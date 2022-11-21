Read full article on original website
uhhh
2d ago
wow I've been hearing about a lot of going the wrong way drivers lately . how scary , y'all pay attention 🥺
Reply
3
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Moving Trucks Mangled in High Speed Crash Near Miles Wednesday Morning
SAN ANGELO – A U-Haul box truck and an unmarked box truck crashed Wednesday morning on US Highway 67 north near Miles that sent one person to the hospital. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a major motor vehicle crash was called at the intersection of North US Highway 67 and Thompson Road in the area of Hudson Livestock Supplements.
39-Year-Old Vincente Francisco Nandin Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
The Department of Public Safety responded to a motor vehicle crash near Wall on Saturday morning. A preliminary investigation into the crash suggests that 39-year-old Vincente Francisco Nandin of San Angelo was driving a 2015 BMW M4 in the wrong direction on US 87. Nandin collided head-on with a 2015 Freightliner driven by Hercilio Rodriguez, 44, of Killeen. Nandin was traveling northbound in the southbound lane and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Tom Daniel.
ktxs.com
Man arrested on warrant in relation to San Angelo homicide
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A local man was arrested in relation to a homicide that took place in San Angelo on November 8th of this year. According to the press release, Christopher Wise, 35, was arrested on Tuesday in relation to warrant that stemmed from the homicide of Christie Feland. The homicide took place in the 1200 block of West Avenue M.
Help Solve the Arellano Family Highway 277 Murders
The Arellano family consisted of Juan age 29, Monica age 24, Rosa age 21, Eduardo age 1, Leticia age 2, and Manuel Jr. 5. The family was traveling to San Angelo, Texas to meet with other family members on April 16th, 1968. Texas Rangers Cold Case Investigators say that the...
San Angelo PD arrests murder suspect
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department said Tuesday Christopher Wise, 35, has been arrested to a warrant that stemmed from a Nov. 8, 2022, homicide. Police said the victim was Christie Feland and the murder happened in the 1200 block of West Avenue M. The department's...
San Angelo LIVE!
DPS Weighs in on Fatal Crash That Followed Ominous Snapchat Videos
SAN ANGELO- The Department of Public Safety has released the preliminary investigation of the crash at occurred near Wall in the early morning hours on Saturday morning. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Baker, the investigation indicated that vehicle one, a 2015 BMW M4, being driven by Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, of San Angelo, was traveling the wrong direction on US 87 near mile post 482. Nandin was traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! DAILY | Identity of Driver in Wall Fatal Crash Revealed!
Today on LIVE!, Matt Trammell sits down with Keep San Angelo Beautiful's Charlotte Anderson to talk about their big tire event they held over the weekend. Also, an ominous video was released prior to an early morning crash near Wall, a capitol murder suspect was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility, UPS had a fake job scam in San Angelo, ASU sends two to the Fishing National Championship, a look forward at the weather, and some Concho Valley teams advance to round 3!
San Angelo LIVE!
An Ominous Snapchat Video Preceded Fatal Crash
WALL, TX - A two vehicle crash is currently being investigated by the Department of Public Safety. At 4:43 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office send a Nixle alert informing travelers to avoid the southbound lanes of the 8200 block of US Highway 87 near Wood Road and Bean Road as the road would be blocked off due to a traffic accident.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Thug Caught on Ring Camera Twice Assaulting 2 Different Women
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury after being caught on Ring security cameras assaulting two different women. According to court documents, on February 19, 2021, San Angelo police responded to the 3800 block of Honeysuckle Drive regarding a male subject that had allegedly fired a pistol in the direction of a vehicle during a child exchange.
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrests for Murder & Alcohol Related Crimes Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been arrested and charged with murder topping the daily booking report. As we reported Tuesday, Christopher Wise was arrested for murder. Ready the full story here. Other arrests included domestic violence, DWIs, and other alcohol related offenses. San Angelo LIVE! makes...
TXDOT announces US 277 Northbound detour
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation in San Angelo has announced that US 277 Northbound traffic will be detoured to RM 584 (Knickerbocker Road) over the next two days after 9 a.m. starting Tuesday, Nov. 22 while crews place a “fog seal” on a portion of the highway. The fog seal will […]
San Angelo LIVE!
BOOKING REPORT: Only 3 Arrested During Freezing Temps Sunday
SAN ANGELO, TX – Only three suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
Tom Green County Detention Facility: Correctional Officer Shortages
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Facility’s Budget for the Fiscal year 2023 is 12.4 million dollars, 6.5 million of which, is allocated to wages. The county jail is currently understaffed and finding it hard to keep jailers once they acquire them. Tom Green County Sheriff Nick Hanna says, […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday
SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
Tom Green County jail logs: November 21, 2022
Over the past 72 hours, 41 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
What is happening on the highway near Christoval?
Those driving on U.S. 277 have learned to drive on the shoulder of the road in an attempt to avoid rocks from damaging their vehicle.
Closings, holiday hours for businesses in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Thanksgiving is a time for turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more. City closings include the San Angelo Animal Shelter, Fairmount Cemetery offices, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, the McNease Convention Center, Municipal Court, the San Angelo Nature Center, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, Station 618, Santa Fe Crossing Senior Centers and water billing offices.
ktxs.com
City of San Angelo announces closures for Thanksgiving holiday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced its closures for the Thanksgiving holidays. The following will be closed on November 24th and 25th:. Fort Concho (open during normal weekend hours from 9am to 5pm Saturday, Nov. 26th, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27th)
San Angelo LIVE!
What is Open in San Angelo on Thanksgiving?
SAN ANGELO, TX – Thanksgiving is Thursday but if you need to find somewhere to eat or something to do we got you covered. Allsups locations across town will be open and serving their world famous burritos all day. Barnwood Grill and Catering is located at 8086 FM 2288...
Employing Erin: Animal Care at the San Angelo Nature Center
SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s Nature Center is a collection of animals, along with related exhibits and educational information, that are native to not only the Concho Valley but countries across the world In the third installment of Employing Erin, we head to the living museum to care for the indigenous and exotic animals […]
FOX West Texas
Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Abilene and San Angelo local newshttps://www.myfoxzone.com/
Comments / 1