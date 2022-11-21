ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

NewsTalk 1290

Who in Wichita Falls Won the Free Thanksgiving from United?

With Thanksgiving this week we wanted to share our winners for our big United Supermarkets giveaway. So last week, we started a contest thanks to our good friends at the United Family. They reached out to us and said they wanted to give away a $1,000 in gift cards to families in Texoma. We thought this was an amazing gesture and we wanted to give these to some deserving families in the area.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Your Guide to Black Friday Freebies in Wichita Falls

How about some compensation for your pain and suffering?. I’ve never participated in the craziness of Black Friday. I would much rather pay full price than have to arm myself with pepper spray and a taser to get a great deal on a flat-screen TV. Just the thought of having to fight through those crowds makes me cringe.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Unboxing the UTZ Holiday Collection [VIDEO]

I have a problem in my life. I can't stop buying these damn boxes. I literally have a cabinet in my house that is just UTZ chips. Over the past several years, I have slowly seen UTZ invading Texas and this has put a big smile on my face. UTZ is THE chip company in my home state of Maryland. UTZ is made in Pennsylvania, but they show Maryland some love with their crab chips. Honestly, my favorite thing they do is their Christmas collection.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

What Wichita Falls Restaurants Are Open for Thanksgiving in 2022?

Tomorrow is turkey day and some folks need a place to eat. Here is where you can enjoy a good meal in town. I'll be heading down to Arlington for the Cowboys game tomorrow and will be driving back to Wichita Falls after that is done. Hopefully, one of these places is not too busy when I get back into town tomorrow. However, I know they will be. By the time I get back, everyone is sick of being cooped up in the house all day and wants something other than turkey.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Arizona Voters Supporting Kari Lake Have Been Disenfranchised

This article is an opinion piece from Bill Lockwood. Catch American Liberty with Bill Lockwood weekly at 11 a.m. Saturdays on NewsTalk 1290. For all the juvenile crying from the left about people being “disenfranchised” in our republic for simply having to show an I.D. card at a voting booth, it seems that certified American citizens in several states have actually suffered disenfranchisement. This is what seems to have particularly occurred to supporters of Republican Kari Lake in Arizona, as Democrat Katie Hobbs has been announced as the winner in the governor’s race.
ARIZONA STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Ranking the Fantasy of Lights Before it Opens in Wichita Falls Next Week

Probably our favorite Christmas tradition in Wichita Falls is the Fantasy of Lights and here are my favorite displays I look forward to every year. Obviously if you have driven down Taft Boulevard in front of Midwestern State University the past month, you have seen the displays going up for the Fantasy of Lights. The official opening is Monday the 21st at 6PM. This is when everything will be lit up for the first time in 2022. Plus, this is the time when the big man himself, Santa will be there.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Just How Interested is Texas in the World Cup?

Personally, no matter how hard I try, I just can’t get into soccer. And if you know me, you know I’m a sports nerd. I’m into all kinds of sports, but for whatever reason, I’m just kind of “meh” when people start talking about the World Cup.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Former Impractical Joker Joe Gatto Coming to Wichita Falls

Miss Joe on the show? Well good news! He is coming right here to Wichita Falls next year. If you want to talk about a show that I have spent too much time watching. It is 'Impractical Jokers'. It's mindless TV entertainment and I love it. Without a doubt my favorite on the show was Joe Gatto. He went all out on the show. Nothing was better than when he would win. His punishments for the guys were always the best. Perhaps the most famous is the tattoos.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 18, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

10-Year-Old Kid Gets Tattoo, Mom + Tattoo Artist Arrested

Would you let your child get a permanent tattoo? One New York woman gave her 10-year-old son permission to get some ink, and as a result, both she and the tattoo artists were arrested. The New York Times reported that 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested last month for allowing her...
NewsTalk 1290

Election of Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman Illustrates An American Cold Civil War

This article is an opinion piece from Bill Lockwood. Catch American Liberty with Bill Lockwood weekly at 11 a.m. Saturdays on NewsTalk 1290. Charles Kesler, in his "Crisis of the Two Constitutions: The Rise, Decline and Recovery of American Greatness," observes that many political scientists are describing our political disorders today as a “cold civil war.” Though a cold civil war is better than a hot one where shooting at one another is involved, “America increasingly is torn between two rival cultures, two constitutions, two ways of life.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX

