KTUL
Green Country area shelters to participate in 'Empty the Shelters' pet adoption event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three Green Country area shelters will participate in the BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" pet adoption event this December. "Empty the Shelters" is the largest reduced fee adoption event om the country, with nearly 126,000 pets finding loving homes through the program. Over 275 organizations in 43 states participate nationwide.
Pryor man says 'thank you' to community with free Thanksgiving meals
Pryor man says "thank you" to community with free Thanksgiving meal after supporting him through a devastating loss
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
pryorinfopub.com
Living Uncommon in a Common World - The Opposite of Thanksgiving
PRYOR, Oklahoma ~ My grandmother-in-law turns 102 over the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s 37,230 days of waking up every morning. Can you imagine? How did she make it that long? I remember a conversation I had with her at 98. She told me, “I might as well make it to 100. I’ll have a big birthday party with all of my kids for my one hundredth birthday.” She turned 100 in 2020 so that didn’t happen. How unfair is that? What a disappointment.
pryorinfopub.com
Free Thanksgiving Meals in Mayes County
PRYOR, Okla. – Charlie's Chicken Restaurant in Pryor and Hope Church in Locust Grove will be offering a free Thanksgiving Day meal to anyone in need. Charlies Chicken Thanksgiving Meal >>11am to 2pm located at 34 S Mill St, Pryor, OK, United States, Oklahoma. With Thanksgiving being just around...
Muskogee family forced to seek RSV treatment in Kansas for infant’s RSV case
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee mother said it took five hospital visits and nearly a month in the hospital to get her baby the help he needed to treat RSV. The mother said her infant son fought for his life and struggled to breath at times, but is thankfully home now.
Rhema Christmas lights opening in Broken Arrow
For over 40 years, the Rhema Christmas lights display draws nearly half a million visitors annually.
Sand Springs Animal Welfare in “desperate” need of adoptions in order to make room
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — As animal shelters across Green Country remain overcrowded, Sand Springs Animal Welfare is in desperate need for adoptions in order to make room. Tracy Arvidson, the coordinator at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, told FOX23 that the shelter has been over capacity since the first of the year. She also explained the animal shelters across the U.S. have been experiencing the same thing.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man discusses rare reaction to his fourth COVID-19 shot
TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa man says he suffered from what his cardiologist calls a one in a million reaction to his fourth COVID shot. 85-year-old Jessie Alexander said despite the reaction, he’d still get another booster. Alexander got the shot in September. He started to feel...
publicradiotulsa.org
The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food
People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
News On 6
Emergency Crews Battle Early-Morning Fire At Tulsa Home
Tulsa Firefighters were called to the scene of an early-morning fire that broke out at a home near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue. According to the homeowner, a neighbor noticed the fire and called 911. Crews say nobody was injured and it is currently unclear what caused the...
pryorinfopub.com
Thankful for Pryor
Thanksgiving, a time to be thankful and reflect. I have done a lot of that this year. When I first moved to Pryor 11 years ago I never thought that this would be home. I never imagined that I could feel a connection to a place that seemed, on a surface level, lifeless. All that has changed throughout the years and there is not just one reason.
pryorinfopub.com
Mayes County Blotter
9:21 am - 10-21 - RP states she is out in the woods near her house and has found a young but large dog that has several wounds and smells like gun powder. Believes it has possibly been shot and RP state she is unable to take it back to her house because her dogs will probably attack it.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
South Tulsa Ida Red location reopens after car crashes through building
TULSA, Okla. — The Ida Red store in south Tulsa near 91st and Yale reopened less than 48 hours after a car smashed through the store front Monday. Employee Norma Gramm told FOX23 two employees were inside the store when the crash happened Monday morning. She said one woman was pushed by the car across the store and sent to the hospital, but both are okay.
cherokeephoenix.org
Council speaker tries to reel in fishing tourney rumors
TAHLEQUAH – The better part of the Cherokee Nation’s monthly Resource Committee meeting was spent tackling rumors surrounding promised payouts from the tribe’s fall bass tournament. According to Tribal Council Speaker Mike Shambaugh, doubt was cast on how prize winnings were doled out at the inaugural Cherokee...
KTUL
Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
Car crashes into south Tulsa Ida Red store, one sent to hospital
TULSA, Okla. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a car crashed into an Ida Red store. It happened at the location near 91st and Yale. Two employees were inside the store at the time. Ida Red said one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
KOKI FOX 23
Skiatook Police asks public for information on hit-and-run
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday. The crash happened near W Rogers Blvd and Broadway. Police said the victim was driving a white SUV, and investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash
JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
News On 6
Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City
If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
