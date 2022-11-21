PRYOR, Oklahoma ~ My grandmother-in-law turns 102 over the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s 37,230 days of waking up every morning. Can you imagine? How did she make it that long? I remember a conversation I had with her at 98. She told me, “I might as well make it to 100. I’ll have a big birthday party with all of my kids for my one hundredth birthday.” She turned 100 in 2020 so that didn’t happen. How unfair is that? What a disappointment.

