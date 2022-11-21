Read full article on original website
Japan v Costa Rica: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Japan repeat the magic of their win Germany in Group E? Join Will Unwin to find out
Lionel Messi, Argentina will love their chances to make the World Cup Round of 16
Not only did Lionel Messi and Argentina keep their World Cup hopes alive with their win against Mexico, but they also improved their chances of making it to the next round of the competition. After the Argentines lost to Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their World Cup opener, everybody thought it was the end for them–well, […] The post Lionel Messi, Argentina will love their chances to make the World Cup Round of 16 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA show Iran flag without emblem of Islamic republic before World Cup clash
The USA men’s football team (USMNT) has begun displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic republic as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue. The Twitter account of the USMNT on Sunday displayed a banner with the squad’s matches in the...
Lionel Messi breaks deadlock vs. Mexico in World Cup with absolutely stunning goal
Who else than Lionel Messi? Stuck in a scoreless draw with Mexico on Saturday in the FIFA World Cup, the Argentina superstar produced the goods to keep his side’s dreams alive, scoring an absolute stunner from the top of the box in signature Messi fashion. Just take a look at this thumping hit: MESSI WHAT […] The post Lionel Messi breaks deadlock vs. Mexico in World Cup with absolutely stunning goal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
World Cup host Qatar makes embarrassing history never seen before
The World Cup is arguably the biggest event on the planet every four years, and that includes the Olympics. That is because it’s just one sport, the world’s sport, soccer. Nations vie for the ability to host and the world was shocked when Qatar was chosen to host the 2022 World Cup. One has to […] The post World Cup host Qatar makes embarrassing history never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lionel Messi sends strong message to Argentina after crucial World Cup win vs. Mexico
Argentina may have beaten Mexico to keep their World Cup hopes alive, but superstar forward Lionel Messi knows the job is far from over. After losing to Saudi Arabia in the opener, many thought that Argentina is done for in the tournament. The team gave up a very winnable game, so the championship expectations on […] The post Lionel Messi sends strong message to Argentina after crucial World Cup win vs. Mexico appeared first on ClutchPoints.
World Cup: Soccer fans stopped by security officials for wearing rainbow-colored items as LGBTQ+ rights issue won't go away at Qatar 2022
The World Cup is well underway in Qatar, but issues surrounding LGBTQ+ rights for the Gulf state, world soccer governing body FIFA, teams and fans just won't go away.
The bonkers 9-figure contract Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo just went through a messy divorce with Manchester United after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed the club in more ways than one. The two parties decided to mutually part ways and he’s already garnering interest from one team in particular, but it’s doubtful it will actually pique the interest of the Portuguese star, who is currently at the World Cup in Qatar.
