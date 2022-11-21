Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
The Christmas traditions of 1897
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Kristie Erickson, Deputy Executive Director, describes the Christmas traditions of 1897, the year when the Oliver family moved into Copshaholm, at The History Museum's Insights in History, taking place on Wednesday, December 7 at 1:30 p.m., with $3 or $1 admissions for members and required reservations by December 5, with insights in History sponsored by THK Law, LLP.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Time and Route for Santa Parade
(La Porte, IN) - The annual Santa Parade in La Porte will happen this Saturday but at a different time and on a new route. This year, the parade will start at State and Tipton Streets on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Close to 30 units will head westbound on State...
WNDU
Chipotle opens location in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Chipotle has opened its doors in Goshen!. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the newest location opened Wednesday at 2225 Rieth Blvd. in the parking lot of Lowe’s. The store operates from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The location is also hiring...
WANE-TV
Auburn lights up Frosty the Snowman in downtown Christmas parade
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Auburn hosted its annual Downtown Auburn Christmas Parade Tuesday night. The event culminated in the lighting of a large Frosty the Snowman display. Another highlight of the parade included the competition between the Auburn Fire Department and Waterloo Fire Department for the...
abc57.com
Quilts donated to Goshen children's home for kids on Christmas
GOSHEN, Ind. -- A 22-year-old tradition between a local children’s home in Goshen and a church in Fort Wayne continues again this year. Bashor Children’s Home helps kids who have suffered abuse or neglect at home or through foster care, and other services. Bashor takes children from all...
abc57.com
'Shoot your shot,' Elkhart woman uses community Facebook group to find Thanksgiving date
ELKHART, Ind. --Many use community Facebook groups to inform, debate, or complain. But one Elkhart woman took to the platform to shoot her shot at finding love. Wendy Wells could be called a hopeful romantic. "Hey, let's just do something fun, something different, and see if we can find a...
WNDU
Spirit of giving spreads through Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Michiana residents are already getting into the giving spirit. Outside of the WUBS 89.7 FM Radio Station on Lincoln Way in South Bend, cars line up around the block to receive traditional Thanksgiving dinner ingredients for free. The event...
abc57.com
The Collective hosts Small Business Saturday market in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. - A local entrepreneurial group is hosting their annual Small Business Saturday Artisan Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Standard Time. The Collective will host over more than 50 local vendors during the market at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, located at 1001 Ridge St. in La Porte.
wtvbam.com
Free Thanksgiving dinners being served at several area locations
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – There are several options on Thanksgiving Day for those who can’t get home for the holiday. The Coach Eby Youth and Family Center at 89 West Chicago in Coldwater will host a Thanksgiving Feast from noon until 2:00 p.m.. Donations will be accepted and carryout is available.
WNDU
Major stores open on Black Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to spend some green this Black Friday?. University Park Mall - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bath & Body Works - Opens at 6 a.m. Best Buy - 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Costco - 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. CVS - 8 a.m....
abc57.com
Leaf collection in Niles begins November 28
NILES, Mich. - The second round of leaf collecting begins on Monday in Niles. Crews will be around starting at 7 a.m. Crews will start collecting in the Fourth Ward. A map of each ward can be found here. If you cannot get your leaves collected in time, you can...
abc57.com
Indiana's largest Christmas tree arrives to the Inn at Saint Mary's
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Indiana's largest Christmas tree is now standing tall at the Inn at Saint Mary's in South Bend. The 69-foot Norway Spruce is approximately 62 years old and weighs 10,000 pounds. The tree was donated by a longtime South Bend resident who planted the tree at his...
abc57.com
Evelyn Mae's BBQ future Buchanan home
BUCHANAN, Mich. --Odds are you've sampled the BBQ offerings that Anton and Ariel Lockett's Evelyn Mae's BBQ serve, with their increasing demand and popularity, their trajectory poses them for continued growth in Buchanan and all of Southwest Michigan. From opening Evelyn Mae's BBQ as a catering only company in November...
WNDU
Penguin Point closes multiple locations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
WNDU
Importin’ Joe’s focusing on growing the business and South Bend community
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details on a South Bend business that’s making Michiana the home for Ethiopian Coffee. We first learned about Importin Joes back in 2020 when founder, Joseph Luten, was just getting off the ground. 16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate caught up with him...
WNDU
16 News Now Investigates: Food Deserts in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As many of us prepare to feast for the holidays, some right here in Michiana don’t have food on the table. And it’s not just the affordability of meals that’s the problem, it’s access. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana tells...
hometownnewsnow.com
Response High for Turkey Giveaway
(La Porte, IN) - One thousand free turkeys were given away Monday in Michigan City and La Porte. The frozen turkeys from the Food Bank of Northern Indiana were passed out by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless with help from members of the Michigan City based organization and volunteers. People...
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
abc57.com
City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
abc57.com
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
Comments / 0