Boone County, IL

Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Hits a Tree on the East Side

Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx. 2:15 am. In the neighborhood of the 1200 block of Arnold...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner: Another Accident On the East Side

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Extrication is being requested, unknown if needed. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area or expect possible delays. If officials release any information, we will...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner: 2 Scenes at the City Market

Sources are reporting 2 different scenes at the City Market in downtown Rockford. A female has a head injury (We were told she was the possible victim of a crime) Large power lines are down near Market st. (Unknown why, COMED is on scene) If officials release information, we will...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner: Police Investigating A Shooting Incident, Arrest One Person

Approximately 12:00 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 4800 block of Creekview. Road for reports of shots fired in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers approached a group of. individuals near a vehicle, and an adult male, later identified as Mario Chandler, exited the car. and ran. He was...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner: Accident on the East side, Traffic lights are out.

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened this evening in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner: Accident With Injuries In Rockford

Where: N Perryville Rd and Olde Creek Rd. When: Approximately 2:40 pm.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner: Another Scam Warning in Winnebago County

SCAM WARNING: It has been brought to the attention...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Fire, Spreads To Another Vehicle

Vehicle Fire, Spreads To Another Vehicle. It happened...
ROCKFORD, IL
Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night

(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking "boom" was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities. Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid. Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No...
FREEPORT, IL
Rockford Scanner: Mysterious BOOM Heard Across The Area…

Several sources are reporting they have heard a loud mysterious boom. Earlier tonight we have gotten several reports of a mysterious...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner: Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…

Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…. It began around 9...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner: Two vehicles crashed head on. And then into a 3rd vehicle. The 2 vehicles that crashed head on, both fled the scene.

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 10:15 pm. In...
ROCKFORD, IL
SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting

Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

