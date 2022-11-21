ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

God bless all who love her. It's even more terrible that hatred took such a caring, giving woman. I'm very sorry 😪🙏

The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
PfCA Message to the Community: “Stop This Hate”

The crowd of about 45 people gathered quietly on Sunday evening along the banks of the Arkansas River in Salida as the Partnership for Community Action (PfCA) has each year, in honor of Transgender Remembrance Day. The event was planned, but it took on added significance as the state and...
Poor Richard’s promises to stay inclusive and supportive while looking back on a divisive anti-gay past in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Other safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs are now working to overcome and heal from the Club Q shooting, focusing on community rather than division. The owner of Poor Richard's downtown says what's getting them through this is grieving together, in a place that was not always so welcoming to their community.
Freeing predators to prowl on parole | Colorado Springs Gazette

State Sens. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs and Julie Gonzales of Denver, and state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver — have some explaining to do. Especially, to the grieving loved ones of 27-year-old Allison Scarfone. Scarfone was raped and killed in Colorado Springs last month. Her alleged killer was...
Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — For those who are seeking an alternative to cooking all day for Thanksgiving, FOX21 News has compiled a list of restaurants open on Thursday, Nov. 24. Boston Market – The location at 1015 North Academy Boulevard will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-store purchases only. Cracker Barrel – […]
Watch: DA Allen remarks after alleged shooter’s hearing

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney, Michael Allen, provided comments about further court procedures after the first virtual advisement for the alleged Club Q shooter on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The DA spoke in front of the El Paso County Combined Courts located at 270 S. Tejon St. “He was advised of his rights, […]
Two Anti-LGBT Republicans Marked Themselves ‘Safe From the Club Q Shooting’

UPDATE: Following publication, Commissioner VanderWerf replied via email. His comments have been added. Following Saturday night’s mass shooting at an LGBT club in Colorado Springs, a pair of El Paso County Republicans who have publicly opposed the LGBT community nevertheless felt it necessary to mark themselves “Safe from the Club Q Shooting” on social media.
Nov. 22, 2022: The healing journey after the Club Q shooting; The ‘mocktail movement’

A shooting survivor in Orlando says healing will take time and resources. No alcohol? No problem: Liven up your holidays with these nonalcoholic drinks. A survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in 2016 reflects on the healing process after the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Then, what role did abortion play in the mid-term election? Later, as the winter holidays kick-off, one of the hottest trends in drinking, is not drinking. And we celebrate Colorado musicians in the Local 303 with Indie 102.3's Alisha Sweeney.
Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a survivor of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs plans on sharing his story. KRDO learned a survivor of the LGBTQ nightclub tragedy plans on speaking while they continue to receive care at Centura Penrose Hospital. Hear the survivor, who wished to be identified only by his The post Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story appeared first on KRDO.
