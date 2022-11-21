The Ohio State basketball team is leaving the islands of Hawaii after finishing 2-1 in three games at the Maui Invitational. We learned a lot about this Buckeye basketball team as they were tested for the first time this season while in Maui. There are a handful of takeaways from Ohio State’s recent games, but one consistent bright spot has been the production of Chris Holtmann’s bench early in the season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO