Look: Robert Griffin III Not Happy With NFL Quarterback
Robert Griffin III knows what it's like to be an NFL starting quarterback under the microscope. On Sunday, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a tough day, losing to the New England Patriots, while the offense struggled in a big way. Following the game, Wilson was asked if he...
Yardbarker
Justin Fields Injury Update: How Long Could Bears Be Without Their Star Quarterback?
The Bears may have lost more than just a game on Sunday against the Falcons. Quarterback Justin Fields went down in the final two minutes of the game to an apparent left shoulder injury after landing awkwardly on it. Bears fans concerns on Sunday about Justin Fields injury being at least somewhat serious were confirmed Monday.
Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback vs. Broncos: What it means for the offense
The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that the team will start veteran quarterback Sam Darnold against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson will not start against Bears
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will not start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Last Sunday, Wilson executed a subpar outing against the Patriots, who have handed the Jets their only two losses this season. He threw for 77 yards, completing 9-of-22 passes...
Browns add S Bubba Bolden, OT Will Holden to their practice squad
Placing center Ethan Pocic on Injured Reserve and signing center Greg Mancz were not the only roster moves the Cleveland Browns have made today. After releasing Jordan Meredith from the practice squad yesterday, the Browns have now signed safety Bubba Bolden and offensive tackle Will Holden to their reserves. Both...
Back at Ford Field, Bills face surging Lions
Buffalo (7-3) is tied with Miami atop the AFC East and needs another win to keep pace with the Dolphins while holding off New England and the New York Jets, teams in the division that are only one game back.
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Active; QB Kyler Murray Won't Play vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals have released their list of inactives for Monday Night Football vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Kyler Murray will officially not play but DeAndre Hopkins is good to go.
Yardbarker
Taylor Heinicke 'Living Every Kid's Dream' as Washington Commanders Starting QB
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is enjoying his time as the starter. Having stepped in for the injured Carson Wentz five weeks ago, Heinicke has won four of his five games, improving the Commanders' record to 6-5. Since the 29-year-old took over from Wentz, the difference in performance has been...
Kyler Murray inactive for Arizona Cardinals' MNF game against San Francisco 49ers
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is out against the San Francisco 49ers for the Monday night game in Mexico City.
Fantasy football: Burks, Heinicke, Perine lead add/drops for Week 12
Treylon Burks, Taylor Heinicke and Samaje Perine lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 12 of the 2022 season.
Cincy Jungle
Trenton Irwin signed to Bengals roster; Isaiah Prince waived to make room
The Cincinnati Bengals have signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the team’s practice squad to the 53-man roster and waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, the team announced Tuesday. Irwin, a third-year player out of Stanford, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent in 2019. He has been...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears add All-ACC Cornerback to Practice Squad
The Chicago Bears added a CB to their practice squad. The Chicago Bears’ secondary has been atrocious this season. The Bears supposed best corner, Jaylon Johnson, was the Bears worst rated defensive player in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon has been terrible in pass coverage this year.
Ohio State basketball: Brice Sensabaugh providing a huge spark for the Buckeyes
The Ohio State basketball team is leaving the islands of Hawaii after finishing 2-1 in three games at the Maui Invitational. We learned a lot about this Buckeye basketball team as they were tested for the first time this season while in Maui. There are a handful of takeaways from Ohio State’s recent games, but one consistent bright spot has been the production of Chris Holtmann’s bench early in the season.
Limited DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 Before Offer Ends
Maryland residents, the moment you’ve waited so long for has finally arrived! Not only do you get to devour a delicious Thanksgiving day feast today, but you get to legally bet on sports while you do!. To celebrate your first Thanksgiving with legal bets, DraftKings Sportsbook has a fantastic...
Giants using obvious tactic to lure Aaron Judge to San Francisco
Former New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge reportedly met with the Giants on Tuesday, and they may know exactly how to sway him to San Francisco. Many eyes are on Aaron Judge as he’s officially hit the free agency market. He’s already reportedly met with one team, the San Francisco Giants,to explore what they may have to offer him.
St. Louis Cardinals: 3 free agents to sign and 1 to avoid this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have a substantial wish list this offseason. Who should they look to sign, and who should they avoid?. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, has a lengthy to-do list this offseason in hopes of replacing a legend behind the plate and bolstering a talented roster.
