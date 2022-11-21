Read full article on original website
What Hunter Henry Said About Controversial Reversed TD Catch
The Patriots didn’t lose to the Vikings on Thursday solely because of Hunter Henry’s reversed touchdown catch — but it didn’t help. Henry and Mac Jones connected during the third quarter on what initially was ruled a six-yard touchdown catch. The play would’ve broken a 23-23 tie and given New England an important touchdown lead in Minnesota.
Patriots, NFL Legends React To Controversial No-Catch Call Vs. Vikings
The New England Patriots used Thanksgiving as an opportunity to put together their best offensive performance of the season, but things definitely weren’t perfect. Mac Jones and company carved up the Minnesota Vikings defense throughout the first three quarters Thursday, scoring in six of their first seven drives. They had a chance to take a seven-point lead in the third frame, but had points wiped off the board following a video review.
Patriots lost because they broke Bill Belichick’s most important rules (Overreactions)
The New England Patriots have assumed many forms under Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach. But through it all, there have been a few key “Belichick Rules” that have always held true. They’re the things he preaches above all else:. Don’t beat yourself with dumb mistakes....
Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call
Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Still Aren’t Married After 10 Years of Dating
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have had a long relationship. However, despite being together for 10 years, some fans wonder why they are not married.
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
Why Lions and Bills Fans Booed Like Crazy During Thanksgiving Halftime Show
The Buffalo Bills stayed in Detroit after moving last week’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns to the Motor City because of a snowstorm in Buffalo. However, in this heated Thanksgiving contest, Bills and Lions fans found something to unite over: anger with the Thanksgiving halftime show. Viewers watching the...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown
The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
Patriots Rookie Takes Ownership After Game-Changing Mistake
The Patriots lost to the Vikings on Thursday night because of myriad mistakes in all three phases. It was a self-inflicted mess for New England. However, if you want to be unfair and boil the 33-26 loss in Minnesota down to one play, running back Pierre Strong’s late-game penalty would be a top candidate.
Bill Belichick Weighs In On Controversial Calls After Patriots Loss
The Minnesota Vikings benefited from multiple controversial officiating decisions in their Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots. Speaking with reporters one day after his team’s 33-26 defeat at U.S. Bank Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked for his take on two pivotal plays that helped swing the outcome.
How Mac Jones Reacted To Patriots’ Disallowed Touchdown
Thursday’s Patriots loss featured multiple controversial officiating decisions. Chief among them: Hunter Henry’s disallowed third-quarter touchdown. After a lengthy video review, officials ruled that Henry did not maintain possession as he hauled in a pass from Mac Jones at the goal line. The Patriots settled for a field goal to take a three-point lead, and the Minnesota Vikings went on to score 10 unanswered points to claim a 33-26 victory on Thanksgiving night.
Here’s what Stefon Diggs said to Josh Allen after Bills’ game-winning drive
DETROIT — An exhausted Josh Allen palmed the back of Stefon Diggs’ head as the two shared a hug after the wide receiver came up big for the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter to help deliver an important win. Diggs was held in check for most...
NFL Explains Why Hunter Henry Touchdown Was Overturned
Why was Hunter Henry’s touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings overturned? Because the New England Patriots tight end did not “survive the ground.”. That’s the explanation NFL vice president of officiating Walt Anderson gave to pool reporter Mike Reiss of ESPN after New England’s 33-26 loss to Minnesota on Thanksgiving night at U.S. Bank Stadium.
How Stephen Curry Is Helping Red Sox With Aaron Judge Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox might have Stephen Curry to thank if Aaron Judge leaves the New York Yankees this offseason. OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration. But the Golden State Warriors superstar was called upon this week to help the San Francisco Giants in their effort to sign Judge — a free agent after seven seasons with the Yankees — and a successful sales pitch obviously would benefit the Red Sox (and the rest of the American League East, for that matter).
Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen Beef Appears To Still Be Going Strong
There’s some history between Bill Belichick and Adam Thielen, and it doesn’t appear as though the New England Patriots coach has forgotten about it. In case you’ve forgotten, Belichick and Thielen got into a bit of a war of words the last time their two teams faced off back in 2018. Late in that matchup, Thielen took issue with what he perceived to be dirty pool by the Patriots, who saw a player go down with an injury just as Belichick was set to throw a challenge flag on a Minnesota first down. The timing of the situation led Thielen to believe New England was looking to buy some time for additional replay reviews before Belichick went through with throwing the flag.
