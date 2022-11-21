There’s some history between Bill Belichick and Adam Thielen, and it doesn’t appear as though the New England Patriots coach has forgotten about it. In case you’ve forgotten, Belichick and Thielen got into a bit of a war of words the last time their two teams faced off back in 2018. Late in that matchup, Thielen took issue with what he perceived to be dirty pool by the Patriots, who saw a player go down with an injury just as Belichick was set to throw a challenge flag on a Minnesota first down. The timing of the situation led Thielen to believe New England was looking to buy some time for additional replay reviews before Belichick went through with throwing the flag.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO