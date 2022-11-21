ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

What Hunter Henry Said About Controversial Reversed TD Catch

The Patriots didn’t lose to the Vikings on Thursday solely because of Hunter Henry’s reversed touchdown catch — but it didn’t help. Henry and Mac Jones connected during the third quarter on what initially was ruled a six-yard touchdown catch. The play would’ve broken a 23-23 tie and given New England an important touchdown lead in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

Patriots, NFL Legends React To Controversial No-Catch Call Vs. Vikings

The New England Patriots used Thanksgiving as an opportunity to put together their best offensive performance of the season, but things definitely weren’t perfect. Mac Jones and company carved up the Minnesota Vikings defense throughout the first three quarters Thursday, scoring in six of their first seven drives. They had a chance to take a seven-point lead in the third frame, but had points wiped off the board following a video review.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call

Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown

The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

Patriots Rookie Takes Ownership After Game-Changing Mistake

The Patriots lost to the Vikings on Thursday night because of myriad mistakes in all three phases. It was a self-inflicted mess for New England. However, if you want to be unfair and boil the 33-26 loss in Minnesota down to one play, running back Pierre Strong’s late-game penalty would be a top candidate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

Bill Belichick Weighs In On Controversial Calls After Patriots Loss

The Minnesota Vikings benefited from multiple controversial officiating decisions in their Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots. Speaking with reporters one day after his team’s 33-26 defeat at U.S. Bank Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked for his take on two pivotal plays that helped swing the outcome.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

How Mac Jones Reacted To Patriots’ Disallowed Touchdown

Thursday’s Patriots loss featured multiple controversial officiating decisions. Chief among them: Hunter Henry’s disallowed third-quarter touchdown. After a lengthy video review, officials ruled that Henry did not maintain possession as he hauled in a pass from Mac Jones at the goal line. The Patriots settled for a field goal to take a three-point lead, and the Minnesota Vikings went on to score 10 unanswered points to claim a 33-26 victory on Thanksgiving night.
NESN

NFL Explains Why Hunter Henry Touchdown Was Overturned

Why was Hunter Henry’s touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings overturned? Because the New England Patriots tight end did not “survive the ground.”. That’s the explanation NFL vice president of officiating Walt Anderson gave to pool reporter Mike Reiss of ESPN after New England’s 33-26 loss to Minnesota on Thanksgiving night at U.S. Bank Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

How Stephen Curry Is Helping Red Sox With Aaron Judge Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox might have Stephen Curry to thank if Aaron Judge leaves the New York Yankees this offseason. OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration. But the Golden State Warriors superstar was called upon this week to help the San Francisco Giants in their effort to sign Judge — a free agent after seven seasons with the Yankees — and a successful sales pitch obviously would benefit the Red Sox (and the rest of the American League East, for that matter).
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen Beef Appears To Still Be Going Strong

There’s some history between Bill Belichick and Adam Thielen, and it doesn’t appear as though the New England Patriots coach has forgotten about it. In case you’ve forgotten, Belichick and Thielen got into a bit of a war of words the last time their two teams faced off back in 2018. Late in that matchup, Thielen took issue with what he perceived to be dirty pool by the Patriots, who saw a player go down with an injury just as Belichick was set to throw a challenge flag on a Minnesota first down. The timing of the situation led Thielen to believe New England was looking to buy some time for additional replay reviews before Belichick went through with throwing the flag.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy