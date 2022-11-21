Norse knock off No. 8 Riverland

AUSTIN, Minn. — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range men's basketball team picked up a solid early-season win on Friday, downing No. 8 Riverland 79-76 to open their weekend slate.

On Saturday, the Norse fell short against North Iowa Area Community College, falling 88-82.

Against Riverland, Mark Campbell II had a monster of a game for Mesabi Range, putting down 30 points to lead his squad. He added six steals to his stat line. Johnny Spencer finished with 11 points for the Norse while Glentrel Carter finished with eight as well as 10 rebounds.

Riverland was led by Savier McCall's 20 points. Jourdan Weddle had 12 and Jayden Hill chipped in with 11.

Against North Iowa Area, Mesabi Range trailed by two at the break, but couldn't find a way to grab the win.

Ziaire Davis led the Norse with 15 point and eight rebounds. Carter had 12 points. Campbell and Spencer had 11 each.

Jacques Kelly led North Iowa Area with 26. Noah Compan and Chett Helming had 19 each while Myles Tucker added 17.

Mesabi Range (2-3) will have their home opener tonight against Gogebic beginning at 7:30 p.m.

MRC 33 46 — 79

RCC 37 39 — 76

Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 8, Mark Campbell II 30, Kaleb Roberts 7, Nataj Sanders 7, Johnny Spencer 11, Chris Rogers 7, Ziaire Davis 7, Vance Alexander 2; Three pointers: Campbell 1, Roberts 1, Davis 1; Free throws: 19-23; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: none.

Riverland: Amir Plair 2, Jamari Walker 8, Malik Cooper 9, Oliha Loyuk 4, Jayden Hill 11, Raheem Brizendine 2, Savier McCall 20, MJ Galimah 5, Zach Markland 3, Jourdan Weddle 12; Three pointers: Cooper 2, Hill 1, Galimah 1, Weddle 1; Free throws: 19-23; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.

NIA 42 46 — 88

MRC 34 48 — 82

North Iowa Area: Myles Tucker 17, Jeremiah Babers 2, Jacques Kelly 26, Noah Compan 19, Koen Derry 5, Chett Helming 19; Three pointers: Tucker 1, Kelly 1, Compan 1, Helming 3; Free throws: 20-23; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.

Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 12, Mark Campbell II 11, Kaleb Roberts 4, Nataj Sanders 9, Johnny Spencer 11, Chris Rogers 1, Ziaire Davis 15, Vance Alexander 6, Artenquis King 9, Michael Johnson 4; Three pointers: Carter 2, Campbell 1, Spencer 1, Davis 1, King 1; Free throws:14-16; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Roberts.