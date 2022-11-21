Brandy to reprise role as Cinderella in new ‘Descendants’ sequel

Brandy is getting back into princess mode.

The “Boy Is Mine” singer — who famously played Cinderella in “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” — announced that she is reprising her role as the iconic character for the upcoming Disney+ movie, “The Pocketwatch.”

“So excited to join this amazing cast and reprise my role as #Cinderella in the #DisneyDescendants sequel ‘The Pocketwatch,'” she captioned a screenshot of a Variety article about the gig on Monday.

“Thank you to my @disney and @disneyplus fam,” Brandy added. “It’s Still Possible.”

The “Moesha” alum said she is “so excited” to reprise her role as Cinderella. ©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collectio

According to a press release, “The Pocketwatch” takes place in the universe of the “Descendants” franchise.

The movie musical follows the story of Red (played by Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora) and Chloe (Malia Baker), the cheerful but naive daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming.

“In order to prevent an impending coup in Auradon, one that looms during the celebration of a new royal baby, Red must join forces with Chloe to travel back in time, via the White Rabbit’s pocket watch, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences,” the press release reads.

Brandy, 43, first stole hearts by being the first Black woman to play Cinderella 25 years ago. The Grammy winner starred alongside a diverse cast, including the late Whitney Houston , Bernadette Peters, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Jason Alexander and Paolo Montalban.

The singer was the first Black Cinderella to appear onscreen. Getty Images via Getty Images

The “Moesha” alum previously shared how “blessed” she felt to be able to inspire other Black girls with her role as the Disney princess.

“I’m pretty sure, I know, for other girls that look like me — Black girls that look like me — it inspired them to dream bigger and to know that they can do anything if they put their minds to it,” she told People last year. “I know it inspired girls my age at that time.”