ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Shop celeb-loved products at Tatcha’s Black Friday sale

By Hannah Southwick
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVJHX_0jJ69Xmt00

‘Tis the season to stock up on hydrating skincare.

And when it comes to everyday essentials, stars like Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian treat their famous faces to moisturizers, skin mists and more from luxury skincare brand Tatcha .

But you won’t need a Hollywood paycheck to score the brand’s skincare staples right now — during the Tatcha Black Friday Sale , all you’ll need is the code CYBER2022 to save 25% off sitewide.

Deals include everything from the exfoliant the Duchess of Sussex once said she “really loves” to the skin mist Drew Barrymore swears by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WEWOz_0jJ69Xmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXnaN_0jJ69Xmt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Z3HQ_0jJ69Xmt00

Not sure where to begin? Consider shopping these celeb-loved skincare picks before the sale ends on Dec. 1.

Plus, score a two- or four-piece mystery gift with orders over $100 or $200, respectively.

The Rice Polish ($51, originally $68)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfFV6_0jJ69Xmt00
Tatcha

Meghan Markle is such a fan of this water-activated exfoliant she even gifted it to guests at her 2019 baby shower .

“I really love the Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder,” she gushed in an Allure interview two years before. “It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation.”

buy now Luminous Dewy Skin Mist ($36, originally $48)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZvgI_0jJ69Xmt00
Tatcha

Stars like Kim Kardashian , Kathy Hilton, and Drew Barrymore all keep their famous faces glowing with this silky spray-on moisturizer.

“[It] totally reinvigorates your makeup. It’s incredible,” Barrymore raved in a 2014 Vogue interview . “If you’re stuck at work for several hours a day — and I tend to get stuck at work for several, several, several hours a day — this spray is a game-changer.”

buy now The Dewy Skin Cream ($52, originally $69)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kydVO_0jJ69Xmt00
Tatcha

With winter on the way, score a “Rare” discount on this Selena Gomez-approved “replenishing and plumping moisturizer,” which includes antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice.

“It’s so thick and yummy that you actually don’t have to use that much of it,” the star gushed in a 2020 Vogue video .

buy now The Serum Stick ($36, originally $48)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lW6bu_0jJ69Xmt00
Tatcha

Jennifer Aniston showed off her “The Morning Show” glam set-up in an Instagram Story earlier this year. Among her on-set skincare? This concentrated solid serum, made of 80% squalane and Japanese lemon balm.

buy now Kissu Lip Mask ($42, originally $56)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLzoM_0jJ69Xmt00
Tatcha

Another Aniston-approved pick? Her makeup artist, Angela Lanvin, uses this leave-on lip mask to perfect the star’s pout.

buy now The Liquid Silk Canvas ($52, originally $69)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LtrgD_0jJ69Xmt00
Tatcha

Meghan Markle’s longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin, is also stocked up on Tatcha. While getting the Duchess of Sussex glammed up for the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala , he used a slew of the brand’s products, including this weightless liquid primer.

buy now The Water Cream ($52, originally $69)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42WIKL_0jJ69Xmt00
Tatcha

Markle’s gala-ready routine also included this lightweight clarifying moisturizer.

buy now The Camelia Cleansing Oil ($38, originally $50)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tuqjk_0jJ69Xmt00

This multi-use formula has multiple superstar fans. Doja Cat called the two-in-one makeup remover and cleanser her “100% holy grail” in a 2022 Byrdie interview , while Kourtney Kardashian mentioned it in a 2020 chat with Rose Inc.

buy now

Get ready to refresh your skincare routine before the discounts end.

Comments / 0

Related
Grazia

Kate Spade Has A Truly Amazing Black Friday Sale, Including 50% Off Some Handbags

It's true that not all Black Friday sales are created equally. Sure, there are some which offer practical, every day items that you really can't live without but then there are some which give you the opportunity to be the proud owner of something truly beautiful for less money. Kate Spade certainly falls into the latter camp - and you won't want to buy anything until you've seen the brand's amazing discounts.
Well+Good

Oprah’s Favorite Leggings Are Secretly on Major Sale Right Now—Grab a Pair Before the Rest of the Internet Catches On

It's no surprise that the Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging made Oprah’s esteemed Favorite Things list. The Pocket Legging is one of those buttery-to-the-touch types of athleisurewear that puts other to shame because of its high-performance, comfort, and fit (plus: POCKETS). Not only is the quality of the fabric durable and sustainable (made from 79 percent recycled plastic bottles), but in addition to being eco-conscious, it’s also one of the most size-inclusive activewear brands on the market. So when we learned the leggings were finally on sale, we added several to cart.
Albany Herald

Sephora’s 2022 Black Friday Sale Sneak Peek Just Dropped

While some of us are excitedly awaiting Black Friday deals for tech and home (this is finally the year for the KitchenAid Stand Mixer!), we're also saving our dough (pun intended) for the pricey beauty products we love, like Créme de la Mer. Sephora always comes through with huge, once-a-year-deals, and last year we saw big deals like Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Lipsticks for just $5 (usually $18), Marc Jacobs Foundation 50% off, priced at just $20, and Clinique's award-winning Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel at just $16, more than 50% off.
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just launched an unreal Black Friday sale — save up to 80%

Always wanted a Coach bag but could never justify the splurge? You're in luck: Coach Outlet's incredible Black Friday sale launched early, and it's huge — we're talking an extra 25% off sitewide. That means styles that are already marked down get an even deeper discount, so you can scoop up the brand's iconic goods for up to 80% off. Seriously — we spotted prices slashed by $350! No promo code needed — discounts will magically appear at checkout. In true Black Friday fashion, the most coveted pieces will go fast — so make sure to grab the ones you're eyeing ASAP.
housebeautiful.com

Crate & Barrel Black Friday Sale 2022: Shop the Most Unbeatable Kitchen Deals

Crate & Barrel is one of the best places to shop because it sells just about anything you could ever need to make your house feel like a home. From kitchen appliances to furniture, you can buy pretty much anything (as long as it’s for the home) here. That said, some of the pieces can bear a hefty price tag, which may scare some people off, but don't let that be you—especially thanks to the ongoing Black Friday sales. This year, Crate & Barrel is offering up to 30% off most of its inventory with a strong focus on kitchen essentials.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Elle

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Were Photographed Hugging Amid Dating Reports

It didn't take long for paparazzi to capture the first shots of Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's new alleged romance. Ratajkowski and Davidson appeared hugging in photos taken of the two out in New York City last night. According to TMZ, Davidson drove to Ratajkowski's West Village apartment to pick her up in his car but left when he spotted paparazzi there. Ratajkowski instead took a rideshare to Brooklyn, where they were photographed meeting in a building there, potentially Davidson's place, TMZ noted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
realitytitbit.com

Chicago West ‘coming for Kendall’ as she steals the spotlight from North

Chicago West transformed for this year’s Halloween costume as she stole the spotlight from sister North, fans joked the little star is coming after Kendall’s modeling career. Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, is no stranger to stealing her family’s spotlight. However, in the latest Instagram post with her...
WRAL

JCPenney Black Friday Wow deals are live: $2.99 bath towels, $9.99 sweaters, $14.99 jackets, $19.99 women's boots, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $10 Bonus Reward

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The JCPenney Black Friday Wow sale is live with $19.99 women's boots, $14.99 coats, $9.99 cookware after rebate, $12.99 pajamas and robes, $2.99 bath towels, $5.99 women's tops, $16.99 bras, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $9.99 women's sweaters, $5.99 dog sweaters, $11.99 men's flannel, fleece and sleep pants, $17.99 haircare gift sets, $79.99 luggage sets, up to 50% off kids' dress clothing, 50% off family pajamas, up to 75& off jewelry, 60% off holiday decor, up to 50% off Levi's and much more! Plus, ear a $10 Bonus Reward for every $50 you spend through Nov. 30!
ARIZONA STATE
Tyla

Cameron Diaz shares what it means to become a mum aged 47

Cameron Diaz has opened up about becoming a mum in her 40s. The Charlie's Angels actor gave birth to her first daughter, Raddix, in 2019 with husband Benji Madden. She's since been candid about how motherhood has changed her perspective on things and honestly, we couldn't love her more for it!
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
CNET

Snag up to 50% Off Select Shoes During Vivaia's Black Friday Sale

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. For Black Friday Vivaia is offering two distinct promotions: One gives you up to 50% off select shoes and accessories, while the other gives you a discount the more you spend with the code BFCM2022 through Nov. 30. With the latter deal, you can save up to 30% when you buy three products (not including accessories or clearance items).
Page Six

Page Six

157K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy