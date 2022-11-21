Read full article on original website
Where is the next FIFA World Cup? The 2026 tournament is coming to a city near you.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming back to the United States. Eleven American cities, along with cities in Canada and Mexico will play hosts.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: Japanese fans help clean up trash at stadium following Japan's upset win over Germany
Japanese soccer fans have added a great deal of humanity to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this week. After their country's massive upset win over Germany, Japan supporters helped clean up trash at Khalifa International Stadium. Prior to Wednesday, following the tournament's opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, Japanese...
Revealed: FIFA 'sent six officials to England team headquarters on day of Iran match and threatened drastic sanctions if players wore OneLove armband'
FIFA allegedly sent six officials to the England football team's headquarters on the day of their Qatar World Cup match against Iran and threatened them with drastic sanctions if players wore their 'OneLove' anti-discrimination armbands. England's football team had been planning to wear the LGBTQ+ armband along with other European...
Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany’s players covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match on Wednesday to protest against FIFA following the governing body’s clampdown on the “One Love” armband. The Germany team lined up in the traditional formation before its game against Japan and all 11 players covered their mouths with their right hands in a coordinated gesture. “It was a sign from the team, from us, that FIFA is muzzling us,” Germany coach Hansi Flick said after the match, which his team lost 2-1. The gesture was a response to FIFA’s effective nixing of seven European teams’ plans to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar and its human rights record.
Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America’s top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart at a news conference, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was “always concerning ... when we see any restrictions on freedom of expression.” “It’s especially so when the expression is for diversity and for inclusion,” Blinken said at Doha’s Diplomatic Club. “And in my judgment, at least no one on a football pitch should be forced to choose between supporting these values and playing for their team.” Just hours before the first players with the armbands in support of the “One Love” campaign were to take the field on Monday, soccer’s governing body warned they would immediately be shown yellow cards — two of which lead to a player’s expulsion from that game and also the next.
Argentina Have Three Goals Disallowed In 13 Minutes Against Saudi Arabia
They say that 13 is unlucky for some and it seemingly was for Argentina in the first half of their World Cup Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.
Fifa orders Belgium to remove the word ‘love’ from World Cup shirt collar
Fifa has ordered Belgium to remove the word “love” from their away shirts at the Qatar World Cup over a commercial dispute.The move follows Fifa’s warning to several teams that their captains would incur yellow cards if they wore special OneLove armbands at the tournament, which forced those nations – including England and Wales, as well as Belgium – to drop the plans. Those nations have now agreed to wear Fifa’s ‘no discrimination’ armbands instead.Fifa is now pushing Belgium to remove the “love” wording embroidered in the shirt collar of the team’s white away shirt. The Independent understands it...
France v Australia - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D
All the key details as Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and France take on Australia in Group D in Qatar on Tuesday.
Players are being ‘controlled’ at Qatar World Cup, says Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen
Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen says players are being “controlled” at the Qatar World Cup.The start of the tournament has been dominated by off-field issues such as the exploitation of migrant workers who built the stadiums and infrastructure, and LGBTQ+ rights in the host country.The flames were stoked by the extraordinary opening address of Fifa president Gianni Infantino in which he conflated his experiences as ginger-haired child who moved from Italy to Switzerland with that of discriminated groups in Qatar like south Asian labourers, the gay community and disabled people.There has also been a growing furore around the OneLove armband,...
FIFA tells Wales that fans can wear rainbow hats in stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Welsh soccer federation said FIFA has offered assurances that fans wearing rainbow symbols will be allowed at Friday’s World Cup game against Iran. The federation had asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow bucket hats and flags into the team’s World Cup opener against the United States on Monday.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Ronaldo becomes 1st male player to score at 5 World Cups
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday. The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead. He has now scored in every World...
BBC
Fifa World Cup: Build-up to Belgium v Canada - watch, listen & follow text
Only one member of Canada's team was born the last time the country played at the World Cup. Captain Atiba Hutchinson was three-years-old when Les Rouges appeared at Mexico '86. The 39-year-old is the second-oldest outfield player in World Cup history after Cameroon’s Roger Milla, who was 42 in 1994....
travelnoire.com
Qatar's World Cup: Fifa's RainBow Armband Ban Sparks Controversy Among European Teams
Over the past few decades, LGBTQ rights have acquired several milestones. From the legalization of same-sex marriage across the U.S. and Western Europe to the political “rainbow wave,” the LGBTQ movement has proved strong. With one of the most popular sports events in the world – the World Cup – the LGBTQ movement saw it as an opportunity to spread the message of inclusion worldwide.
Otter Hilariously Predicts Outcome of Major World Cup Shock With Tiny Ball
Taiyo, an eight-year-old male, predicted the four-time World Cup winning nation would lose its opening game.
Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup at these metro Phoenix bars
The FIFA World Cup kicked off this weekend in Qatar where an opening ceremony on Sunday evening began with a performance by BTS' Jung Kook. For Valley football fans who couldn't make the trip to Qatar, but want to enjoy the comradery of cheering with a crowd, there are several sports bars broadcasting the matches, starting with Team USA's first match against Wales, which kicked off at noon on Nov. 21.
Referee makes history during World Cup match
In a flex on equality, FIFA tweeted during the Poland-Mexico match that the French head referee Stephanie Frappert is the first woman ever to officiate a world cup match in the 96 years of the FIFA World Cup‘s existence. Still, one has to ask whether or not FIFA kept this in their back pocket to Read more... The post Referee makes history during World Cup match appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch: Takuma Asano Goal For Japan v Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022
Takuma Asano may have won it for Japan against Germany and you can watch it here.
cryptoglobe.com
Take Advantage of the World Cup’s Excitement With Ticket Rush On 1xBit
The coaches are announcing official team selections, finishing touches are applied to the stadiums, and fans from all over the world get ready for the trip of their lifetime. The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is just a few days away, and with the help of 1xBit, everyone can become part of the biggest show on the planet.
FIFA wants us to think the World Cup is a welcoming, uniting event. It's not, but people—including myself— are still watching.
The 2022 World Cup, taking place in Qatar, promises global unity but was built on pain and deceit in an anti-LGBTQ host country.
Outsider.com
