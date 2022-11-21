Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Duck Donuts will keep you caffeinated with Black Friday deal
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you need a little extra pep in your step to let you shop until you drop on Black Friday, Duck Donuts has your back. Hattie Lowrance, Manager at the Duck Donuts in Roanoke, joined Good Day Virginia’s Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson to talk about their very first Black Friday deal.
WSLS
Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke turns 73 years old
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to celebrate the iconic Roanoke Star. On Wednesday, the Roanoke Star turned 73 years old. The iconic landmark that gave the Star City its nickname was first lit in 1949. The 88-foot-tall structure is the largest free-standing man-made star in the world. It...
WSLS
Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
WSET
The Inspiration Co. to celebrate grand opening with sale at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new inspiration has arrived at the River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg. The Inspiration Co., located beside Journey’s and across from Bath & Body Works, opened Saturday, October 15. The store is celebrating its grand opening on Wednesday at 10 a.m, with a ribbon...
WSET
The Flour District and Scratch Pasta pop-up shop
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local entrepreneurs Maria Niechwiadowicz and Stephanie Fees are sharing a storefront for their businesses - The Flour District and Scratch Pasta. Their pop-up shop is located at 2204 Bedford Ave, and will soon move to a permanent spot at 3000 Bedford Ave. Niechwiadowicz is the...
WSET
Tubing to open at Wintergreen Resort on Black Friday
WINTERGREEN, Va. (WSET) — Get ready to kick off winter snow activities at Wintergreen this weekend as tubing opens for the winter season. "Thanks to the hard work of the snowmaking team, tubing will officially open for the season this Friday, November 25th," Wintergreen Resort said in a Facebook post.
WSLS
‘It’s a new beginning’: D.R. Music Store reopens in Vinton
VINTON, Va. – Owners of D.R. Music Store in Vinton are pleased to reopen after a fire destroyed the business in July. “It’s a new beginning,” Rhonda Wray, co-owner of D.R. Music store, said. Rhonda and her husband Donnie owned the D.R. Music Store and said they...
WSET
Wolfbane Productions Putting on Free Christmas Show in Appomattox
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Wolfbane Productions is putting on a free special event for the holidays in Appomattox. It's a great chance to see everything they can do, because as Emily found out, 2023 is going to be a busy time for the company!
NBC 29 News
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street. Daniel Kaufman, the owner of Public Fish & Oyster, is partnering with Greg Dionne, who was his former chef at the seafood restaurant. They’re opening Black Cow Chop House.
WSLS
Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue. One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease...
WSET
Spruce Up Your Home Before Thanksgiving With New Rug
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Persian Rugs and More offers you the perfect options to spruce up your home with a beautiful rug. You even get a discount just by watching the video above! Emily went to see all the gorgeous options you have to choose from!
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Papa’s Pizza brings top-notch pizza, traditional Italian recipes to the Roanoke Valley
SALEM, Va. – Thanksgiving is just days away. For those of us who need a break from cooking, we have just the place for you - Papa’s Pizza in Salem. For Vincenzo De Giovanni, working in a restaurant is part of his identity. He tells us, “It’s pretty...
WSET
The Perfect Present Waiting For You at Spearman Artisanry
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spearman Artisanry has amazing and unique items to help you give the perfect Christmas present this year. Their Mistletoe Market starts just in time for Black Friday! Emily found out how it works and what you can expect to find inside!
WSET
400+ food boxes handed out at Danville Police Department's Thanksgiving giveaway
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Many Southside families have something to be thankful for as Thanksgiving approaches. On Monday, the Danville Police Department partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia on a food giveaway to do their part to make sure no one goes hungry on Thanksgiving. "We want to make sure...
WSET
You can visit Lynchburg's historic churches in an open house this holiday season
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Downtown Lynchburg houses many historic churches in the Hill City community. Now, for the holidays, people will get a chance to take a closer look. The Interfaith Outreach Association is hosting the 6th Annual Walter M. Fore, Jr. Downtown Lynchburg Historic Church Open House. The...
WSET
Get a Free Education through Ace of Central Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — You can get a free education, thanks to Ace of Central Virginia. They are making it easier than ever to expand your knowledge and skillset and find the perfect job for you. Emily found out how it all works.
WSET
The Bedford Humane Society announces their annual 'Pet Photos with Santa' event
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Humane Society announced its annual "Pet Photos with Santa" event. They said this event will be held on Saturday, December 10 from 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Bedford. According to the Bedford Humane Society, photos are $15 each and...
WSET
Sugar Belle Bakery opens for all your sweet tooth needs, gourmet stuffed cookies
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — All cookie connoisseurs, we've got a treat for you!. Sugar Belle Bakery, a new food truck at the Backyard in Forest is open for business and ready to satisfy your sweet tooth. This shop specializes in half-pound gourmet cookies, stuffed with your favorite flavors. Stacey...
WDBJ7.com
Need a last-minute Thanksgiving ingredient? Here’s what’s open
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several businesses have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving, such as Walmart and Sam’s Club. But what will be open Thanksgiving Day in case you forgot something... or didn’t get enough of it... in earlier shopping?. Here’s a list of full-service grocery stores...
WSET
Don't Miss TRBC's "Virginia Christmas Spectacular"
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Thomas Road Baptist Church is once again putting on "The Virginia Christmas Spectacular." It's the weekend of December 9-11. Emily got to see how it's all coming together and what you can expect if you attend!
