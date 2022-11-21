Read full article on original website
HEMPSTEAD MAN ARRESTED FOR DRUG POSSESSION
A Hempstead man faces drug possession charges after his arrest in Brenham early this (Wednesday) morning. Just after 12:15 a.m., Brenham Police Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 2500 block of South Day Street for failure to signal lane changes and an improper license plate. Upon making contact...
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON WARRANTS
Two people were arrested Monday in separate incidents for outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 5:45, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1000 block of Hudson Street in reference to a subject that wished to turn himself in for an active warrant. Contact was made with Mark Lott Garrett, 48 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on a blue warrant out of Pardon and Parole and booked into the Washington County Jail.
El Campo police responds to a disturbance call with a gun involved
EL CAMPO, Texas – El Campo Police Department responded to a disturbance call late Tuesday night at 7:36 p.m. A gun was involved. When officers arrived they discovered two individuals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals. El Campo police alongside the Wharton County Sheriff’s office located and detained a person of interest involved in the...
UNDERCOVER NARCOTICS UNIT MAKES ANOTHER BUST
A LaGrange man was arrested after the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Unit made their second big bust in as many days. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that investigators from the Undercover Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the La Grange Police Department, executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in LaGrange.
WARRANT ARREST MADE BY BRENHAM POLICE SUNDAY
A warrant arrest was made by Brenham Police Sunday night. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 9:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for a license plate violation. Contact was made with the driver and passenger, who identified herself as Evangelette Danielle Smith, 22 of Waller. A checks for warrants were performed on both through Communications and Smith showed to have an active warrant out of Brazos County for Motion to Revoke for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Smith was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO DISCUSS JAIL SECURITY FENCE
The Washington County Commissioners Court has a brief meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning. The main item on the agenda is to award a bid for a fence at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office told commissioners at their meeting back on November 1 that the fence is...
ONE ARRESTED FOR INDECENCY WITH A CHILD
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday on Indecency with a Child charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday, Cpl. Ha responded to a call in reference to a possible sexual assault. After investigation, Waymond Oneil Watkins, 18 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Indecency with a Child by Exposure, and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked.
Bryan Woman Convicted Of DWI Twice This Year Among Weekend DWI Arrests By Local Law Enforcement
Weekend drunk driving arrests by local law enforcement includes a Bryan woman who was convicted of her first DWI in August and her second in October. That’s according to the College Station police arrest report from the officer who stopped a car Saturday night after seeing the car run a red light at Texas and Harvey.
DPS TO PUT SERGEANT’S HQ IN FAYETTE CO.
DPS plans to establish a sergeant’s headquarters in Fayette County. County Judge Joe Weber told KWHI he was informed several weeks ago by the DPS sergeant in Giddings that the creation of a sergeant’s headquarters in Fayette County had been officially approved, and that the new sergeant in charge could be on board within a month.
SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
A Somerville man was arrested Saturday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 3:45, Ofc. Connor Caskey responded to the 2100 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a subject soliciting without a permit. Ofc. Caskey made contact with Justin James Rogers, 37 of Somerville, who fled on foot, but was captured shortly thereafter without incident. Rogers was taken into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Cuero police search for two female suspects involved in baby formula theft
CUERO, Texas – On Monday, Nov. 21, the Cuero Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying two female suspects involved in the theft of over $1,000 worth of baby formula. The suspects reportedly stole the baby formula from Brookshire Brother’s, located at 1161 N. Esplanade St. in Cuero. If you know the identity of these two women or...
Fatal vehicle crash leaves two dead, one in hospital
YOAKUM, Texas – On November 22, at 4:30 a.m. a two-vehicle crash between a 2016 Hyundai Elantra and a 2021 1500 Dodge Ram truck left two dead and one in the hospital, 14.7 miles east of Yoakum. DPS trooper San Miguel confirms 18-year-old Joel Herrera Torres and 18-year-old Javier Rios Jr. were traveling on Highway 111 towards Yoakum when the...
TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY LEADS TO TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF HIGHWAY 105
Highway 105 near New Years Creek Lane east of Brenham was closed for nearly two hours Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash. DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz reports around 7:45 p.m., a 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by a 61-year-old male from Houston, was driving eastbound on Highway 105 when it attempted to make a U-turn approaching a hillcrest.
BELLVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT TO HOLD ACTIVE SHOOTER RESPONSE TRAINING
The Bellville Police Department is teaming up with the Bellville United Methodist Church to offer an active shooter response training seminar. The seminar will be held Tuesday night from 6:30-7:30pm at the Church, which is located at 234 South Masonic Street in Bellville. According to Bellville Police, the training session...
FIRE STARTS WHILE VEHICLE IS WORKED ON AT BRENHAM AUTO SHOP
A fire sparked at a Brenham auto shop Wednesday afternoon. The Brenham Fire Department was dispatched at 2 p.m. to the report of a structure fire at Rick’s Auto Center at 1311 South Austin Street. Units arrived on location to find heavy fire inside the building. According to Lieutenant...
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER THEFT AT WALMART
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday after a theft at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 12:50, Cpl. Jose Perez was notified of Theft at the local Walmart store at 203 Highway 290 West and was provided with a Suspect vehicle description. Cpl. Perez was able to locate the Suspect vehicle in the 2300 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with Erika Olea Ramirez, 34 of Brenham. Cpl. Perez was able to locate and recover over $400 worth of Walmart merchandise and took Ramirez into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Ramirez was also found to have a Municipal warrant for No Driver’s License. Ramirez was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in for Theft and the warrant.
Police identify man killed in Saturday crash involving Santa’s Wonderland bus
College Station police have identified the man killed in Saturday’s crash on Texas 6 involving a Santa’s Wonderland bus as Anthony Dewayne Johnson of Navasota. He was pronounced dead at the scene. More details have emerged from the crash that left two people seriously injured, including the driver...
Inmate escapes while being transported to a local hospital
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – On Thursday, Nov. 17, at approximately 8:10 p.m., 20-year-old inmate Deshawn Villanueva, of LaGrange, claimed he was sick. The Corrections Officer staff then contacted Fayette County EMS to evaluate him. EMS transported Villanueva, secured with restraints, to St. Mark Emergency Room with a Corrections Officer on board. While at St. Mark’s and still restrained, the inmate...
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes highway in Lavaca County
LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – A major two-vehicle crash has shut down SH 111 North between U.S. Highway 77 and Jackson and Lavaca County Line. As of 6:45 a.m., both lanes of SH 111 were closed. At least two deaths are reported at this time. Drivers are urged to use alternative routes and to expect delays. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY....
Two arrested in connection to double homicide in Bryan indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The two people arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road were indicted on charges related to the crime on Thursday. A Brazos County grand jury handed up an indictment for both Jalen Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, and Ruth...
