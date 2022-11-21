Read full article on original website
Extra Nevada State Troopers positioned for holiday travel despite staffing struggles
Nevada State Police (NSP) said they are increasing patrol throughout the Thanksgiving weekend, despite short staffing problems it has grappled with for years.
Busy roadway travel underway as drivers across Southern Nevada head to Thanksgiving destinations
The majority of people traveling for Thanksgiving will not be flying they'll be driving.
California man dead following crash near Red Rock National Park Loop
Brian Trenton Carvalho, a thirty-three-year-old male from Newbury Park, California, was identified as the driver. This is the 59th fatal crash for the NSP, Highway Patrol - Southern Command in 2022
NEW: BQ.1 variant appears in Clark County as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Information from the Southern Nevada Health District shows that the dominant COVID-19 variant in Clark County's cases is now BQ.1, followed by BQ.1.1.
Record-Courier
Highway 50 has a substance abuse problem
We understand Lake Tahoe residents’ determination not to see Highway 50 narrowed but anyone who thinks everything is just fine with the highway as it is, isn’t paying attention. We’ve reported 11 deaths on the highway since 2014, with a fatal collision every year except 2018, and so...
Domino’s snubs Nevada in Chevy Bolt delivery rollout
Domino's announced an ambitious plan to put 800 electric vehicles into delivery service by the end of 2023, but Nevada won't be part of the show.
bouldercityreview.com
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Story of Old Charlie tells of justice
Long ago in the early days of Nevada around Carson City and Virginia City, the story of an old Paiute Indian woman was unfolding. She was always seen walking alone and almost never in the company of someone else. When other women from the Indian colonies came to town to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Power restored after outage in Tahoe area affects tens of thousands in California and Nevada
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the South Lake Tahoe area lost power for a few hours Monday morning, with widespread outages reported on both the California and Nevada sides of the lake. The Liberty Utilities online outage map showed a total of 23,875 customers impacted as of...
Fox5 KVVU
NDOC to close Carson City correctional facility
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections will close a northern Nevada correctional facility to address safety, security and staffing, the department announced Monday. NDOC made the announcement Monday at the Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City. “Placing WSCC into a sustained temporary closure and distributing...
Nevada prison shut down for now, staff and inmates will be transferred
Warm Springs Correctional Center will be shut down to "increase safety and security and reduce overtime." The Nevada Department of Corrections says the change will save the state $14 million per year.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Human Society says puppies rescued from Nye County are ready for adoption
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In October, hundreds of dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions in Nye County. Their owners are now facing extensive animal abuse charges. Some of the dogs who were pregnant have had their puppies and many of those puppies are now in the care of the Nevada Humane Society. Tuesday, Nov. 22 is the first day that they’re eligible for adoption and ready to get their forever homes.
Storm to roll through Utah, bringing dry spell to an end
PARK CITY, Utah — November has been an up-and-down month for snow in Utah and the Wasatch, as the last measurable snowfall occurred over a week ago. Things are changing […]
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook- 11/24/2022
We’re staying in a dry pattern with temperatures holding in the mid to low 60s for Thanksgiving. We keep it mild through the weekend before some bigger weather changes early next week. Skies will be partly cloudy on Thanksgiving with high temperatures holding in the mid to low 60s....
news3lv.com
Furry friend Lucario available for adoption via Nevada SPCA
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lori Heeran with the Nevada SPCA joined us with another furry friend available for adoption. Meet Lucario and learn how you can give him a forever home!
KESQ
Nevada’s untapped gold: Why Nevada will play a major role in America’s energy future
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Nevada is called the Silver State because of the silver mining industry which was a big part of the state’s early history. What’s lesser known is that Nevada can mine for minerals like lithium too, and it could one day become something the state is known for like hospitality and tourism.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Something needs to be done’: Officials consider reconfiguration for sections of US 50
STATELINE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year, and said it has found mixed reactions from the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
jammin1057.com
Voted Best Chicken Wings In Nevada, This Place Will Surprise You
The best chicken wings in Nevada may take a few days to obtain if you’re a Las Vegas local. In fact, the best chicken wings in the entire state are located a few hours outside of Clark County. But the trip to get them will be well worth it.
$4,100 stolen from mother’s EBT card ahead of Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While thousands of Nevadans use food stamps or EBT cards to gather Thanksgiving groceries this week, one mother said she is unable to do so after losing $4,100 through fraud. One in every seven Nevadans, or 453,300 people, utilize Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to purchase groceries each month through food […]
Nevada to see new election leaders as clerks either quit or retire, secretary of state says
Less than half of Nevada county clerks and registrars who oversaw the 2020 election will remain in their posts within the next year, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Tuesday.
