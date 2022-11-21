RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In October, hundreds of dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions in Nye County. Their owners are now facing extensive animal abuse charges. Some of the dogs who were pregnant have had their puppies and many of those puppies are now in the care of the Nevada Humane Society. Tuesday, Nov. 22 is the first day that they’re eligible for adoption and ready to get their forever homes.

