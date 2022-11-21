ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 2

Related
Record-Courier

Highway 50 has a substance abuse problem

We understand Lake Tahoe residents’ determination not to see Highway 50 narrowed but anyone who thinks everything is just fine with the highway as it is, isn’t paying attention. We’ve reported 11 deaths on the highway since 2014, with a fatal collision every year except 2018, and so...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Nevada’s Yesteryear: Story of Old Charlie tells of justice

Long ago in the early days of Nevada around Carson City and Virginia City, the story of an old Paiute Indian woman was unfolding. She was always seen walking alone and almost never in the company of someone else. When other women from the Indian colonies came to town to...
CARSON CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

NDOC to close Carson City correctional facility

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections will close a northern Nevada correctional facility to address safety, security and staffing, the department announced Monday. NDOC made the announcement Monday at the Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City. “Placing WSCC into a sustained temporary closure and distributing...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Human Society says puppies rescued from Nye County are ready for adoption

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In October, hundreds of dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions in Nye County. Their owners are now facing extensive animal abuse charges. Some of the dogs who were pregnant have had their puppies and many of those puppies are now in the care of the Nevada Humane Society. Tuesday, Nov. 22 is the first day that they’re eligible for adoption and ready to get their forever homes.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook- 11/24/2022

We’re staying in a dry pattern with temperatures holding in the mid to low 60s for Thanksgiving. We keep it mild through the weekend before some bigger weather changes early next week. Skies will be partly cloudy on Thanksgiving with high temperatures holding in the mid to low 60s....
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

$4,100 stolen from mother’s EBT card ahead of Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While thousands of Nevadans use food stamps or EBT cards to gather Thanksgiving groceries this week, one mother said she is unable to do so after losing $4,100 through fraud. One in every seven Nevadans, or 453,300 people, utilize Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to purchase groceries each month through food […]
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy