The Detroit Free Press

A holiday homecoming for Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay at Penn State

EAST LANSING — Cal Haladay grew up an hour and a half from Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. And Michigan State football’s trip there will be a homecoming in many ways. His brother and two sisters both went to school in Happy Valley. Their father, Greg, was an All-American heavyweight wrestler for the Nittany Lions from 1986-90. Together, they all saw plenty of football among the cacophonous 106,000-plus fans who religiously make the trek to the mountains of Central Pennsylvania.
theonlycolors.com

Spartan Reacts: A sad end to the season for Michigan State

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. What a difference a week makes. Just days after Michigan State fans near unanimously felt...
PennLive.com

Penn State-Michigan State game predictions: Nittany Lions looking to finish off Spartans and log 10th win on Senior Day

Penn State has one regular-season game to go and is a 19-point favorite to end on a high note with a win over visiting Michigan State. The Nittany Lions roll into the Land-Grant Trophy rivalry game having won three straight games, while the Spartans come off a 39-31 double-overtime loss to the Indiana team Penn State 45-14 in Bloomington.
PennLive.com

Penn State rooting guide: How the Nittany Lions can reach the Rose, Orange or Cotton Bowl

When the College Football Playoff committee released its updated rankings on Tuesday, the Nittany Lions were dealt a blow to their New Year’s Six hopes. Tennessee slid only to No. 10 in the CFP rankings after a 25-point loss to South Carolina. The Volunteers, who have wins over LSU and Alabama, not only lost the game, but lost quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season-ending ACL injury. Still, Penn State didn’t move up in the top 25, remaining at No. 11.
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines, State College's JW Scott highlight Mid-Penn Commonwealth football all-star picks

The Mid-Penn Commonwealth’s coaches released their All-Star picks for football Monday, and they picked Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines as the division’s offensive player of the year and State College linebacker/defensive end JW Scott as the defensive player of the year. State College’s Matt Lintal was picked as...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

