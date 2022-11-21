Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A holiday homecoming for Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay at Penn State
EAST LANSING — Cal Haladay grew up an hour and a half from Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. And Michigan State football’s trip there will be a homecoming in many ways. His brother and two sisters both went to school in Happy Valley. Their father, Greg, was an All-American heavyweight wrestler for the Nittany Lions from 1986-90. Together, they all saw plenty of football among the cacophonous 106,000-plus fans who religiously make the trek to the mountains of Central Pennsylvania.
Land-Grant Trophy stories, Penn State set for Michigan State, Ohio State-Michigan thoughts: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders discuss Penn State’s Land-Grant Trophy history and preview the Lions’ Senior Day clash with Michigan State. Jones also shares some impersonations of Woody Hayes and Bobby Knight and the guys make their Ohio State-Michigan picks. Listen to the latest episode of...
Penn State’s James Franklin on center Juice Scruggs: ‘He makes us go’
Penn State’s offensive line was a question mark at the start of the season. No more. The Nittany Lions are ranked third in the Big Ten in total offense, averaging 434.5 yards per game.
Spartan Reacts: A sad end to the season for Michigan State
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. What a difference a week makes. Just days after Michigan State fans near unanimously felt...
Michigan State vs. Penn State prediction, betting odds for CFB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Penn State squares off with Michigan State in a college football game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, commencing at 4 p.m. EST. This betting...
How alignment with administration has allowed James Franklin to focus energy on his players
Franklin seemed more at peace than in years past.
Ahead of Senior Day, Penn State QB Sean Clifford hoping to finish ‘whirlwind’ career on a high note
Typically, Penn State’s player conference calls go right to questions. But on Tuesday, two days away from Thanksgiving and four days from Senior Day at Beaver Stadium, sixth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford opened with a statement. Clifford started by thanking the assembled media members for their coverage of his...
Penn State Wrestling: Can the Nittany Lions do anything surprising anymore?
The Penn State Wrestling Team throttled all comers in their recent action in the Black Knight Open and the NWCA All-Star Classic. Penn State Wrestling had a busy week of action, leading to plenty of headlines and stories to cover. Various Nittany Lion wrestlers were on the road recently as...
Penn State-Michigan State game predictions: Nittany Lions looking to finish off Spartans and log 10th win on Senior Day
Penn State has one regular-season game to go and is a 19-point favorite to end on a high note with a win over visiting Michigan State. The Nittany Lions roll into the Land-Grant Trophy rivalry game having won three straight games, while the Spartans come off a 39-31 double-overtime loss to the Indiana team Penn State 45-14 in Bloomington.
Penn State WR Parker Washington to miss rest of season due to undisclosed injury
Washington did not play Saturday against Rutgers.
Penn State Football Stays Just Outside Top 10 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
Penn State football stayed put at No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings as the Nittany Lions beat Rutgers 55-10 for their ninth win of the year last Saturday afternoon. Penn State’s ranking in the poll matches the Nittany Lions’ place in the latest AP Top 25 which...
Penn State WR Parker Washington out for the remainder of the season with injury
Sean Clifford and Penn State will be without their top target for the last two games of the season. Parker Washington, the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver, will miss Saturday’s regular-season finale against Michigan State and the upcoming bowl game with an undisclosed injury, head coach James Franklin said at his Tuesday press conference.
Penn State rooting guide: How the Nittany Lions can reach the Rose, Orange or Cotton Bowl
When the College Football Playoff committee released its updated rankings on Tuesday, the Nittany Lions were dealt a blow to their New Year’s Six hopes. Tennessee slid only to No. 10 in the CFP rankings after a 25-point loss to South Carolina. The Volunteers, who have wins over LSU and Alabama, not only lost the game, but lost quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season-ending ACL injury. Still, Penn State didn’t move up in the top 25, remaining at No. 11.
Trio of Penn State wrestlers have a perfect night in the NWCA All-Star Classic
Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet took on familiar foes, and all three came away with a win.
Top Pennsylvania Prospect Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit and Pennsylvania's top-ranked receiver, will attend Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State game.
2023 4-Star WR Tyseer Denmark Names Penn State to Top 3, Decision This Week
The recruiting battle for Tyseer Denmark’s signature will come down to a battle between Big Ten rivals and a school from way, way across the country from his native Philadelphia. Denmark, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound four-star wide receiver from Roman Catholic High in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has narrowed a list of...
Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines, State College’s JW Scott highlight Mid-Penn Commonwealth football all-star picks
The Mid-Penn Commonwealth’s coaches released their All-Star picks for football Monday, and they picked Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines as the division’s offensive player of the year and State College linebacker/defensive end JW Scott as the defensive player of the year. State College’s Matt Lintal was picked as...
Corman: 24 years in Pennsylvania Senate a ‘great ride’ full of proud moments
“Thank you all for traveling this road with me.”
N.J. police detective praised for retrieving gear of injured Utah Little Leaguer
The family of the Utah Little Leaguer injured when he fell from an upper bunk at the world series in South Williamsport is praising a Jersey City police detective for retrieving the boy’s gear inadvertently left in a rental car. “He was amazing,” Derek Oliverson said Tuesday about Detective...
Ex-Penn College president stands to get $4M in termination suit settlement
The former president of the Pennsylvania College of Technology stands to receive $4 million to settle a federal lawsuit over his 2015 firing by a Chicago area community college. The board of the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, on Nov. 10 voted to drop counterclaims against Robert L....
