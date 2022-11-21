Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
‘Better days are ahead’: UNC football grads react to end of McCaffrey era
After allegations last winter of an unhealthy culture, the University of Northern Colorado stood by football coach Ed McCaffrey and assured that it was all a big misunderstanding. Things would improve, university officials said. McCaffrey’s era ended this week after UNC went 6-16 in two seasons and 4-12 against Big...
Alumni in Action: Diemar competes at women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championship
Courtney Diemar, a former Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy and Battle Mountain High School student, competed at the women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championships on Nov. 12 for the University of Denver in Tempe, Arizona. Diemar was the sixth-fastest on her team, placing 34th overall in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 32 seconds.
Latest rumblings on Colorado's search for its 28th full-time head football coach
With Colorado's search for its next head football coach entering the latter stages, we provide the latest rumblings in regards to the Buffaloes' top candidates for the opening. Click below...
Fort Morgan Times
Five Northern Colorado volleyball players earn All-Conference nods, Cole named MVP
Five University of Northern Colorado players received league recognition on Tuesday for their efforts this season. Junior Syd Cole earned the Big Sky Most Valuable Player award and an All-Big Sky First Team nod for her role at setter. She joins Daisy Schultz (2019) and Kelley Arnold (2011) in receiving the MVP award.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC women’s basketball falls to North Dakota State, despite Simental’s career high
UNC (3-2) lost to North Dakota State (4-0), 68-54, on the road Tuesday, despite a strong start and Simental’s impressive outing. The junior from Pueblo scored 29 points. She hit 10-of-17 shots and went 6-of-8 from downtown. She added three rebounds, an assist and two steals. Simental helped the...
Denver's upslope effect can rival Buffalo's lake effect snow
DENVER — The record-breaking 'lake effect' snowfall in the Buffalo area last weekend can be compared to historic storms on the Front Range caused by the 'upslope effect'. The snow totals around the Buffalo area were very localized, ranging from 80 inches to just 6 inches over 45 miles.
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Indigenous members continue to recognize Denver's violent past
When people think of Denver, many people think of its skyline, Union Station or perhaps the state capitol. But many fail to recognize, the Mile High City sits on native land.As many people gear up for the Thanksgiving holiday, for some indigenous community members, it's a complicated reminder that the country once belonged to other nations, and that's true of Denver."It has a very romanticized feeling to it, right?," said John Cummins, who is Navajo and Crow and a student at the University of Denver. "When you walk around as an indigenous student, you start to realize even streets are...
golfcourseindustry.com
Heritage Golf Group acquires three Colorado clubs
Heritage Golf Group has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver region. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs...
denverite.com
Arguably the most powerful elected job in Colorado is open. Everybody wants it.
The race is on for mayor of Denver. It’s arguably the most powerful political position in Colorado, due to its strong mayor form of government, collection of downtown businesses, and ownership of the state’s largest single economic driver: Denver International Airport. More than a dozen candidates are in...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
4-year-old goes home after 24 days in Denver hospital with RSV
Since October 1, more than 1,100 adults and children in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, according to the state health department. The Maples family, of Longmont, spent the last 24 days at a Denver hospital after their little girl, Meadow Maples, contracted the flu-like virus, but on Thanksgiving, the family got to go home. "It feels like the biggest blessing we could ever receive, and we are just so grateful," said Terri Maples, Meadow's mom. She says Meadow spent eight days on life support. "It was pretty traumatic, we're so grateful everything worked out the way...
travelawaits.com
8 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Boulder, Colorado
Boulder has an eclectic culinary scene that astutely addresses the diverse needs of college students, residents, and visitors. Foodies will be delighted by the number of top-notch ethnic restaurants and quality farm-to-table options available in this pedestrian-friendly city nestled at the base of the foothills. With so many great places to eat, it is challenging to create a list of “x delicious restaurants” to sample.
More snow possible in Denver early next week
Skies will stay clear overnight with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather on Friday and Saturday, a little colder on Sunday.
KDVR.com
Club Q shooting suspect appears in court
The suspect accused of killing five people inside Club Q in Colorado appeared in court Wednesday morning, four days after the attack. The suspect accused of killing five people inside Club Q in Colorado appeared in court Wednesday morning, four days after the attack. 106-year-old veteran awaits medal he earned...
coloradosun.com
How two brothers plan to save the world by packing a whole farm into shipping containers on a Denver used car lot
Leafy vegetables at Ullr’s Garden appear black under LED lights due to most plants’ total absorption of blue and red-colored wavelengths. Butterhead lettuce varieties are sold from Ullr’s with their roots still attached. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) The lettuce is blooming nicely...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Christian University’s Institute Fuels Anti-LGBTQ Sentiment in Colorado
At the end of last month, Colorado Christian University’s think tank, the Centennial Institute, sent an email on “transgenderism phenomena,” describing the existence of transgender people as “one of the great moral struggles of our day” and promoting the appearance of ardent transphobe and ephebophilia defender Matt Walsh at this year’s Western Conservative Summit, an annual gathering of conservatives sponsored by the Centennial Institute.
travellemming.com
‘Blucifer’ | What’s the Story with DIA’s Blue Mustang?
I’m a local who loves “Blucifer,” the freaky, famous blue mustang outside Denver International Airport. The Blucifer Blue Mustang sculpture is one of the city’s more alarming public art works and impossible to miss as you drive along Peña Boulevard. With red glowing eyes, many find this Horse of the Apocalypse unsettling, and the history behind it is even stranger.
Denver weather: Where will it snow on Thanksgiving?
Denver's weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before snow chances move in on Thanksgiving Day.
Denver's Livestock Exchange Building becomes historic landmark
Denver City Council designated the National Western Center's 1916 Livestock Exchange building an official historic landmark, the National Western Center Authority announced in a release Tuesday. The building has played a significant role in Colorado's agricultural history. It is made up of three connected wings, with the east being the...
