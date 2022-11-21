ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fort Morgan Times

‘Better days are ahead’: UNC football grads react to end of McCaffrey era

After allegations last winter of an unhealthy culture, the University of Northern Colorado stood by football coach Ed McCaffrey and assured that it was all a big misunderstanding. Things would improve, university officials said. McCaffrey’s era ended this week after UNC went 6-16 in two seasons and 4-12 against Big...
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Denver's upslope effect can rival Buffalo's lake effect snow

DENVER — The record-breaking 'lake effect' snowfall in the Buffalo area last weekend can be compared to historic storms on the Front Range caused by the 'upslope effect'. The snow totals around the Buffalo area were very localized, ranging from 80 inches to just 6 inches over 45 miles.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Denver

Indigenous members continue to recognize Denver's violent past

When people think of Denver, many people think of its skyline, Union Station or perhaps the state capitol. But many fail to recognize, the Mile High City sits on native land.As many people gear up for the Thanksgiving holiday, for some indigenous community members, it's a complicated reminder that the country once belonged to other nations, and that's true of Denver."It has a very romanticized feeling to it, right?," said John Cummins, who is Navajo and Crow and a student at the University of Denver. "When you walk around as an indigenous student, you start to realize even streets are...
DENVER, CO
golfcourseindustry.com

Heritage Golf Group acquires three Colorado clubs

Heritage Golf Group has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver region. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs...
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

4-year-old goes home after 24 days in Denver hospital with RSV

Since October 1, more than 1,100 adults and children in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, according to the state health department. The Maples family, of Longmont, spent the last 24 days at a Denver hospital after their little girl, Meadow Maples, contracted the flu-like virus, but on Thanksgiving, the family got to go home. "It feels like the biggest blessing we could ever receive, and we are just so grateful," said Terri Maples, Meadow's mom. She says Meadow spent eight days on life support. "It was pretty traumatic, we're so grateful everything worked out the way...
DENVER, CO
travelawaits.com

8 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Boulder, Colorado

Boulder has an eclectic culinary scene that astutely addresses the diverse needs of college students, residents, and visitors. Foodies will be delighted by the number of top-notch ethnic restaurants and quality farm-to-table options available in this pedestrian-friendly city nestled at the base of the foothills. With so many great places to eat, it is challenging to create a list of “x delicious restaurants” to sample.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Club Q shooting suspect appears in court

The suspect accused of killing five people inside Club Q in Colorado appeared in court Wednesday morning, four days after the attack. The suspect accused of killing five people inside Club Q in Colorado appeared in court Wednesday morning, four days after the attack. 106-year-old veteran awaits medal he earned...
DENVER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Christian University’s Institute Fuels Anti-LGBTQ Sentiment in Colorado

At the end of last month, Colorado Christian University’s think tank, the Centennial Institute, sent an email on “transgenderism phenomena,” describing the existence of transgender people as “one of the great moral struggles of our day” and promoting the appearance of ardent transphobe and ephebophilia defender Matt Walsh at this year’s Western Conservative Summit, an annual gathering of conservatives sponsored by the Centennial Institute.
LAKEWOOD, CO
travellemming.com

‘Blucifer’ | What’s the Story with DIA’s Blue Mustang?

I’m a local who loves “Blucifer,” the freaky, famous blue mustang outside Denver International Airport. The Blucifer Blue Mustang sculpture is one of the city’s more alarming public art works and impossible to miss as you drive along Peña Boulevard. With red glowing eyes, many find this Horse of the Apocalypse unsettling, and the history behind it is even stranger.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver's Livestock Exchange Building becomes historic landmark

Denver City Council designated the National Western Center's 1916 Livestock Exchange building an official historic landmark, the National Western Center Authority announced in a release Tuesday. The building has played a significant role in Colorado's agricultural history. It is made up of three connected wings, with the east being the...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy