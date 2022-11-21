Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgncnewsnow.com
Giving Away Thanksgiving Meals
The Bethesda Outreach Center has exceeded its expectations, by serving a record number of families this Thanksgiving season. The outreach ministry of the Trinity Fellowship Church provides full Thanksgiving dinners, including a frozen turkey for Amarillo families. This year, they’ve collected 1-thousand 30 bags of items for the dinner and...
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thanksgiving is finally here and fast food spots are closing for the holiday here’s a quick list of spots that report that they will be open on Nov. 24. Restaurant times listed are from google maps listed and can change according to google maps, customers are encouraged to call the restaurant […]
A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
Maxwell’s details its annual Magical Christmas Festival
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Maxwell’s just announced its third “Magical Christmas” Festival is set to open on Dec. 2 at Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm, located at 12908 Bell St. “We’re so excited to welcome everyone out to Maxwell’s to light up their holidays and havesome country fun!,” said Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm and […]
KFDA
City of Amarillo announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced a holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov.25. The COA Solid Waste Department offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. For residential and poly cart service, collections for Thursday routes will be on Wednesday.
Tascosa Belles to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
AMARILLO, TEXAS(KAMR/KCIT) — The Tascosa Belles are set to perform at the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Debbie Plunk, Co-Founder and director said that performing at the parade has been a goal since they began 13 years ago. “During the competition, you earn a certain score and that certain score with a certain amount […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Farm And Ranch Show Returns to Civic Center
The annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show is coming back to the Amarillo Civic Center from Nov. 29th- Dec. 1st at 401 S. Buchanan Street. This is one of the biggest parties for Panhandle Producers. The event will host over 500 vendors, new technology for agriculturists, and agricultural education meetings.
The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building
Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
kgncnewsnow.com
City of Amarillo Thanksgiving Closures
Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. In preparation for the holiday, the City of Amarillo will close its facilities for the day. Here are some of the closures:. City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving and Friday. COA Solid Waste will close...
987thebomb.com
Thanksgiving Blizzard In Amarillo? This One Isn’t From Dairy Queen.
So one of the things I was looking most forward to doing this Thanksgiving was putting the bird on the smoker and doing up Thanksgiving dinner right. Looks like those plans just got put on hold. The forecast was initially calling for some colder temps (no problem with smoking) and...
77th US Army Band to host free holiday concert at Amarillo Civic Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 77th US Army Band from Fort Sill, Oklahoma will come to Amarillo early next month for a free holiday concert. According to a news release, the 77th US Army Band from Fort Sill, Oklahoma will host a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Amarillo […]
Doing Something Stupid This Holiday? Amarillo Police Says Think Again.
If there's one thing we can absolutely count on, it's people making bad decisions during the holiday season. Maybe having one too many and saying something to a family member they shouldn't have. It could be simply eating WAY too much at Thanksgiving and going into a two-day food coma. That extra piece of pie may not be worth it.
canyonnews.com
Umbarger community comes together for 71st annual sausage festival
After two years of not serving the traditional meal in parish hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Umbarger opened its doors Sunday for its 71st annual sausage festival. “We are glad to be serving meals again because of the fellowship of people that we haven’t seen for two years,” public relations chairman Harold Artho said. The parish goal was to serve 2,000 meals.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas
Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
kgncnewsnow.com
Wet Nose Wednesday: Mugsy Needs A Home
This week’s “Wet Nose Wednesday” is the perfect pup. Mugsy as some German Shepard and some “Heinz 57”. He is a one-year-old bundle of joy. Laid back and gentle, he likes to play catch and munch treats. He has all of his shots, has been neutered and chipped, and can head home with you today! Call Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare at 806 378-9032 or drop by 3501 South Osage.
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, items worth over $16 million from Amarillo business
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a recent pair of search warrants conducted by police where police seized more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million. According to a news release from the department, a report was made to the Amarillo Police Department of alleged […]
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
Bet You Didn’t Know This About The Helium Monument at Medipark
Chances are that if you’ve ever visited Medi-Park or the Discovery Center you’ve noticed the Helium Time Columns Monument. The towering spire was built in 1968 as a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of helium. It is built with four beams holding up a single beam, with a metal helium molecule in the center. The monument was lifted by helicopter to its current spot at the Discovery Center. It’s a pretty sight, but inside the steel, the beam is an essential part of Amarillo's history.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Fires Through The Weekend
There were six fires in the Amarillo area throughout the weekend. There was one fire on the 18th at 713 North Mirror Street in the early morning of the 18th. It was extinguished with a water pump can, and there were no injuries. Three fires were handled on the 19th....
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Fires
The Amarillo Fire Department has been busy the past week, putting out fires in buildings and one outside fire in a little less than 24 hours. On Tuesday, November 22nd at 5;12 p.m. crews had to go put out an outside fire at North Mississippi. First responders arrived and found...
Comments / 0