PATRICIA “PATTY” ANN FORTUNE
Patricia “Patty” Ann Fortune, age 55, daughter of Harold Fortune and Jean Bland Cole was born Dec. 19, 1966, in Houston, Mo. She passed away Nov. 20, 2022, at Phelps Health Hospital, Rolla. She is preceded in death by her father and one brother, Kenneth Fortune. She is...
Well-known Houston resident hurt in accident south of Rolla on U.S. 63
A chain-reaction accident Friday in Phelps County injured a well-known Houston woman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. J. Chronister said the five-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 63 about four miles south of Rolla. One of the drivers was Oma Inez Fockler, 85, whose 2015 Ford Taurus was forced...
Texas County finishes fall firearms deer season with 3,607 killed
Texas County hunters finished the fall firearms deer season second in the state on Tuesday, according to Missouri Department of Conservation figures. The total harvest was 3,607, down about 400 from last year. The breakdown shows: Antlered bucks (1,676), button bucks (347) and does (1,584). Leading the state was Franklin...
Service planned at Brown Hill Baptist Church
A Houston native says he’ll hold a service at a country church from a bygone era on Dec. 11. Larry Dablemont, an outdoors writer and naturalist, said he is inviting persons to join him at the Brown Hill Baptist Church east of Houston. He attended church there as a child.
Cabool woman arrested by state patrol on three charges
A Cabool woman was arrested late Wednesday night in Texas County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Suzan N. Micas, 41, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and careless and imprudent driving. She was transported to the Texas County Jail, the...
Driver of 1926 Model T killed in accident
The driver of a 1926 Ford Model T was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said a 2021 Ram 3500 driven westbound by Goga Apriamashivili, 31, was attempted to make a left turn, failed to yield and was struck by the eastbound antique vehicle driven by Mark C. Gianunzio, 61, of Dora.
Texas County Commission holds meeting
Members of the Texas County Commission met Nov. 16-17 at the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue. •Signed a letter of support for the Texas County Library Foundation for its Community Revitalization Grant application. •Reviewed paperwork from The Help Center seeking funds. •Signed and returned a letter of support...
Willow Springs man wanted on warrant is arrested
A wanted Willow Springs man was arrested Wednesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dustin K. Wallace, 32, was sought on felony charges from Ozark County for failing to appear for nonsupport of parent and cited with driving while revoked – second offense. He is held in the Howell County Jail.
County coroner answers 28 calls in October
The Texas County coroner answered 28 calls in October. There were 24 natural deaths, including six deaths due to respiratory failure, senile degeneration of the brain (5), heart disease/heart attack (4), stroke (2), one each cancer, sepsis, Covid-19, renal failure, liver failure, aorta rupture and cerebral palsy. There were three...
Inmate dies at state prison at Licking
An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died Tuesday, it said. Larry Bolton, 53, was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton had been in prison since Oct. 5. An autopsy will be conducted, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
