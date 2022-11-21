ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride

The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible

The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Daily Mail

NFL 'faces collusion grievance from players' union after team owners agreed to deny stars fully guaranteed contracts after Browns QB Deshaun Watson's controversial $230m deal'

The NFL is reportedly facing a grievance from the players' union, accusing league owners of colluding to deny their stars fully guaranteed contracts in the wake of Deshaun Watson's controversial $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. League general counsel Jeff Pash sent a memo to teams on October 20,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names Most "Disrespected" NFL Player

Colin Cowherd has always been a little higher on Jimmy Garoppolo than most. And after Monday night's performance in Mexico City, the FS1 radio host made a pretty bold claim about the veteran QB:. "There's not a single NFL player that is more disrespected than [Jimmy] Garoppolo. ... Go look...
Cleveland.com

‘You could put that guard core up against most in the league’ - Trae Young, Hawks get first look at Cavs duo

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The scene was a little different last year. Cleveland was a rising team, led by their newly minted All-Star point guard Darius Garland. But somehow, they fell into a tough play-in tournament pairing that saw them have to go through the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. Both defeated the Cavaliers, with the Hawks providing the season-ending dagger with a 107-101 win fueled by 32 second-half points from Trae Young.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

NFL fans react as ESPN analysts argue about controversial player

Anyone tuning into ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” witnessed an uncomfortable but entertaining debate between analysts Booger McFarland and Steve Young. The topic: New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. There wouldn’t seem to be much to debate there, as everyone agrees the former BYU quarterback had a terrible game in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Afterward, when a Read more... The post NFL fans react as ESPN analysts argue about controversial player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Broncos in Week 12

FOX (Early) Yellow: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers (Chris Myers, Robert Smith) Red: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma) Green: Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth) Blue: Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston) CBS (Single) Red: Cincinnati Bengals vs....
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Cowboys offseason gamble is paying off like a major win

The Denver Broncos put their eggs in the Dorance Armstrong basket, and that decision is paying dividends. This offseason, Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated when the team lost Randy Gregory in free agency to the Denver Broncos. According to reports at the time, terms were agreed upon, but Gregory wasn’t happy with some of the fine print in the contract language that protected the Cowboys more than the player.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

