Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'
It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
Bernie Kosar - The Browns are 3-7 not because of the quarterback, which makes the situation a little scary
Browns Legend and Host of the Bernie Kosar Show, Bernie Kosar joins Jason Lloyd and Jon Rudder to talk about his Jacoby Brissett’s play so far, Deshaun Watson returning and concussion issues involved with players from his era.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Ole Miss football: 3 potential head coaching replacements for Lane Kiffin
We could soon see a changing of the guard in Oxford. Rumors are circulating after a report on Monday surfaced that Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is planning on stepping down after the Egg Bowl to take the open Auburn job. Is there truth to this report? It seems...
Panthers bench Baker Mayfield; Sam Darnold to start at quarterback vs Broncos
It’s Sam Darnold’s turn at quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers as the team announces it has benched Baker Mayfield for the former New York Jet.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Former Falcons 1st-round pick rejoins Dan Quinn with the Cowboys
Something has been up with edge rushers, formerly drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round, over the past week as the Cowboys have elevated a Falcons draft pick from five years ago. First, Vic Beasley was drafted with the first pick in another football league and now the...
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Panthers Reveal Latest On Their Starting Quarterback Decision
After a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 with Baker Mayfield back in the starting lineup, the Carolina Panthers seem just as uncertain about what to do at quarterback as they were with P.J. Walker. Speaking to the media on Monday, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks...
NFL 'faces collusion grievance from players' union after team owners agreed to deny stars fully guaranteed contracts after Browns QB Deshaun Watson's controversial $230m deal'
The NFL is reportedly facing a grievance from the players' union, accusing league owners of colluding to deny their stars fully guaranteed contracts in the wake of Deshaun Watson's controversial $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. League general counsel Jeff Pash sent a memo to teams on October 20,...
Browns have 7 games left: Why a change of defensive coordinators makes sense – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from “R.R.”. “And you did it again … calling for the defensive coordinator’s head, but ignoring the fact the front office didn’t give him any LBs or DTs. They didn’t do it because the Chief of Strategy doesn’t value those positions.
Look: Big Ten Coach Calls Out Ohio State Over Rules Change
Purdue still has an opportunity to win the Big Ten West and face Ohio State or Michigan for the conference crown. If the Boilermakers don't punch a ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game, head coach Jeff Brohm would want to commence the recruiting process immediately. However, per Nick Kosko...
Colin Cowherd Names Most "Disrespected" NFL Player
Colin Cowherd has always been a little higher on Jimmy Garoppolo than most. And after Monday night's performance in Mexico City, the FS1 radio host made a pretty bold claim about the veteran QB:. "There's not a single NFL player that is more disrespected than [Jimmy] Garoppolo. ... Go look...
Cleveland Browns: Damaged field expected to be repaired for Sunday’s game
Police are investigating after reports of vandalism at FirstEnergy stadium Tuesday afternoon. According to investigators, a suspect jumping the fence at the Browns' stadium and drove a golf cart on the field.
‘You could put that guard core up against most in the league’ - Trae Young, Hawks get first look at Cavs duo
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The scene was a little different last year. Cleveland was a rising team, led by their newly minted All-Star point guard Darius Garland. But somehow, they fell into a tough play-in tournament pairing that saw them have to go through the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. Both defeated the Cavaliers, with the Hawks providing the season-ending dagger with a 107-101 win fueled by 32 second-half points from Trae Young.
NFL fans react as ESPN analysts argue about controversial player
Anyone tuning into ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” witnessed an uncomfortable but entertaining debate between analysts Booger McFarland and Steve Young. The topic: New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. There wouldn’t seem to be much to debate there, as everyone agrees the former BYU quarterback had a terrible game in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Afterward, when a Read more... The post NFL fans react as ESPN analysts argue about controversial player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Broncos in Week 12
FOX (Early) Yellow: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers (Chris Myers, Robert Smith) Red: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma) Green: Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth) Blue: Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston) CBS (Single) Red: Cincinnati Bengals vs....
Bruins bid to avert back-to-back losses, host Hurricanes
The Boston Bruins will look to bounce back from a rare loss when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday
D'Onta Foreman among 8 Panthers to miss Wednesday's practice
After two years of searching, the Carolina Panthers seemingly found some semblance of an offensive identity back in Week 10—when they pounded the Atlanta Falcons for 232 rushing yards in a 25-15 win. And a big part of that revelation was out of practice on Wednesday—but it’s not as bad as you may think.
Cowboys offseason gamble is paying off like a major win
The Denver Broncos put their eggs in the Dorance Armstrong basket, and that decision is paying dividends. This offseason, Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated when the team lost Randy Gregory in free agency to the Denver Broncos. According to reports at the time, terms were agreed upon, but Gregory wasn’t happy with some of the fine print in the contract language that protected the Cowboys more than the player.
