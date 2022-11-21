Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet beat God of War and FIFA 23 to become the UK's biggest physical release of 2022
Scarlet and Violet is also now the second-biggest Pokemon launch of all time
Gamespot
Some Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Players Are Asking For Refunds
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's release has been plagued by bugs, ranging from strange graphical glitches to useful exploits, to a more frustrating set of game crashes and performance issues. Coupled with complaints about the game's design, some fans have decided to seek refunds for their copies of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.
One of Pokemon's oldest training tricks is dead in Scarlet and Violet
An old affliction has been cured in Paldea - and fans think they know why
Forget other players, Warzone 2 DMZ fans are getting wrecked by "Terminator" NPCs
Players can't decide if the Warzone 2 DMZ AI needs nerfing
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Shiny Hunters Unearth Two Useful New Exploits
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first week of release has been plagued with bugs, glitches, and performance issues--some frustrating, some fun, and others proving useful to creative players. Two new exploits have been discovered that maximize a player's chance of encountering shiny Pokemon--one that allows you to duplicate a shiny spawn, another that increases the chances of a shiny spawning.
Gamespot
How To Evolve Girafarig Into Farigiraf In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Farigiraf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Girafarig’s new evolution, a pumped-up Normal and Psychic dual type with an impressive special attack stat. Finding Girafarig and getting them to evolve is a fairly involved process that takes some time and effort, but Farigiraf occupies a unique spot among Psychic types and packs a mighty mental punch as well.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Break Impressive Franchise Record
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have broken a staggering record for the Pokemon series. Since first debuting back in 1996, Pokemon has been a top-selling video game franchise across numerous different Nintendo platforms. And while it seems likely that Pokemon would have peaked years ago, it instead sounds like Scarlet and Violet have only reached new heights that the series has never seen before.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sell 10M copies in spite of performance complaints
Nintendo said Wednesday that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold more than 10 million copies within the first three days since the Nintendo Switch launch. The games were released Nov. 18, and have since reached the “highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days.” This is in spite of a launch that’s been marred by a number of serious performance and graphical issues.
tryhardguides.com
Quaquaval Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring some new additions to the game, which means there’s a lot of new pocket monsters out there that can be collected and battled against. When battling against certain Pokemon, it’s unclear what type they are initially, so learning which moves you should use is very important! If you want to know what Quaquaval’s weaknesses are then we’ll walk you through them in this guide.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Nihilego Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Nihilego is coming back to Pokemon Go Gyms near you for a rotation in five-star raid battles. This Ultra Beast is the headliner of Pokemon Go’s new “Astral Eclipse” event. We don’t know much about this new event other than the headlining raid bosses. Nihilego raid...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get an Early Gimmighoul
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet boast a lot of strange Pokemon for players to catch in this generation, and one of the biggest oddballs is Gimmighoul, the Chest Pokemon. This creature lives instead of a chest and hoards wealth and is only seen infrequently outside of its chest home, but finding one inside of the treasure trove is difficult in its own right. However, we've already found one spot where Pokemon Trainers can secure themselves a Gimmighoul pretty early on.
NME
‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ rated in Korea
The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to Breath Of The Wild, has been rated in Korea. As spotted by Gematsu, via GamesRadar, it was discovered on November 18 that Tears Of The Kingdom has officially been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ have broken Nintendo’s biggest record despite being shipped broken
It seems that a supremely buggy game launch isn’t going to stop Nintendo’s most popular franchise from moving truckloads of units, especially when it’s the first mainline Pokémon game to feature a proper borderless open world. Perhaps it was hype, or perhaps it’s simply the adoring...
CNET
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet and God of War Ragnarok Shatter Records
God of War Ragnarok's Kratos and Atreus have slain gods, but they couldn't topple the behemoth that is the Pokemon franchise and its latest two games, Scarlet and Violet. On Wednesday morning, Sony touted Ragnarok's stellar sales, saying it was the fastest-selling first-party title in PlayStation history, moving 5.1 million units in the first five days.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sets New Nintendo Record
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has only been available for a few days now, but the ninth Pokemon generation has already broken a record for Nintendo. According to a press release from the company, the two versions collectively sold 10 million copies in just three days, making it the biggest launch for any Nintendo published game ever. It's a stunning figure for the series, and it's a safe bet that the number will grow quickly with the holiday season already upon us!
How to get the Pokemon Violet Sinistea Chips and Malicious Armor
How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge with the Malicious Armor in Pokemon Violet - or how to get Ceruledge in Scarlet
An 'easy' fix for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet graphics issues: A screen so small you can't see a freakin' thing
It might not be the most ideal way to play, but it works
Polygon
Pokémon Squishmallows have arrived, time to hug round Pikachu
The Squishmallow versions of Pikachu and Gengar are ready to snuggle right up into your home. The Pokémon Squishmallow collaboration is on sale in the United States as of Tuesday. Those interested have two options: Pikachu or Gengar. Each retail for $29.99, are twelve inches in size, and are available for purchase on the Pokémon Center website.
tryhardguides.com
Best Baxcalibur Nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, like in previous games, a Pokémon’s Nature is a crucial component in building a competitive team. Nature influences the rate at which a stat increases with levels. As you train your Pokémon in the Paldea, you may change their Nature with “Mints,” which are rare items that can increase and decrease a specific Pokémon’s stat,. As such, you would want to look up a Mint’s effect on your Pokémon before you give it. If you want to learn where to get Mints, we have a guide prepared for that.
