firststateupdate.com
Delaware residents participate in nationwide cleanup drive along North Maryland Avenue
A nationwide cleanup drive dedicated to the Birth Centennial of Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari was undertaken by residents and volunteers of the non-profit organization Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP) at the North Maryland Avenue, Wilmington on July 17th followed by August 14th and September 11th, 2022. These events were organized by DSNDP in collaboration with Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT). ‘Adopt-A-Highway (AAH)’ program is part of a year-long Nationwide Cleanup Drive undertaken by DSNDP across 14 states and 16 cities in the United States.
delawaretoday.com
This Delaware Town Is the Best for Thanksgiving Fishing
FishingBooker—a top online platform for booking fishing charters—rated one Delaware town the best place in the U.S. for a Thanksgiving fishing trip. Fishing on Thanksgiving morning is a beloved tradition for many families. A peaceful time on the water with loved ones just before the weather gets too cold is a popular way to spend the holiday. In the spirit of the tradition, popular online charter booking platform FishingBooker compiled a list of the 11 best towns in the United States to fish on the holiday. Right here in Delaware, Millsboro earned the number one spot, and for good reason.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Delaware and Maryland this week as holiday events and festivities take center stage throughout the region. So enjoy that delicious Thanksgiving meal and then prepare for a fun and festive weekend at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, as well as several other nearby towns and cities.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware State Park annual passes and permits go on sale next week
Annual park passes and surf fishing permits to the Delaware State Parks go on sale next Tuesday. The annual park passes offer admission to all of Delaware's 16 state parks, and cost $35 for in-state residents and $70 for out-of-state visitors. 62-and-older receive a reduction to $18 for in-state and...
Stimulus update: Delaware deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks eight days away
Delaware residents have just over a week to submit their applications for the latest round of relief checks worth up to $300.
The Dispatch
New Wind Energy Areas Identified Off Atlantic Coast
OCEAN CITY – Offshore wind farm designated areas off the mid-Atlantic coast could be expanding in the future after federal officials last week announced eight draft wind energy areas have been identified and are now open to a public comment period. As part of the Biden administration’s stated goal...
WMDT.com
Delaware food pantries grapple with rising food costs amid holiday giving season
DELAWARE – “We really need the help because we want to help as many people as we can,” Snarsky said. Yet rising food costs are making that task difficult for organizations like the Food Bank of Delaware. Operations Director John Snarsky says they’ve seen quite a dip...
wdiy.org
Abandoned Pet Potbellied Pigs Are Wandering Around Southern Delaware
Abandoned potbellied pigs are running wild in southern Delaware. WHYY's Cris Barrish reports on the state's alert to owners and the public. (Original air-date: 11/22/22)
WDEL 1150AM
Become a Food Rescue Hero in Delaware
It's called 302 Food Rescue. It's not some sort of restaurant reality show, it's real life and it's a way to reduce food waste in Delaware. Food Bank of Delaware CEO Cathy Kanefsky says it's a collaborative effort involving Bayhealth, American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association, and it's the first of its kind in the country involving an entire state.
WBOC
Delaware's Annual Low Digit Surf Fishing License Plate Auction Set for Tuesday
DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will be auctioning off low digit surf fishing license plates on Tuesday. The state is auctioning off just 15 low digit surf fishing tags. Numbers will include 32, 58, 143, 226, 355, 488, and eight “choice” categories, ranging...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Employer survey shows Delaware job-seekers lack basic computer, non-tech skills
The Delaware Workforce Development Board released key findings from its recent survey of Delaware employers conducted by Zogby Analytics. The survey was commissioned by the board to further efforts in matching skills to available job openings, a release stated. Board Chair, Scott Malfitano, noted that the 251 respondents representing different...
wdiy.org
Delaware Hikers Take Trek to ‘Middle of Nowhere’ for Glimpse of Rare Adult American Chestnut
The discovery of the only known adult American chestnut in Delaware has spurred widespread interest in visiting the rare tree. WHYY's Cris Barrish joined the Delaware Nature Society's first guided tour and chronicled one octogenarian’s quest to get a glimpse of the remote specimen. (Original air-date: 11/21/22)
PhillyBite
The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware
Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
delawarepublic.org
Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware
Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware to receive $5.5 million in federal funding for internet access projects
Delaware is set to receive $5.5 million in federal funding to expand internet access through last year’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. $500,000 are earmarked for "digital equity" projects - efforts to provide Delawareans with the skills and technology needed to take part in the digital economy. That could include distribution of laptops or tablets to those without a reliable way to access the internet.
Union to teachers: Pressure compensation panel for ‘action now’
Delaware’s teacher union is calling for educators and specialists to flood the Monday, Dec. 12, meeting of a teacher pay committee to pressure its members into giving raises to teachers this year instead of waiting for two years. The Public Education Compensation Committee voted last week to stick to a timeline that allows it to wait until Nov. 15, 2023, ... Read More
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
delawarepublic.org
302 Food Rescue App available to help reduce food waste and feed more people through technology
There’s a new app to help connect volunteers with fresh food donations with hunger-relief organizations in the First State. The 302 Food Rescue app is a collaboration between the Food Bank of Delaware, Bayhealth, the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Stroke Association (ASA):. Food Bank communications director...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Warn Public About Leaving Cars Unattended While Idling
The Delaware State Police would like to warn the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout the State of Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
‘Biggest cocaine trafficker in Delaware’ sentenced to 45 years in prison
A Delaware judge has sentenced Omar Morales Colon to prison for 45 years for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses. Court documents referred to Colon, 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the “biggest cocaine trafficker” in the state. He was...
