FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
995qyk.com
The Best Of Brantley Gilbert At Amalie Arena
Brantley Gilbert got the party started at the AfterLife 2022 Tour in Tampa on Tuesday, November 22. Brantley hasn’t had a tour stop in Tampa since 2019 for the Not Like Us Tour with Michael Ray. BG nation showed up in Tampa for the show, and was certainly not disappointed! Five Finger Death Punch closed out the show making it an awesome experience for any country/rock fan. This epic tour is not the first time Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert have joined forces. The two artists brought the worlds of hard rock and country rock together when they partnered on their global #1 hit, “Blue On Black” in 2019.
St. Pete’s second Doc Ford’s opens soon, Chismis & Co.’s kamayan feast returns, and more in Tampa Bay foodie news
And the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival is back for its 2023 rendition.
fox13news.com
Real Housewives star gives back to hometown St. Pete
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Marlo Hampton hosted a Feeding the Community event in her hometown of St. Petersburg ahead of Thanksgiving. This comes as many families continue to struggle to make ends meet.
The Weekly Challenger
St. Pete’s own ‘Atlanta Housewife’ gives back for the holidays tomorrow at Lake Vista
ST. PETERSBURG – “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton is no stranger to giving back to the community, and she’s excited to return home to St. Peter this Thanksgiving season to help families in need with hot Thanksgiving meals. “Coming from humble beginnings, I hold...
Relaxing Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend
Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to slow down, unwind, and cherish time with your...
995qyk.com
Our Preview Of Christmas Town At Busch Gardens
It’s beginning to look like Christmas at Busch Gardens. Time to celebrate the best time of the year at Tampa’s favorite theme park. We had a preview of everything Christmas Town had to offer. From holiday inspired culinary delights, to festive shows, here’s our preview of Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.
Andy’s Frozen Custard Continues Growing In Tampa Bay, New Store Coming To Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. – The weather forecast for Clearwater next month is calling for below-zero temperatures….but only at Andy’s Frozen Custard! The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, known for its Made Fresh Hourly™ frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings, is set to open this
Popular St. Pete bar 5 Bucks Drinkery will open a second location in Pinellas Park
The new bar and restaurant is slated to open in January 2023.
cltampa.com
20 legit Hillsborough County dive bars, and why you should get a drink at all of them
The local watering hole has long been a source of comfort for what ails you. There's just something about the sight of a neon sign that makes you want to shake it off and leave your worries at the door. You might be finishing off a bad week at work, dealing with a breakup, or just having “one of those days.” Regardless of why you’re there, you quickly feel a sense of welcome relief when you sink into a bar stool that helps you forget the world outside.
Where to Find the Best Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay
Our Favorite 2022 Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay Look no further, your guide to the...
cltampa.com
Built by Sam Schooley, St. Pete's historic 'Spanish Castle' is now for sale
The "Spanish Castle," a historic home in Old Pasadena built by prolific 1920s-era builder Samuel V. Schooley is now on the market. Located at 7003 Park St. S, Schooley completed the home in either 1924 or 1925 as a spec house for the burgeoning Pasadena neighborhood, according to the Preserve the 'Burg.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Thanksgiving break is upon us and there are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay with the kids and guests visiting from out of tow–including a thrill ride on the water on the NEW Bay Rocket jet boat in downtown Tampa! While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, […]
995qyk.com
The Most Stressful Part Of Thanksgiving
The most stressful part of Thanksgiving is different for everyone. There is new poll out from the Today Show where they asked people what the most stressful part of Thanksgiving is. The #1 thing that is the most stressful is cleaning. Dr. Shannon Curry, a clinical psychologist for The Today Show, says, “Make a list of all the cleaning tasks that go into Thanksgiving each year and delegate as much as you can in advance, from setting the table, washing and drying dishes, to playing with young children so they’re out of the kitchen”
995qyk.com
When Should You Put Your Christmas Lights Up?
Is it ever too early or too late to put up your Christmas lights? Of course, someone did a study and figured out when each state decorates for the season. The website House Method surveyed 3,930 Americans and came up with plenty of insight when it came to Yuletide decorating. There are no hard and fast rules on when to start decorating, but in 34 out of the 50 states hanging your Christmas lights up before Thanksgiving is too early.
fox13news.com
Tampa radio personality spreads message of thankfulness during cancer battle
TAMPA, Fla. - Drew Garabo keeps it light on 102.5 The Bone. Listening to him on the radio, you may not imagine he's a guy who has been going through a tough fight. "Got the ultrasound and discovered that I had stage 2, borderline stage 3 testicular cancer. It spread to a lymph node," Garabo said. "I am just grateful to be alive. I will tell you after this past year… the first thought that enters my mind every single morning is how wonderful it is to be alive and even the minor inconveniences that seems to come in our way are just that."
Mysuncoast.com
Yoder’s Restaurant gives ABC7 behind the scenes look at their Thanksgiving pie order preps
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yoder’s Restaurant in Sarasota is known for its delicious pies and homestyle cooking. Naturally, Thanskgiving is one of the local business’ busiest times of the year. The restaurant let ABC7 take a behind the scene look at its pie kitchen as they prepared pre-orders....
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
Temple Terrace To Be Transformed Into A Winter Wonderland Event On Saturday, Dec. 3
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – Snow is in the forecast for Temple Terrace on Saturday, Dec. 3 during the City’s Winter Wonderland event! The City of Temple Terrace Leisure Services Department once again will host this annual community holiday gathering from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in
wfla.com
2 single Tampa moms become homeowners Thanksgiving week
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two hardworking Tampa moms received the keys to their new homes Tuesday morning. Their dream of homeownership became a reality thanks to the City of Tampa’s Infill Housing Program which offers closing cost help and forgivable down payment loans to buyers in the Dare to Own the Dream Homeownership program.
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
