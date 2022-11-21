ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Best Of Brantley Gilbert At Amalie Arena

Brantley Gilbert got the party started at the AfterLife 2022 Tour in Tampa on Tuesday, November 22. Brantley hasn’t had a tour stop in Tampa since 2019 for the Not Like Us Tour with Michael Ray. BG nation showed up in Tampa for the show, and was certainly not disappointed! Five Finger Death Punch closed out the show making it an awesome experience for any country/rock fan. This epic tour is not the first time Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert have joined forces. The two artists brought the worlds of hard rock and country rock together when they partnered on their global #1 hit, “Blue On Black” in 2019.
Our Preview Of Christmas Town At Busch Gardens

It’s beginning to look like Christmas at Busch Gardens. Time to celebrate the best time of the year at Tampa’s favorite theme park. We had a preview of everything Christmas Town had to offer. From holiday inspired culinary delights, to festive shows, here’s our preview of Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.
20 legit Hillsborough County dive bars, and why you should get a drink at all of them

The local watering hole has long been a source of comfort for what ails you. There's just something about the sight of a neon sign that makes you want to shake it off and leave your worries at the door. You might be finishing off a bad week at work, dealing with a breakup, or just having “one of those days.” Regardless of why you’re there, you quickly feel a sense of welcome relief when you sink into a bar stool that helps you forget the world outside.
The Most Stressful Part Of Thanksgiving

The most stressful part of Thanksgiving is different for everyone. There is new poll out from the Today Show where they asked people what the most stressful part of Thanksgiving is. The #1 thing that is the most stressful is cleaning. Dr. Shannon Curry, a clinical psychologist for The Today Show, says, “Make a list of all the cleaning tasks that go into Thanksgiving each year and delegate as much as you can in advance, from setting the table, washing and drying dishes, to playing with young children so they’re out of the kitchen”
When Should You Put Your Christmas Lights Up?

Is it ever too early or too late to put up your Christmas lights? Of course, someone did a study and figured out when each state decorates for the season. The website House Method surveyed 3,930 Americans and came up with plenty of insight when it came to Yuletide decorating. There are no hard and fast rules on when to start decorating, but in 34 out of the 50 states hanging your Christmas lights up before Thanksgiving is too early.
Tampa radio personality spreads message of thankfulness during cancer battle

TAMPA, Fla. - Drew Garabo keeps it light on 102.5 The Bone. Listening to him on the radio, you may not imagine he's a guy who has been going through a tough fight. "Got the ultrasound and discovered that I had stage 2, borderline stage 3 testicular cancer. It spread to a lymph node," Garabo said. "I am just grateful to be alive. I will tell you after this past year… the first thought that enters my mind every single morning is how wonderful it is to be alive and even the minor inconveniences that seems to come in our way are just that."
2 single Tampa moms become homeowners Thanksgiving week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two hardworking Tampa moms received the keys to their new homes Tuesday morning. Their dream of homeownership became a reality thanks to the City of Tampa’s Infill Housing Program which offers closing cost help and forgivable down payment loans to buyers in the Dare to Own the Dream Homeownership program.
