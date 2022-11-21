Read full article on original website
Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury
(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp
(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
News 12
Film and TV actor from Bridgeport says it's rewarding to give back to the community
An Atlanta-based actor who's originally from Bridgeport was back in the Park City Sunday, where he spends time mentoring young people. Alphonso Jackson, who's been in TV shows like "Cobra Kai" and in movies like "Last Seen Alive" said it feels great to give back. "Growing up in Bridgeport, we...
100-year-old Connecticut woman completes 5K road race, spreads joy for life
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. For a 100-year-old Connecticut woman, the saying is more like a few miles a day. Mick Roberts walks several miles a day and most recently completed a 5K road race that grabbed the attention of many people across the state.
New Haven unveils statue design that will replace Christopher Columbus statue
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The design for a new statue for Wooster Square in New Haven has been approved to replace the Christopher Columbus statue that was removed in 2020. The new statue that will honor Italian-American heritage was approved at a Board of Alders meeting on Monday night. The statue depicting an Italian […]
New Haven warming centers now open through spring
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Several warming centers in New Haven will open up for the winter starting Tuesday. These winter warming centers will house up to 160 people who are experiencing homelessness thanks to the $4.6 million in federal funds intended to enhance the service infrastructure for helping the city's homeless population.
trumbulltimes.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
ShopRite chef gives tips for preparing Thanksgiving dinner
The Cingari Family at ShopRite in Norwalk showed News 12 some helpful tips to prepare for the big food-centric family holiday.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
eastoncourier.news
Henry Gets a Check-up
Henry, Dave Barney’s donkey, is something of a celebrity in our neighborhood. Visible from the road, walkers know him by name and it’s not unusual for cars to slow down and watch him for a minute or two. This is Easton after all and we appreciate many forms of local animal life.
NECN
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer
BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
onlyinbridgeport.com
Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa Sells Restaurant, Magnet For City Politics
It looks like the epicenter of city politics for decades is headed for an apartment transformation. Testo’s Restaurant, the North End destination of powerbrokers, from local Democrats to governors and U.S. senators, has been sold and will close Dec. 31, according to chef Ralph Giacobbe, Democratic Town Chair Mario Testa’s nephew who oversees the kitchen staff and banquet facilities.
New Britain Herald
New Britain's Stanley Quarter Park pond will be dredged with hopes of returning it to its iconic former state
NEW BRITAIN – The slightly dilapidated, unusable feature at Stanley Quarter Park, the infamous pond, will officially be dredged and returned to a new, beautiful useable state. “This beautiful pond is absolutely an iconic part of Stanley Quarter Park and so many of our residents have wonderful memories here....
luxury-houses.net
Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M
The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
ctexaminer.com
A Tale of Two Bridges
On Wednesday, the Federal Railroad Administration announced $30 billion of shovel-ready projects along the Northeast Corridor to begin construction by 2024 — including replacements of the Walk Bridge squeezed through downtown Norwalk and the Connecticut River Railroad Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme. Each is estimated to cost $1.08 billion.
NBC Connecticut
Person Struck by Train in Milford
Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
Middletown schools cancel 4 bus routes on Monday due to driver shortage
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Public Schools announced on Facebook that due to a bus driver shortage, DATTCO is unable to provide bus service for students on four routes on Monday, Nov. 21. DATTCO is the organization that provides Middletown with its buses. The following bus four bus routes have been canceled: Beman Bus 20 […]
theorangetimes.com
Orange Residents Invent Breath-Powered Generator
Deep brain stimulators are implantable devices that can serve as an important tool for treating certain diseases, such as Parkinson’s. But they suffer from a major drawback: the battery needs regular changing via surgery. Now a team of researchers at UCONN, including Orange couple Islam Mosa and Esraa Elsanadidy,...
