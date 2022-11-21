ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WTNH

Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury

(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp

(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

New Haven warming centers now open through spring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Several warming centers in New Haven will open up for the winter starting Tuesday. These winter warming centers will house up to 160 people who are experiencing homelessness thanks to the $4.6 million in federal funds intended to enhance the service infrastructure for helping the city's homeless population.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
eastoncourier.news

Henry Gets a Check-up

Henry, Dave Barney’s donkey, is something of a celebrity in our neighborhood. Visible from the road, walkers know him by name and it’s not unusual for cars to slow down and watch him for a minute or two. This is Easton after all and we appreciate many forms of local animal life.
EASTON, CT
NECN

Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
WATERBURY, CT
milfordmirror.com

Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer

BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa Sells Restaurant, Magnet For City Politics

It looks like the epicenter of city politics for decades is headed for an apartment transformation. Testo’s Restaurant, the North End destination of powerbrokers, from local Democrats to governors and U.S. senators, has been sold and will close Dec. 31, according to chef Ralph Giacobbe, Democratic Town Chair Mario Testa’s nephew who oversees the kitchen staff and banquet facilities.
FAIRFIELD, CT
luxury-houses.net

Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M

The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

A Tale of Two Bridges

On Wednesday, the Federal Railroad Administration announced $30 billion of shovel-ready projects along the Northeast Corridor to begin construction by 2024 — including replacements of the Walk Bridge squeezed through downtown Norwalk and the Connecticut River Railroad Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme. Each is estimated to cost $1.08 billion.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Struck by Train in Milford

Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Middletown schools cancel 4 bus routes on Monday due to driver shortage

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Public Schools announced on Facebook that due to a bus driver shortage, DATTCO is unable to provide bus service for students on four routes on Monday, Nov. 21. DATTCO is the organization that provides Middletown with its buses. The following bus four bus routes have been canceled: Beman Bus 20 […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
theorangetimes.com

Orange Residents Invent Breath-Powered Generator

Deep brain stimulators are implantable devices that can serve as an important tool for treating certain diseases, such as Parkinson’s. But they suffer from a major drawback: the battery needs regular changing via surgery. Now a team of researchers at UCONN, including Orange couple Islam Mosa and Esraa Elsanadidy,...
ORANGE, CT

