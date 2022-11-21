Former boxer Azea Augustama was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly made plans and threatened to shoot up a Miami-area gym, according to the Miami Herald. Augustama, 39, was charged with two felony counts of issuing written threats to commit a mass shooting and one count of threatening to kill. According to the Herald, Augustama was working as a personal trainer and was a member at the BOXR Gym in Miami, but he had his membership revoked earlier this month after an alleged argument at the facility.

