Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical List
Vintage warbirds are on display at a hanger at the Lone Star Flight Museum near Ellington Airfield in Clear Lake City, SE Houston.Photo byPi3.124/Creative Commons via Wikimedia.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 25 Things to Do for Christmas 2022 in Houston
Make your holiday season merry and bright with our top 25 Christmas events and things to do around Houston in 2022. If you’re counting down the days until Christmas and have already started jamming to holiday tunes, you’ll probably want to mark your calendar for a few of these events and seasonal attractions.
fox26houston.com
Excessive rainfall for Thanksgiving in Houston
Looks like the rainy Thanksgiving weather pattern will extend into the weekend. Black Friday should include an umbrella around the Houston area. Rain chances increasing during the day so earlier shopping may mean less rain to dodge. Saturday morning should see more downpours across Southeast Texas but Sunday should see the return of sunshine.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 25 to 27, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
The rain couldn't stop the downtown Houston H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
You can't rain on this parade! Thousands of Houstonians gathered downtown for the 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade.
fox26houston.com
Thanksgiving forecast: Rainy weather pattern extending into weekend
Houston - It looks like the rainy Thanksgiving weather pattern will extend into the weekend. Black Friday should include an umbrella around the Houston area. Rain chances increase during the day, so earlier shopping may mean less rain to dodge. Saturday morning should see more downpours across Southeast Texas, but Sunday should see the return of sunshine.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area restaurants open for Thanksgiving
If you don't want to cook Thanksgiving dinner, you don't have to settle for heating up a frozen meal. There are still some restaurants that are open in the Houston area this holiday.
Click2Houston.com
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving
The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in Cypress
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
spacecityweather.com
A wet two-day period begins this morning for the Houston region
Good morning. I hope this message finds you happy and healthy on this Thanksgiving morning. I have much to be thankful for in both my personal and professional life. One of the things I am most happy about is the trust placed by readers in the work Matt and I do. So thank you for spending a few moments with Space City Weather on this holiday morning.
thetexastasty.com
Best Steakhouse in Houston
Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
thetexastasty.com
Best Breakfast in Houston
Houston’s breakfast restaurants exemplify the culinary diversity and standard of excellence for patrons to savor the morning. Whether you’re looking for a continental breakfast, a quick pastry, and espresso, or a lavish, gourmet breakfast at a fine-dining bistro, you’ll find everything you’re looking for on the following list of our favorite breakfast spots in Houston!
KHOU
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
KHOU
Street flooding in Deer Park area
Storm Chaser Pastor Jaime Garcia spotted this trouble spot in Deer Park. It's going to be messy on and off throughout the day all over the area, so be careful!
Eater
17 New Houston Restaurants and Bars You Need to Know
Despite 2022 nearing its end, Houston’s restaurant and bar scene is still going strong, with multiple new places cropping up all over the city. Keeping up with all of the new openings can be challenging, so here’s an ever-growing list of some of the most exciting openings this season. Have a tip about a restaurant opening? Reach out at houston@eater.com and we’ll check it out.
fox26houston.com
Flying Saucer Pie Co customers line up in Houston overnight for Thanksgiving dessert
HOUSTON - A long line outside of Flying Saucer Pie Company in Houston is a common sight the day before Thanksgiving, and this year is no exception. Customers lined up overnight to get their first pick of the shop’s pies just in time for the holiday. Before the shop...
thetexastasty.com
The Best Mexican Food in Houston
Houston has a diverse food scene with a wide variety of cuisine to explore. In this blog post we delve into the best Mexican food around the city. Using our list below of the top 13 mexican restaurants throughout the city you can experience some of the best Mexican food in Houston.
cruzely.com
Galveston Cruise Terminal 10 Sailing Guide (Location, Parking, Photos, & More)
Cruise Terminal 10 at the Port of Galveston marks the biggest leap in cruising from the island since it became a regular departure point roughly two decades ago. Through a $125 million partnership between the port and Royal Caribbean, the state of the art terminal opened in late 2022 to much fanfare. And it’s easy to understand why. On its own the terminal is open, airy, and beautifully designed. It marks a great way to start your cruise. But compare Cruise Terminal 10 to the other two terminals in Galveston, and the difference is even more impressive.
cw39.com
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
papercitymag.com
Special Harry Potter Experience Takes Over a Magical Houston Venue — Inside the Only United States Location of the Yule Ball
The Harry Potter Yule Ball at Paraiso Maravilla spans multiple rooms and includes dancing, drinks and shopping. There was nary a muggle in site at the Houston opening night of the Harry Potter Yule Ball at Paraiso Maravilla, where candlesticks floated aloft and wands were at the ready. As the only United States location for “well-mannered frivolity” Houston’s sold-out event sets the stage for a season of magical moments for legions of Potterheads, eager for the opportunity to revel like Harry, Ron and Hermione.
Comments / 0