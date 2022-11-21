ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

Top 25 Things to Do for Christmas 2022 in Houston

Make your holiday season merry and bright with our top 25 Christmas events and things to do around Houston in 2022. If you’re counting down the days until Christmas and have already started jamming to holiday tunes, you’ll probably want to mark your calendar for a few of these events and seasonal attractions.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Excessive rainfall for Thanksgiving in Houston

Looks like the rainy Thanksgiving weather pattern will extend into the weekend. Black Friday should include an umbrella around the Houston area. Rain chances increasing during the day so earlier shopping may mean less rain to dodge. Saturday morning should see more downpours across Southeast Texas but Sunday should see the return of sunshine.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 25 to 27, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Thanksgiving forecast: Rainy weather pattern extending into weekend

Houston - It looks like the rainy Thanksgiving weather pattern will extend into the weekend. Black Friday should include an umbrella around the Houston area. Rain chances increase during the day, so earlier shopping may mean less rain to dodge. Saturday morning should see more downpours across Southeast Texas, but Sunday should see the return of sunshine.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving

The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Cypress

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

A wet two-day period begins this morning for the Houston region

Good morning. I hope this message finds you happy and healthy on this Thanksgiving morning. I have much to be thankful for in both my personal and professional life. One of the things I am most happy about is the trust placed by readers in the work Matt and I do. So thank you for spending a few moments with Space City Weather on this holiday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Steakhouse in Houston

Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Breakfast in Houston

Houston’s breakfast restaurants exemplify the culinary diversity and standard of excellence for patrons to savor the morning. Whether you’re looking for a continental breakfast, a quick pastry, and espresso, or a lavish, gourmet breakfast at a fine-dining bistro, you’ll find everything you’re looking for on the following list of our favorite breakfast spots in Houston!
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Street flooding in Deer Park area

Storm Chaser Pastor Jaime Garcia spotted this trouble spot in Deer Park. It's going to be messy on and off throughout the day all over the area, so be careful!
DEER PARK, TX
Eater

17 New Houston Restaurants and Bars You Need to Know

Despite 2022 nearing its end, Houston’s restaurant and bar scene is still going strong, with multiple new places cropping up all over the city. Keeping up with all of the new openings can be challenging, so here’s an ever-growing list of some of the most exciting openings this season. Have a tip about a restaurant opening? Reach out at houston@eater.com and we’ll check it out.
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

The Best Mexican Food in Houston

Houston has a diverse food scene with a wide variety of cuisine to explore. In this blog post we delve into the best Mexican food around the city. Using our list below of the top 13 mexican restaurants throughout the city you can experience some of the best Mexican food in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
cruzely.com

Galveston Cruise Terminal 10 Sailing Guide (Location, Parking, Photos, & More)

Cruise Terminal 10 at the Port of Galveston marks the biggest leap in cruising from the island since it became a regular departure point roughly two decades ago. Through a $125 million partnership between the port and Royal Caribbean, the state of the art terminal opened in late 2022 to much fanfare. And it’s easy to understand why. On its own the terminal is open, airy, and beautifully designed. It marks a great way to start your cruise. But compare Cruise Terminal 10 to the other two terminals in Galveston, and the difference is even more impressive.
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Special Harry Potter Experience Takes Over a Magical Houston Venue — Inside the Only United States Location of the Yule Ball

The Harry Potter Yule Ball at Paraiso Maravilla spans multiple rooms and includes dancing, drinks and shopping. There was nary a muggle in site at the Houston opening night of the Harry Potter Yule Ball at Paraiso Maravilla, where candlesticks floated aloft and wands were at the ready. As the only United States location for “well-mannered frivolity” Houston’s sold-out event sets the stage for a season of magical moments for legions of Potterheads, eager for the opportunity to revel like Harry, Ron and Hermione.
HOUSTON, TX

