Cruise Terminal 10 at the Port of Galveston marks the biggest leap in cruising from the island since it became a regular departure point roughly two decades ago. Through a $125 million partnership between the port and Royal Caribbean, the state of the art terminal opened in late 2022 to much fanfare. And it’s easy to understand why. On its own the terminal is open, airy, and beautifully designed. It marks a great way to start your cruise. But compare Cruise Terminal 10 to the other two terminals in Galveston, and the difference is even more impressive.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO