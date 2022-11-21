ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Bikers get ready to roar for Christmas toys

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago

Hundreds of motorcyclists from across the region will come to Gaston County on the last Sunday in November to lend Santa Claus a hand.

This will mark the 36th year for the Gaston County Toys for Tots motorcycle ride, making it the oldest motorcycle toy run south of the Catawba River.

The ride begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Erwin Community Center, 913 N. Pryor St. The ride rumbles through town with a Gastonia Police escort for about 20 miles before rumbling east on Franklin Boulevard and ending at Eastridge Mall.

While the ride helps put a toy under the Christmas tree for children in Gaston County, it has also come to mean a lot to the local bike community, said Gerald Tate, who helps organize the event each year.

"To the bikers, this is something we take great pride in. We come out in droves," Tate said.

Bikers participate in the toy run by donating at least one unwrapped toy. The Salvation Army and Gaston County social workers partner for the event to help distribute the toys to children. Refreshments will be available after the run for a $10 donation.

"There are so many children who would otherwise have a dismal Christmas were it not for the Toys for Tots ride," said the Salvation Army’s Tom Sherrill. "When you see hundreds of motorcycles roll in, and all those toys accumulating, it is such a heartwarming moment."

The Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride has long been a major source of gift donations for The Salvation Army serving Gaston and Lincoln counties with hundreds of bikers participating.

The Toys for Tots event is held every year on the last Sunday in November after Thanksgiving. Bikers are asked to be gassed up and ready to roll early. Weapons and animals are not allowed at the event.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at Kellis@GastonGazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Bikers get ready to roar for Christmas toys

