ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Mother indicted for vehicular homicide of 3-year-old

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PyhMJ_0jJ65TgV00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A Dayton woman has been indicted for vehicular homicide after the death of her 3-year-old daughter in a January traffic crash .

Today, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Kristin Walls, 28, for one count of vehicular homicide.

On Jan. 11, Dayton police officers were dispatched to a single‐vehicle traffic crash in the 2600 block of North Main Street in Dayton.

Centerville man arrested for making online threats to commit school shooting

Upon arrival, the officers located a 3‐year‐old girl who had been ejected from the wrecked vehicle. The girl was transported to the hospital but died from her injuries. The two other children, ages 4 and 5, were also take to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation determined the defendant was traveling southbound on North Main Street at a high rate of speed. The defendant lost control of her vehicle, striking a utility pole.

The defendant’s three children were the only passengers in the vehicle and were not wearing seatbelts. At the time of the crash, the defendant’s driver’s license was suspended.

Police: Union City man arrested after girlfriend held captive for 6 days

“This defendant should not have been driving without a valid license, but worse, she was speeding with her three young children in the vehicle without any car seats and they were not buckled in,” Prosecutor Heck said. “Tragically, the defendant’s innocent daughter lost her life due to her mother’s actions.”

Walls is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills. They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone. Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice...
CINCINNATI, OH
whio.com

Police arrest 3 in connection to August shooting at Troy park

TROY — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a public park in Miami County earlier this year. The shooting happened at Troy Community Park on Aug. 24. News Center 7 previously reported that just minutes after receiving reports of the shooting, dispatchers received reports...
TROY, OH
WKRC

Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Fairfield motel

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A 16-year-old girl was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a local motel. Fairfield police charged the teen with murder for helping to plan a robbery at the Holiday Inn Express. Police found 18-year-old Kaaree Hipsher-Burton shot dead in a hallway on the second...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WDTN

Body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Englewood PD asks: Have you seen this suspected thief?

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Police Department is asking its loyal Facebook followers and the general public for help in tracking down a man who stole a wallet from a purse and then used the credit cards he found in the wallet to buy more than $3,000 in pre-loaded gift cards from the Walmart in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, OH
Daily Advocate

19-year old appears for felonious assault

GREENVILLE — J. Keith Dispennette granted ILC treatment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Dispennette, of Greenville, originally appeared for a suppression hearing for an aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, case. He was granted admission into a Lieu of Conviction treatment program for up to 60 months, as the state did not object to the motion due to Dispennette having 30 years in between this case and his prior trafficking, a felony of the third degree case in 1992. Dispennette was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service, and if he fails to comply, he faces up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine or up to 60 months of community supervision.
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio woman sentenced to 14 years for methamphetamine conspiracy

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Mason, Ohio woman was sentenced to 168 months in prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Amanda Baker, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Bunning after pleading guilty to her charges in August 2022. According to her...
MASON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy