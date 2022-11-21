Mother indicted for vehicular homicide of 3-year-old

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A Dayton woman has been indicted for vehicular homicide after the death of her 3-year-old daughter in a January traffic crash .

Today, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Kristin Walls, 28, for one count of vehicular homicide.

On Jan. 11, Dayton police officers were dispatched to a single‐vehicle traffic crash in the 2600 block of North Main Street in Dayton.

Upon arrival, the officers located a 3‐year‐old girl who had been ejected from the wrecked vehicle. The girl was transported to the hospital but died from her injuries. The two other children, ages 4 and 5, were also take to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation determined the defendant was traveling southbound on North Main Street at a high rate of speed. The defendant lost control of her vehicle, striking a utility pole.

The defendant’s three children were the only passengers in the vehicle and were not wearing seatbelts. At the time of the crash, the defendant’s driver’s license was suspended.

“This defendant should not have been driving without a valid license, but worse, she was speeding with her three young children in the vehicle without any car seats and they were not buckled in,” Prosecutor Heck said. “Tragically, the defendant’s innocent daughter lost her life due to her mother’s actions.”

Walls is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 8:30 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.