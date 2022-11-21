Read full article on original website
Southern Utah man surrenders in shooting death of woman outside Salt Lake nightclub
SALT LAKE CITY — A southern Utah man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Salt Lake woman outside a downtown nightclub over the weekend. Dustin Pedersen, 37, of Kanab, surrendered Monday to the Kane County Sheriff's Office and was arrested for investigation of murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Nichole Olsen, 29, at about 2 a.m. Sunday near 300 S. West Temple.
Judge recommends man serve 'every day' of 15-year sentence for killing Utah father of 4
SALT LAKE CITY — Nicole Stokoe came prepared as she entered a Salt Lake courtroom Tuesday, finally able to speak to the man who recently pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her husband David nearly four years ago. At the sentencing hearing for Manuel Velasquez, she told the man...
Details emerge in killings of 2 Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
Body cam videos show police shooting unfold without warning
SALT LAKE CITY — For nearly eight minutes, crisis workers talked with George Gulla calmly without any sign of a problem. Then, seemingly without warning, Gulla, 37, grabbed a gun, prompting Salt Lake police officers to fire more than a dozen rounds, according to body camera videos released Tuesday. Gulla was critically injured and remained hospitalized Tuesday but is expected to survive, according to police.
Man fired shots at tow truck workers looking for illegally parked cars, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — Police arrested a man who they say was sitting in his vehicle when he fired a gun at two tow truck drivers as they approached his car. About 11 p.m. Tuesday, two tow truck drivers were looking for cars parked illegally at an apartment complex near 3500 South and 5600 West. Jorge Rodriguez Ramirez, 31, who was still in his car, "displayed" a gun at the tow truck employees, according to a police booking affidavit.
2 found dead in Clearfield home; 'person of interest' in custody, police say
CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old man is in custody after police found his grandfather and grandmother dead Wednesday afternoon at the Clearfield home they all shared. Officers responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Clearfield Police Department. The couple's 60-year-old daughter, who also lives in the house, called police after finding her 87-year-old father and 85-year-old mother dead in the garage.
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison after attempted kidnapping at gunpoint
OGDEN — An Ogden man will serve at least six years in prison for trying to kidnap a man at gunpoint who was then shot in a struggle over the gun. Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 25, was sentenced Monday to six years to life in prison for aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony. He was ordered to spend one to 15 years in prison in a separate case, involving aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person that stemmed from a January incident.
