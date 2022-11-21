ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Comeback

Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is perhaps the one person who understands the struggles of New York Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson. The Jets, Darnold’s former team, benched Wilson this week after a disastrous offensive performance against the New England Patriots in which the offense produced two points. Darnold spoke on the Jets’ shocking move Read more... The post Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings DT Heads to Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are 5-6 through 11 games in 2022, a whisker away from the NFC’s final playoff seed. Atlanta was supposed to be in NFL’s cellar, according to pundits, before the season began, so the near-.500 mark is somewhat impressive. And just 1.5 games out of the No. 7 seed, the Falcons made a roster move on Monday, adding former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson off waivers from the Houston Texans.
HometownLife.com

North Carolina vs. Portland odds, picks and predictions

The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) and the Portland Pilots (4-2) meet Thursday in the Phil Knight Invitational at Moda Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the North Carolina vs. Portlandodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
NBC Sports

Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff picture if season ended today

The 49ers made a huge jump in the NFC standings with their 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" in Mexico City. Entering the night as the NFC's No. 7 seed, the 49ers (6-4) moved all the way up to No. 3 by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Seattle Seahawks. So, if the NFC playoffs started next week, the 49ers would host the No. 6 seed New York Giants at Levi's Stadium in a wild-card matchup.
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Thanksgiving Against the Patriots

For the most part, the Vikings depth chart consists of familiar names. Kevin O’Connell will be leaning on this roster as he tries to outduel the man who brought him into the NFL. Indeed, don’t forget that O’Connell was originally a third-round pick to play QB for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. The upcoming game will thus feature a fascinating back and forth between the two coaches.

