Paso Robles, CA

calcoastnews.com

Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County

A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/14 – 11/20/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 14, 2022. 00:43— Heriberto Salazarperez,...
ATASCADERO, CA
New Times

SLO city seeks receiver to clean up property neighboring homeless shelter

Long-simmering concerns about a "dangerous" property located next door to the 40 Prado Homeless Center in San Luis Obispo have now spilled into court. The city of SLO filed a lawsuit in September against local landowner William Sievers—asking a judge to appoint a receiver to take over his 2.2-acre lot and address a "never-ending litany of health and safety concerns" there.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kcbx.org

"It might take years": Shell Beach staircase to be removed and replaced

A few miles north of the popular tourist destination, Pismo Beach, lies a small cove hidden among towering bluffs. It's called Shell Beach, and it's beloved by locals and visitors alike — but it’s been inaccessible for more than a year now. Its only staircase is actively crumbling, meaning it won’t be open to the public anytime soon.
PISMO BEACH, CA
kcbx.org

SLO County's Courtney Howard on climate change, New Tech High School gets political, and local resident wins first place on PBS show.

Each month KCX contributor Stu Soren explores a topic related to the effects of climate change here on the Central Coast. This month he speaks with Courtney Howard of San Luis Obispo County's Water Resources Division. slocountywater.org. Juniors at Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo are preparing for...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High

A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
LOMPOC, CA

