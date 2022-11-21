Read full article on original website
Bruce Jones has almost caught Bruce Gibson in race for District 2 SLO County supervisor
With the last count, the incumbent has given up nearly all of his 781-vote lead.
Just 37 votes separate candidates in SLO County Supervisor race
The race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor is getting tighter. After the Clerk-Recorder released the latest election results, Bruce Gibson remained in the lead but only by 37 votes.
New leaders in Paso Robles and Lucia Mar school board races. Here’s the update
Find out where school board candidates stand as of the latest count.
calcoastnews.com
Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County
A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
Red Light Roundup 11/14 – 11/20/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 14, 2022. 00:43— Heriberto Salazarperez,...
Hundreds of families line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County gave out chicken, eggs, cheese, produce, and larger families received a whole turkey.
SLO County Firefighters respond to same address twice to contain a structure fire in Sand Harbor Court
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department remained on the scene of a Monday structure fire in the 200 block of Sand Harbor Court west of Paso Robles Tuesday. The post SLO County Firefighters respond to same address twice to contain a structure fire in Sand Harbor Court appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
North Coast SLO County: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Nov. 13
The median price per square foot for a home in North Coast SLO County decreased in the last week to $560, which is the highest in the county. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in North Coast SLO County was $674. After North...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 6 most expensive homes sell for in Paso Robles the week of Nov. 13?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $833,417. The average price per square foot was $449.
New Times
SLO city seeks receiver to clean up property neighboring homeless shelter
Long-simmering concerns about a "dangerous" property located next door to the 40 Prado Homeless Center in San Luis Obispo have now spilled into court. The city of SLO filed a lawsuit in September against local landowner William Sievers—asking a judge to appoint a receiver to take over his 2.2-acre lot and address a "never-ending litany of health and safety concerns" there.
Changes to Santa Maria trash services due to holiday
The City of Santa Maria advises residents that there will be no trash and recycling collection services or street sweeping on Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving Day).
UPDATE: Missing Los Osos woman now found
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig of Los Osos has been located.
kcbx.org
"It might take years": Shell Beach staircase to be removed and replaced
A few miles north of the popular tourist destination, Pismo Beach, lies a small cove hidden among towering bluffs. It's called Shell Beach, and it's beloved by locals and visitors alike — but it’s been inaccessible for more than a year now. Its only staircase is actively crumbling, meaning it won’t be open to the public anytime soon.
2 SLO residents and their dog found dead in creekbed
Police are trying to determine what happened, but they think a car crash the day before may provide clues.
Mormon church delivers 40,000 pounds of food to SLO County
“We are grateful for the opportunity to help assist those in need within this wonderful community,” the local leader for the Church said.
Governor Newsom, PG&E, and Congressman Carbajal issue statements on $1.1 billion energy award to extend Diablo Canyon Power Plant operations
Governor Gavin Newsom voiced support for the latest $1.1 billion investment in the Diablo Canyon Power Plant. The post Governor Newsom, PG&E, and Congressman Carbajal issue statements on $1.1 billion energy award to extend Diablo Canyon Power Plant operations appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kcbx.org
SLO County's Courtney Howard on climate change, New Tech High School gets political, and local resident wins first place on PBS show.
Each month KCX contributor Stu Soren explores a topic related to the effects of climate change here on the Central Coast. This month he speaks with Courtney Howard of San Luis Obispo County's Water Resources Division. slocountywater.org. Juniors at Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo are preparing for...
When Cambria man was hospitalized, SLO nurse stepped in to care for his dog
“This was the kindest gesture I have ever received! I was beyond grateful, and so was my boy,” Michael Walsh said.
Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Park reconstruction set to begin early 2023
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Last year the city of Santa Maria was award two and a half million dollars to renovate Veteran’s Memorial Park. The post Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Park reconstruction set to begin early 2023 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High
A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
