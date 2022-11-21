ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted. Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties,...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan

Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

21-year-old gets up to 50 years in prison for 2020 murders of South Lyon father and son

PONTIAC, MI -- A 21-year-old Michigan man will spend between 30 to 50 years in prison as part of his sentence in connection with the 2020 murders of Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father Keith Stamper, 43. According to the Associated Press, Fadi Zeineh, was sentenced by by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews after Zeineh pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder charges.
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Oakland Press

Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court

A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of pulling gun on girlfriend while drunk

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested Friday after authorities say he pulled a gun on his girlfriend while drunk. According to Michigan State Police, Kory Ryan Dombrowski showed up armed with multiple firearms and wearing body armor while picking up his girlfriend from a party around 12:10 a.m. He allegedly pointed his duty weapon at his girlfriend, who did not want to leave. She called 911.
DETROIT, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Late sheriff’s deputy honored in township

Deputy Robert Loken was a 27-year veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office who passed away this past January after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Recently, Loken was recognized with a highway dedication in Independence Township. He was highly respected as a Master K9 Trainer throughout...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Fatal drunk driving case in Novi advances to circuit court

The case against a Plymouth man facing charges as the driver in a fatal drunk driving crash last month in Novi has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Donovan Lycette, 24, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, punishable by up to 15 years in...
NOVI, MI
candgnews.com

Bathroom threat occurs at Novi Meadows Sixth Grade House

NOVI — Sixth grade students were forced to evacuate Novi Meadows Elementary School Nov. 16 after yet another threat was found on a bathroom wall at a Novi school. This threat was to “bomb the school,” while in the two prior incidents at Novi High School the threat was to “shoot up the school.”
NOVI, MI
