Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Related
Detroit News
Oakland County doctor who worked with youth hockey clubs facing two more charges
Metro Detroit urologist Dr. Zvi Levran was arraigned on two more charges Wednesday in the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse while he was affiliated with multiple youth hockey programs. Levran is facing a total of 19 charges, two of which were filed in a West Bloomfield court Wednesday. The...
Police respond to shooting outside Henry Ford High School in Detroit
Police responded to the scene, Monday afternoon, at Henry Ford High School at 20000 Evergreen Rd., just south of 8 Mile Rd., on the city’s northwest side.
Up to 50 year sentence for Macomb County woman convicted of starving infant son to death
A Macomb County woman has been sentenced to 27 and a half to 50 years in prison for the death of her baby boy. Shantavia Hayden, 29, of Warren has been tried and convicted of the second-degree murder of her son who was starved to death.
Before drunken arrest with firearm, Detroit officer had troubling history
A Detroit police officer recently arrested has been the subject of repeated discipline by the department and was recently labeled as one of its most high-risk officers.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
fox2detroit.com
LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted. Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties,...
Detroit Police officer arraigned on charges after Friday arrest in Monroe County
A Detroit Police Department officer is facing charges after being arrested by Michigan State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff's office following a domestic situation on Friday.
Mom protests outside school after classmate allegedly groped 6-year-old
A mom is raising her voice asking for action. She says a little boy has repeatedly inappropriately touched classmates in recent weeks and now it has happened to her daughter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Twos students shot outside Detroit high school and two officers hurt in crash while responding
DETROIT – Two Detroit officers and three others were injured in a crash Monday while police were responding to a shooting that left two students hurt outside Henry Ford High School. Shooting outside Henry Ford High School. Officers were called around 3:40 p.m. Monday (Nov. 21) to a location...
1470 WFNT
Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins Tarence Wheeler Foundation to distribute 3k turkeys to Wayne County families
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Tarence Wheeler Foundation are looking to spread holiday cheer on Tuesday as they join efforts to hand out thousands of turkeys to Wayne County families in need.
21-year-old gets up to 50 years in prison for 2020 murders of South Lyon father and son
PONTIAC, MI -- A 21-year-old Michigan man will spend between 30 to 50 years in prison as part of his sentence in connection with the 2020 murders of Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father Keith Stamper, 43. According to the Associated Press, Fadi Zeineh, was sentenced by by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews after Zeineh pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder charges.
The Oakland Press
Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court
A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
fox2detroit.com
Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of pulling gun on girlfriend while drunk
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested Friday after authorities say he pulled a gun on his girlfriend while drunk. According to Michigan State Police, Kory Ryan Dombrowski showed up armed with multiple firearms and wearing body armor while picking up his girlfriend from a party around 12:10 a.m. He allegedly pointed his duty weapon at his girlfriend, who did not want to leave. She called 911.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
Detroit News
Bond increased for Sterling Heights man accused of targeting senior citizen in carjacking
A judge has increased the bond for a 37-year-old man who has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities have charged Jason Graves of Eastpointe with carjacking, which carries a life sentence,...
clarkstonnews.com
Late sheriff’s deputy honored in township
Deputy Robert Loken was a 27-year veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office who passed away this past January after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Recently, Loken was recognized with a highway dedication in Independence Township. He was highly respected as a Master K9 Trainer throughout...
The Oakland Press
Fatal drunk driving case in Novi advances to circuit court
The case against a Plymouth man facing charges as the driver in a fatal drunk driving crash last month in Novi has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Donovan Lycette, 24, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, punishable by up to 15 years in...
candgnews.com
Bathroom threat occurs at Novi Meadows Sixth Grade House
NOVI — Sixth grade students were forced to evacuate Novi Meadows Elementary School Nov. 16 after yet another threat was found on a bathroom wall at a Novi school. This threat was to “bomb the school,” while in the two prior incidents at Novi High School the threat was to “shoot up the school.”
The Oakland Press
Judge says ‘no’ to mass shooter expert testimony in Ethan Crumbley parents’ trial
Citing lack of relevancy and other factors, an Oakland County judge will not allow testimony from two experts on mass shootings that prosecutors wanted for the upcoming trial of James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley. The ruling follows last month’s hearing where Oakland County...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0