Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check Available To Assist ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Astros Sign Machado to Minor League Contract with Spring Training Invite
The Houston Astros signed veteran infielder Dixon Machado to a minor league deal Tuesday.
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
Mets have ready-made Jacob deGrom replacement to sign
The New York Mets are in a tough spot with Jacob deGrom officially hitting free agency, and they are predicted to be ready to sign someone in his place. The New York Mets may be losing ace Jacob deGrom to free agency, and while it would be wise for them to invest in him and they would probably like to, he could choose to sign elsewhere. Experts predict that they may be ready to sign Carlos Rodon as a backup plan if things don’t work out.
MLB rumors: New team challenges Cubs, Dodgers for Cody Bellinger
The Cody Bellinger chase is heating up after he was non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Toronto Blue Jays could be a formidable suitor for Bellinger. Cody Bellinger isn’t the same player who won the 2019 NL MVP. In fact, he’s taken a significant step back since then. His production has taken a hit, primarily due to injuries but also a hitch in his swing. A change of scenery could do the former MVP some good.
MLB Insider Believes Cubs Will Land One of the Big Shortstops
One MLB insider says he would be "very surprised" if the Chicago Cubs don't land one of the big four shortstops available in MLB free agency.
Horrible Aaron Judge comparison blasted on Yankees network broadcast
A horrible comparison for Aaron Judge’s free agency decision was provided on the Yankees broadcast network. Take a listen. Aaron Judge is a free agent, and he’s undoubtedly the most sought-after star available in the open market this winter. The New York Yankees want him (and to be honest, need him) back but he’s free to strike a deal with any team.
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Free Agent Deal With Former Cubs Utility Outfielder
The Red Sox certainly were busy Wednesday and nabbed an outfielder from the Cubs
Yardbarker
Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
Report: Cubs Focusing on Shortstop, Catcher in Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly focusing on the shortstop and catcher position according to Jon Heyman.
St. Louis Cardinals: 3 free agents to sign and 1 to avoid this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have a substantial wish list this offseason. Who should they look to sign, and who should they avoid?. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, has a lengthy to-do list this offseason in hopes of replacing a legend behind the plate and bolstering a talented roster.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Grading reader submitted trade ideas
The Major League Baseball offseason is here and the Chicago Cubs are expected to be active as the team has the goal of returning to contention in 2023. The Cubs have missed the postseason in each of the past two seasons and with plenty of financial resources available this offseason, the Cubs are expected to make significant additions to their Major League roster through free agency.
Yardbarker
MLB Free Agent Rumors: Angels Showed Interest In Mitch Haniger
The Los Angeles Angels have made themselves players in the free agent and trade market early on this offseason with a few acquisitions and chatter around Major League Baseball. General manager Perry Minasian expressed his optimism and direction for bolstering the depth of the roster and in the latest report, the Angels appear to have inquired about free-agent outfielder, Mitch Haniger.
3 players for Pittsburgh Pirates to target this offseason
The Pittsburgh Pirates are very slowly starting to put a core together. With Ke’Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds, and Oneil Cruz, there are reasons to hope that the lineup can start to be more dangerous. Roansy Contreras, Mitch Keller, and Johan Oviedo could be a solid trio atop the starting rotation. David Bednar has the ninth inning locked down. And with coming prospects such as Quinn Priester, Endy Rodriguez, and Henry Davis, the Pirates would seem to have a bright future that could be closer than expected.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: MLB Expert offers update on targets
The Chicago Cubs and the rest of Major League Baseball appear to be in a holding pattern this offseason as teams wait for the first major free-agent signing in an attempt to allow for the dominoes to fall. Free agent starting pitcher Tyler Anderson did sign a three-year, $39 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels last week. The fallout moves did not occur after that signing as teams may be waiting for the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings to happen two weeks from today. Major League Baseball insider Jon Heyman did his weekly hit on 670 The Score on Tuesday morning and offered an update on the Cubs' offseason plans.
On This Day in History: Cubs Trade for Hall of Fame Outfielder
On Nov. 21, 1933, the Chicago Cubs made a trade for future-Hall of Famer Chuck Klein.
Giants using obvious tactic to lure Aaron Judge to San Francisco
Former New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge reportedly met with the Giants on Tuesday, and they may know exactly how to sway him to San Francisco. Many eyes are on Aaron Judge as he’s officially hit the free agency market. He’s already reportedly met with one team, the San Francisco Giants,to explore what they may have to offer him.
Yardbarker
Dave Hillman, former Chicago Cubs pitcher passes away
A former Cubs pitcher, Dave Hillman has passed away at age 95. Dave Hillman, a pitcher who made waves in the mid to late 1950’s for the Chicago Cubs has passed away at the age of 95. Hillman had been at the Brookdale assisted-living facility in Kingsport, Tennessee, since...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Could Brian Anderson fill 3B need?
One area of possible need for the Chicago Cubs this offseason is a the third base position. With the Cubs likely using Christopher Morel in a super-utility role during the 2023 season and Patrick Wisdom struggling defensively at the position last season with 14 errors, it would seem that the Cubs could use an upgrade at third base.
Chicago Cubs: Ben Zobrist will be an interesting HOF decision
With the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballots out, people are already discussing what future ballots will look like over the next few years and what Chicago Cubs may be involved. In a graphic on MLB Network, one of the names that came up for 2025 is Ben Zobrist. The former Ray, Athletic, Royal and Cub last played MLB baseball in 2019 when he finished the four-year deal he signed with the Cubs as a free agent prior to 2016.
RUMOR: Could Chicago Red Stars', USWNT's Mallory Pugh Recruit Dansby Swanson to Cubs?
MLB Hot Stove: Free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson could consider joining his fiancée Mallory Pugh in Chicago, if the Cubs pursue Swanson as a free agent, MLB insider Jon Morosi suggests. Pugh is a member of the U.S. Women's National Team and Chicago Red Stars.
FanSided
297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0