Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Care coach speaks on the importance of support for family caregivers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - November is Family Caregiver Month and about one in five Americans are now family caregivers, according to the AARP and National Alliance for Caregiving. Care coach Maura Horton joined WECT to discuss the challenges of being a caregiver and advice for caregivers in the community. Those...
WECT
Fox tests positive for rabies in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Health Department was notified of a fox that tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Per the BCHD, this marks the third rabid animal identified in the county in 2022. The fox was in the Ammon area. “Rabies is transmitted by...
whqr.org
One Small Step: "You're nicer than I expected"
Cape Fear region residents can sometimes clash with one another over controversial topics. That’s partly why WHQR has partnered with StoryCorps’ One Small Step program. The program brings strangers together across political divides — not to argue, but to learn about each other's lives. Judy and Matt...
No, the 'r' rule for eating oysters is a myth
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Turkey is the centerpiece on most Thanksgiving meals, but culinary historians tend to agree the first Thanksgiving at Plymouth in 1621 likely had abundant shellfish. So, let's crack the shell on a longstanding debate, before you serve these delectable h'ors d'oeuvres for the holidays. Earlier this...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local YMCA offering free month of membership to those who gain zero pounds during holidays
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the hardest times to eat healthy is during the holiday season. But the Nir Family YMCA is offering a free month membership to anyone who can fight the temptation of cookies and second helpings through the New Year. Anyone who feels up to...
WECT
Topsail High student a ‘lifesaver’ after intervening in medical emergency
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A Topsail High School student stopped a potentially life-threatening situation from escalating using skills she learned in her high school health class. Grace Deitz has always wanted to be a nurse practitioner. But when an emergency situation came up while she was on a trip with...
WECT
TSA shares upgrade to ILM checkpoint, tips for bringing food on a flight
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington International Airport will have an upgraded security checkpoint to move people through more efficiently starting in December. According to a Transportation Security Administration release, the checkpoint will be upgraded with an expansion and new computed tomography screening technology. This allows for 360 degree imagery and for passengers coming through the checkpoint to leave 3-1-1 compliant liquids and electronics in their bags.
WECT
Cape Harbor, Domestic Violence Shelter and Services hosting coat drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Harbor Apartments and Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. have partnered to host a coat drive going on now through Dec. 16. to help others stay warm this winter. Per the announcement, those wishing to donate to the “Winter Coat Drive” can drop off new...
WECT
How to stay safe traveling and cooking for Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Elaborate meals and long-distance travel are common sights during the Thanksgiving season, and the American Red Cross has shared advice to keep you and your family safe this Thanksgiving. Per the American Red Cross, most cooking fires start because of unattended cooking. Their advice is:. “When...
WECT
Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area accepting applications for next D.C. trip
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area has announced that they are now taking applications for their 2023 trip to Washington D.C. A 501(c)(3) organization, HFCFA seeks to honor WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans by taking them on an all-expenses-paid trip for a day of remembrance and honor. The trip to D.C. includes visits to the memorials and monuments built in honor of veterans and their sacrifices.
WECT
Turkey day tips for families and pets
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most may not realize it, but Thanksgiving is one of the most dangerous holidays of the year for people and pets. For those with a new pet joining the family this year, there’s a few safety reminders to keep in mind concerning pets sniffing around the dinner table.
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
List of safe foods you can feed your dog on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is known for large meals and a wide variety of food. But what items are safe to feed your fury friend from the table?. According to a post on the Town of Carolina Beach Facebook page, potatoes (sweet and white), apples, turkey meat (without bones or skin), green beans, peas and pumpkin are all safe to feed your dog.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
WECT
Brunswick County named one of 10 Centers for Election Excellence
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has been named as one of 10 finalists recognized as a 2023 Center for Election Excellence by the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence. Per a county release, this will give the county the ability to join with a bipartisan group of election officials from across the nation to discuss and hone their skills. The other centers in the inaugural cohort are:
WECT
AIDS Memorial Quilt panels to be showcased throughout the community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - SEEDS of Healing, Inc. has announced that panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt will be showcased at various locations between Nov. 26 and Jan. 31 in recognition of World AIDS Day. Per the announcement, panels from the quilt will be on display at the following locations:
WECT
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help getting students prepared for Science Olympiad
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UPDATE: Thanks to our generous sponsor and to others who donated on Tuesday, the project has been fully funded. The original story continues below. A teacher at Island Montessori Charter School needs help. Her students want to compete in Science Olympiad but they need to get prepared.
WECT
New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School is calling students and faculty to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Tuesday, November 22. Jones was reported missing in early November and her body was later found in Pender County on November 17. Three people have been arrested in...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department to hold 20 days of Christmas Food Drive
Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area accepting applications for next D.C. trip. COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help getting students prepared for Science Olympiad. A teacher at Island Montessori Charter School needs help. Her students want to compete in Science Olympiad but they need to get prepared.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Christmas trees available at Long Leaf Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Christmas trees are available to buy at Long Leaf Park. Long Leaf Park is one of a few locations already open for business. The Optimist Club of Winter Park has 800 fresh Fraser Fir Christmas trees of all shapes, sizes, and prices for sale. All proceeds...
Comments / 0