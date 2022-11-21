ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Suspect accused of abducting 3-month-old child arrested in Merced County, CHP says

By Andrew Kuhn
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 5 days ago

A man accused of abducting his child from Calaveras County has been located and arrested in Merced County, according to authorities.

At 12:27 p.m. Sunday the Merced County Communications Center sent out a “Be on the Lookout” alert for a child allegedly abducted by a parent out of Calaveras County, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

Authorities said the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office advised that suspect Anthony Lee, 34, was in the area of Snelling Road and Highway 59.

According to the CHP, Lee was in a black Toyota Tacoma. With the assistance of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was located in the area of Franklin Road and Highway 99 at about 2:05 p.m..

Merced CHP officers were able to stop the vehicle at a Chevron gas station off of Highway 99 at the Applegate Road exit.

Officers located Lee in the front right passenger seat of the vehicle. He was arrested without incident, according to the release. According to CHP Officer Eric Zuniga, Lee was was located with a woman at the time of his arrest and it appears she was not aware of the reported abduction. The woman cooperated with authorities.

The 3-month-old boy, located in the right rear seat of the vehicle, was said to be in good condition, according to the CHP. Authorities contacted Calaveras County Child Protective services who took custody of the child, according to the release.

Lee was booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of felony mistreating a child likely to produce great bodily harm or death and misdemeanor battery, according to jail records.

Comments / 0

Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

