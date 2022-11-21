ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

Alleged thief caught a third time

By Julye Wemple
 2 days ago

Berwick, Pa. — A thief ripped off the price tag of several items in front of a store clerk, then fled the store with the stolen goods, police say.

David F. Tongel, was identified by his shopping companion, James Hughes, and from surveillance footage taken inside the Dollar General on East Front Street, according to Berwick Officer Jeremy Mulders.

The store clerk called police on Oct. 18 at 4:15 p.m. to say a man had run out of the store with a winter hat and a glove set he didn't buy, charges state. Tongel and Hughes had come into the store a few minutes earlier and the clerk noticed Tongel was allegedly trying to hide items in the sleeve of his jacket.

When she confronted him, he reportedly walked out the front door of the store with the hat and gloves, ripped the price tags off the items, then threw them at the clerk.

Tongel has two prior theft convictions, court records show. Because of the prior convictions, he was charged with felony retail theft. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled yet.

