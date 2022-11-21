ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dripping Springs Century News

DSHS Tigers bounce Brandeis 56-28

, Dripping Springs High School football took on San Antonio’s Brandeis High School in the area game amid another week of inclement weather. The teams had to play in intermittent rain with a chill factor in the 20's, winds 15-25 miles per hour and temperatures in the upper 30's. However, just like the postal service, the Tigers always deliver. Despite the weather, DSHS scored in all the conventional ways they usually do: on the ground and in the air. This game also helped keep the Tiger streak alive: DSHS scored the first seven times they touched the ball. In the first quarter,...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA: Fool Me Once...

So, not a lot to play for if you're UTSA, huh? Already clinched a spot in the Conference USA Title Game, with nothing on the line this week against UTEP? Au contraire mon frere. UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor says his team has plenty of incentive to close out the C-USA schedule undefeated, and what happened last year at North Texas will serve as a reminder. Here's more.
KTSA

San Antonio home prices going down as inventory goes up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New home prices are dropping in San Antonio, and Texas home builders are offering more incentives to buyers. The nation’s top-ranked real estate agent and CEO of HomesUSA.com says the Days on Market metric is increasing and the housing market is now normalizing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
post-register.com

Lions season comes to end vs. Flour Bluff￼

SAN ANTONIO — Fireworks were booming just to the east of Alamo Stadium late in Friday night’s second-round playoff game and Lockhart needed just one more spark, but the dream season ended as the Lions fell short, 49-42, to Corpus Christi’s Flour Bluff. Lockhart ended its season...
LOCKHART, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Colorado shooter attended Johnson High School in 2015

SAN ANTONIO - We have confirmed that the Colorado shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich did attend Johnson High School here in San Antonio in 2015. A spokesperson for NEISD tells us Aldrich was a freshman in 2015 but withdrew in October of that year. It is unclear right now where he...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Texas

Pizza served on a platePhoto byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you live in Texas, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Restaurants in San Antonio Open on Thanksgiving 2022

From Country-Style Baked Smoked Ham to Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli, our Thanksgiving Family Style Menu has all the dishes you need for a special day. Max and Louie’s is proud to offer a Thanksgiving feast for 8-10 people. Where: 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216. No information...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Maná adds second show at the Alamo City!

SAN ANTONIO- Due to overwhelming demand, the Grammy-award-winning Latin rock band, Maná, announced a second San Antonio show for their ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour. Maná’s will perform at the AT&T Center on Saturday, April 1, and then again on September 2. Tickets for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy