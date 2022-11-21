Read full article on original website
DSHS Tigers bounce Brandeis 56-28
, Dripping Springs High School football took on San Antonio’s Brandeis High School in the area game amid another week of inclement weather. The teams had to play in intermittent rain with a chill factor in the 20's, winds 15-25 miles per hour and temperatures in the upper 30's. However, just like the postal service, the Tigers always deliver. Despite the weather, DSHS scored in all the conventional ways they usually do: on the ground and in the air. This game also helped keep the Tiger streak alive: DSHS scored the first seven times they touched the ball. In the first quarter,...
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA: Fool Me Once...
So, not a lot to play for if you're UTSA, huh? Already clinched a spot in the Conference USA Title Game, with nothing on the line this week against UTEP? Au contraire mon frere. UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor says his team has plenty of incentive to close out the C-USA schedule undefeated, and what happened last year at North Texas will serve as a reminder. Here's more.
Flour Bluff (9-3) prepared for third round with SA Veterans Memorial (9-3)
The Flour Bluff Hornets (9-3) are prepared for their third round matchup against San Antonio Veterans Memorial (9-3) on Friday.
New traffic anchor joining KENS 5 morning newscast
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced Tuesday that Jessica Coombs will join the station’s morning newscast as traffic anchor beginning November 23. Coombs will provide San Antonio viewers with updated traffic conditions and alternate routes each weekday morning on KENS 5, the KENS 5 app and the new streaming app, KENS 5+.
KSAT 12
East Central girls basketball star ‘still in shock’ over monkey-noises incident at Marble Falls
SAN ANTONIO – Three days after being racially harassed during a basketball game at Marble Falls High School, East Central High School girls basketball star Asia Prudhomme still can’t believe what happened. Prudhomme was preparing to shoot free throws in the first quarter of the Hornets’ game against...
These laws could majorly impact your dating life in San Antonio
How are you supposed to flirt otherwise if not using some spicy emojis?
KTSA
San Antonio home prices going down as inventory goes up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New home prices are dropping in San Antonio, and Texas home builders are offering more incentives to buyers. The nation’s top-ranked real estate agent and CEO of HomesUSA.com says the Days on Market metric is increasing and the housing market is now normalizing.
post-register.com
Lions season comes to end vs. Flour Bluff￼
SAN ANTONIO — Fireworks were booming just to the east of Alamo Stadium late in Friday night’s second-round playoff game and Lockhart needed just one more spark, but the dream season ended as the Lions fell short, 49-42, to Corpus Christi’s Flour Bluff. Lockhart ended its season...
foxsanantonio.com
Colorado shooter attended Johnson High School in 2015
SAN ANTONIO - We have confirmed that the Colorado shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich did attend Johnson High School here in San Antonio in 2015. A spokesperson for NEISD tells us Aldrich was a freshman in 2015 but withdrew in October of that year. It is unclear right now where he...
5 Great Pizza Places in Texas
Pizza served on a platePhoto byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you live in Texas, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Anti-LGBTQ group to protest San Antonio Christmas drag show
Members of the group also showed up at a North Texas drag brunch.
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as Judas Priest unleashed its firepower at San Antonio's Tech Port Center
Be sure and read the Current's review of the concert. San Antonio favorite Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to Tech Port Center + Arena on Tuesday with Queensryche opening. Needless to say, the show was earsplitting and epic. Here are the best moments.
KVUE
Video shows racist taunts at high school basketball game
A San Antonio-area basketball player is addressing students making monkey noises at her during a game at Marble Falls High School. The district is now investigating.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Restaurants in San Antonio Open on Thanksgiving 2022
From Country-Style Baked Smoked Ham to Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli, our Thanksgiving Family Style Menu has all the dishes you need for a special day. Max and Louie’s is proud to offer a Thanksgiving feast for 8-10 people. Where: 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216. No information...
KTSA
Isolated thunderstorms possible Thanksgiving Day for San Antonio, Hill Country
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is predicting a wet Thanksgiving Day for the San Antonio area and parts of the Hill Country, and that could include isolated thunderstorms. The temperature is expected to get closer to 70 degrees with showers clearing some by Thursday night,...
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards and more
For those looking to explore indie sounds, the Paper Tiger is hosting Feng Suave and Jaguar Sun.
KSAT 12
Damp start to Thanksgiving Day in San Antonio with more rain on Friday
A broad storm system is coming together and will cause a variety of weather to affect South Texas in the days ahead. So, here’s what you need to know as you make your Thanksgiving, Friday, and weekend plans:. Wednesday Night. Widespread fog and drizzle becoming dense through the night.
foxsanantonio.com
Maná adds second show at the Alamo City!
SAN ANTONIO- Due to overwhelming demand, the Grammy-award-winning Latin rock band, Maná, announced a second San Antonio show for their ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour. Maná’s will perform at the AT&T Center on Saturday, April 1, and then again on September 2. Tickets for...
Billboards denouncing antisemitism pop up around San Antonio
Although the billboards can be found in six other cities, San Antonio is the first to have a message written in Spanish.
California's Iguanas Burritozilla chain and its 5-pound burritos are coming to San Antonio
The company has its sights on San Antonio, although it's been vague about details.
