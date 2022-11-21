Exploring Possibility of Jae Crowder to Milwaukee Deal

Forward Jae Crowder could be on the move to the Milwaukee Bucks as we get closer to a trade.

Phoenix Suns PF Jae Crowder has made it perfectly clear that a trade will be made at some point his year. An unfortunate injury to Cam Johnson has now made the Suns more inclined to strike a deal to fill that void.

According to NBA insider Marc Spears, a deal can be close to being finalized.

One possible destination that has been rumored across the league involves the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee has emerged as a strong suitor for a deal after details of the Suns' demands for a trade involving PG Max Strus and the Miami Heat seems unlikely. Strus has been averaging 15 PPG coming off the bench and has been a dependable player for hed coach Erik Spoelstra.

Milwaukee has some factors for which the Suns are looking. The Suns know that Crowder will not nudge if he isn’t playing for a championship contending team; Milwaukee certainly is.

Suns are also looking to preferably trade away Crowder to an Eastern Conference team to avoid facing him in a playoff series; Milwaukee is that.

A well-documented fact has been Grayson Allen at the forefront of this speculated trade. Allen has bounced around a few times in the NBA but brings value to a team with his competitiveness off the bench to go along with playoff experience with Milwaukee.

Allen could bring shooting potential to the Suns who will miss Cam Johnson as well.

Teams have expressed interest in Jae Crowder, trade offers loom eminent as the pressure builds. Milwaukee has been seen as the leader in destination thus far.

Another component to this speculated trade has been the Suns' strong requirement that Milwaukee is involved in a three-team deal. Certain players have been named in trade possibilities according to league executives including Jordan Clarkson (UTA), Bojan Bogdanovic (DET) and Jerami Grant (POR).

Jordan Clarkson still has plenty of talent and can provide ball handling capabilities to pair with length on the defensive end with a 6’10” wingspan as a guard.

Bojan Bogdanovic is a sharp shooting veteran that plays with plenty of hustle. A solidified NBA veteran can play multiple positions on the floor and can really shoot the lights out when hot. He has a career 3-point percentage of 39.3% .

Jerami Grant has really shined in the past few seasons as a result of more playing time. An efficient shooter with ability to defend can provide the Suns depth for the forward position and potential for Grant to start out of the gate.

A deal with Milwaukee is absolute possible and things have begun to heat up. The question will remain: When? When will the Suns pull the trigger on a key piece to a championship run?

Crowder clearly wants out, the Suns will have to make a deal and adapt to remain the pace setter in a surprising Western Conference this year.

