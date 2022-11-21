ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Exploring Possibility of Jae Crowder to Milwaukee Deal

By Everett Williams
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJadU_0jJ64ePP00

Forward Jae Crowder could be on the move to the Milwaukee Bucks as we get closer to a trade.

Phoenix Suns PF Jae Crowder has made it perfectly clear that a trade will be made at some point his year. An unfortunate injury to Cam Johnson has now made the Suns more inclined to strike a deal to fill that void.

According to NBA insider Marc Spears, a deal can be close to being finalized.

One possible destination that has been rumored across the league involves the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee has emerged as a strong suitor for a deal after details of the Suns' demands for a trade involving PG Max Strus and the Miami Heat seems unlikely. Strus has been averaging 15 PPG coming off the bench and has been a dependable player for hed coach Erik Spoelstra.

Milwaukee has some factors for which the Suns are looking. The Suns know that Crowder will not nudge if he isn’t playing for a championship contending team; Milwaukee certainly is.

Suns are also looking to preferably trade away Crowder to an Eastern Conference team to avoid facing him in a playoff series; Milwaukee is that.

A well-documented fact has been Grayson Allen at the forefront of this speculated trade. Allen has bounced around a few times in the NBA but brings value to a team with his competitiveness off the bench to go along with playoff experience with Milwaukee.

Allen could bring shooting potential to the Suns who will miss Cam Johnson as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lO3aP_0jJ64ePP00
Teams have expressed interest in Jae Crowder, trade offers loom eminent as the pressure builds. Milwaukee has been seen as the leader in destination thus far.

Another component to this speculated trade has been the Suns' strong requirement that Milwaukee is involved in a three-team deal. Certain players have been named in trade possibilities according to league executives including Jordan Clarkson (UTA), Bojan Bogdanovic (DET) and Jerami Grant (POR).

Jordan Clarkson still has plenty of talent and can provide ball handling capabilities to pair with length on the defensive end with a 6’10” wingspan as a guard.

Bojan Bogdanovic is a sharp shooting veteran that plays with plenty of hustle. A solidified NBA veteran can play multiple positions on the floor and can really shoot the lights out when hot. He has a career 3-point percentage of 39.3% .

Jerami Grant has really shined in the past few seasons as a result of more playing time. An efficient shooter with ability to defend can provide the Suns depth for the forward position and potential for Grant to start out of the gate.

A deal with Milwaukee is absolute possible and things have begun to heat up. The question will remain: When? When will the Suns pull the trigger on a key piece to a championship run?

Crowder clearly wants out, the Suns will have to make a deal and adapt to remain the pace setter in a surprising Western Conference this year.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSuns FN for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Cameron Payne Impresses in Starting Lineup

Alvin Gentry Would be Surprised if Devin Booker Wasn't an All-Star

Suns Topple Knicks in Sunday Showdown

Phoenix Suns Week in Review

Report: Suns Intrigued by John Collins

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Labeled Trade Target for Chicago Bulls

The Phoenix Suns have long been in the hunt to send Jae Crowder packing for good after a tumultuous offseason between the two sides. Multiple insiders suggest a trade is imminent, and there's a sea of potential suitors to land Crowder's talents. Should the Chicago Bulls be included in that?...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Pistons Making Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks Available in Trades

Both players were acquired ahead of the season in a trade with the Knicks. Noel, 28, is 6-foot-11 and has appeared in just five games this season. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, he has made a name for himself as someone who can be force when it comes to altering and blocking opposing shots.
DETROIT, MI
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
684
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy