Big 12 Power Rankings: Kansas State remains behind TCU
1. TCU (8-0, 11-0) It takes just two more wins and the TCU Horned Frogs are in the College Football Playoff and a potential rematch with either Texas or Kansas State. If they fall, those dreams likely vanish. They almost slipped up against Baylor, but a last second field goal in what was one of the crazier finishes you’ll see in football saved a magical season for Sonny Dykes in his first year as head coach.
How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Baylor
The Texas Longhorns wrap up their 2022 regular season on Friday against the Baylor Bears. Here is how to watch and listen.
Live updates: Kansas basketball takes on NC State
KU will open its Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Wednesday. Here is how you can check out the KU basketball game:. Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (1320 AM/101.7 FM in Lawrence, 810 AM in KC) KU Athletics webcast: kuathletics.leanplayer.com. If you're hoping to catch the game on the radio, the KU...
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
Texas Longhorns Week 13 Opponent Preview: Baylor Bears
The Longhorns seek revenge in their final regular season matchup against the Baylor Bears.
No. 15 K-State faces KU for Big 12 title game spot (maybe)
Kansas (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) at No. 15 Kansas State (8-3, 6-2, No. 12 CFP), Saturday, 8 p.m. EST (FOX) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Kansas State by 10 1/2 Series record: Kansas leads 65-49-5 WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Around the Big 12 - Week 13 Score Predictions
Taking a look around the Big 12 Conference.
Longhorns Steve Sarkisian Ready for 'Playoff Game' vs. Baylor
The Texas Longhorns find themselves in contention for the Big 12 title despite having a fair share of bumps and bruises this season.
CBS Sports
How to watch Baylor vs. McNeese State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The McNeese State Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the #7 Baylor Bears at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ferrell Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
No. 7 Baylor overcomes slow start to breeze by McNeese St.
Keyonte George scored 17 points and LJ Cryer added 16 as No. 7 Baylor overcame some early doldrums and rolled
Family of Katie Meyer sues Stanford over soccer star’s death
Suit alleges university caused ‘acute stress reaction’ that led to goalie’s suicide
