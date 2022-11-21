ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

On3.com

Big 12 Power Rankings: Kansas State remains behind TCU

1. TCU (8-0, 11-0) It takes just two more wins and the TCU Horned Frogs are in the College Football Playoff and a potential rematch with either Texas or Kansas State. If they fall, those dreams likely vanish. They almost slipped up against Baylor, but a last second field goal in what was one of the crazier finishes you’ll see in football saved a magical season for Sonny Dykes in his first year as head coach.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Live updates: Kansas basketball takes on NC State

KU will open its Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Wednesday. Here is how you can check out the KU basketball game:. Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (1320 AM/101.7 FM in Lawrence, 810 AM in KC) KU Athletics webcast: kuathletics.leanplayer.com. If you're hoping to catch the game on the radio, the KU...
LAWRENCE, KS

