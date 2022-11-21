1. TCU (8-0, 11-0) It takes just two more wins and the TCU Horned Frogs are in the College Football Playoff and a potential rematch with either Texas or Kansas State. If they fall, those dreams likely vanish. They almost slipped up against Baylor, but a last second field goal in what was one of the crazier finishes you’ll see in football saved a magical season for Sonny Dykes in his first year as head coach.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO