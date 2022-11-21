ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

UTSA, San Antonio Zoo bringing special guests to Saturday's tailgate

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Alumni Associated is partnering up with the San Antonio Zoo to bring some special guests to its tailgate event. Attendees can meet some special animal guests from the San Antonio Zoo and have the opportunity to purchase a 2-for-1 dual membership to the alumni association and the zoo and receive a Rowdy prize pack.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Sunshine finally returns to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - 0.52" of rain reported at SAT Airport overnight. The sun is back!! Lots of sunshine throughout the day. Breezy westerly winds gusting to 25-30mph. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear and cool overnight, dropping into the lower to middle 40s. Sunday. A beautiful day....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PICTURES: Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner

SAN ANTONIO - The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner has been helping out families since the first dinner in 1979. The dinner began at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Henry. B. Gonzalez Convention Center.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
JBSA-Lackland tradition gives airmen a taste of home on Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO—It's a tradition that has been going strong for 47 years at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Operation Home Cooking allows airmen at certain stages of Basic Military Training to go home with San Antonio military community members or their families for Thanksgiving. "I haven't seen anything like this,"...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Gearing up for the year's busiest travel day

According to AAA, this Thanksgiving week is expected to be the 3rd busiest since 2000. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest out of the week. There's an expected 54.6 million Americans set to travel 50 miles more more from home for the turkey holiday. The auto...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicked off at Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO - Downtown saw some major holiday fun Friday as the 38th annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Travis Park took place. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and even Santa Claus were in attendance. The night started early in the evening and it capped off with the 50-foot tree being...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man stabbed twice after trip to corner store

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a 42-year-old man was walking home from the corner store when he was stabbed multiple times Friday evening. Police were called around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hot Well Boulevard and South New Braunfels Ave. Police say the victim was stabbed twice in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Local businesses affected by inflation and Black Friday

Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, but is this year going to be different with inflation?. Shoppers News 4/Fox 29 spoke to, said yes. Many are planning out certain stores they go to, like Meadow Roberts, a college student who chose to stop by a popular Alamo Heights boutique, Chloe Rose.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
Man stabbed in the back during fight near Haven for Hope

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North San Marcos near North Frio Street and Haven for Hope. Police said two men got into a fight when one of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man shot in leg while walking on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the North Side. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Pinewood Lane near U.S. Highway 281. Police said the victim was walking when he heard several gunshots coming from the access road before getting shot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

