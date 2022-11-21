Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA, San Antonio Zoo bringing special guests to Saturday's tailgate
SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Alumni Associated is partnering up with the San Antonio Zoo to bring some special guests to its tailgate event. Attendees can meet some special animal guests from the San Antonio Zoo and have the opportunity to purchase a 2-for-1 dual membership to the alumni association and the zoo and receive a Rowdy prize pack.
foxsanantonio.com
Sunshine finally returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - 0.52" of rain reported at SAT Airport overnight. The sun is back!! Lots of sunshine throughout the day. Breezy westerly winds gusting to 25-30mph. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear and cool overnight, dropping into the lower to middle 40s. Sunday. A beautiful day....
foxsanantonio.com
PICTURES: Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO - The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner has been helping out families since the first dinner in 1979. The dinner began at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Henry. B. Gonzalez Convention Center.
foxsanantonio.com
The magical, Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony takes place Friday
SAN ANTONIO - After all the food on Thanksgiving, and the shopping on Friday, why not head over to the San Antonio Riverwalk and take in all the sights and sounds of the holidays?. We're talking about the Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony Friday night at the Arneson...
foxsanantonio.com
Alamo Heights, Harlandale, and Burbank players' get their SA Sports All-Star game jersey'
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Harlandale's Saxon Lagenberg, Burbank's Eric Morales, Alamo Heights' Rhett Anderson, Ethan Ball, and Austin Soupiset as they will represent the Team Gold in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th. For more...
foxsanantonio.com
Community members express gratitude at the 43rd Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO—The 43rd annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner was full of food and entertainment. "I've been coming every year," Elias McNear told us as he ate his food Thursday. "It's real good." More than 5,000 volunteers have been working all week to prepare. The nonprofit group expected about 25,000...
foxsanantonio.com
JBSA-Lackland tradition gives airmen a taste of home on Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO—It's a tradition that has been going strong for 47 years at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Operation Home Cooking allows airmen at certain stages of Basic Military Training to go home with San Antonio military community members or their families for Thanksgiving. "I haven't seen anything like this,"...
foxsanantonio.com
Brennan, Holmes, and Fredricksburg players' SA sports All-Star game jersey presentation
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Fredricksburg's Gary Seidenberger, Holmes' Jozsef Leos, and Brennan's Avron Carter, Ashton Dubose, Aaron Dubose, and Wakil Mateen as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
foxsanantonio.com
Gearing up for the year's busiest travel day
According to AAA, this Thanksgiving week is expected to be the 3rd busiest since 2000. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest out of the week. There's an expected 54.6 million Americans set to travel 50 miles more more from home for the turkey holiday. The auto...
foxsanantonio.com
H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicked off at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO - Downtown saw some major holiday fun Friday as the 38th annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Travis Park took place. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and even Santa Claus were in attendance. The night started early in the evening and it capped off with the 50-foot tree being...
foxsanantonio.com
Man stabbed twice after trip to corner store
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a 42-year-old man was walking home from the corner store when he was stabbed multiple times Friday evening. Police were called around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hot Well Boulevard and South New Braunfels Ave. Police say the victim was stabbed twice in...
foxsanantonio.com
Rain, thunderstorms expected to drench San Antonio area on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO - It looks like it could be a really wet Black Friday. A big upper low will be west of us early Friday which will put us in a favorable region for good atmospheric lift and decent moisture for rain chances. There will be just a hint of instability too for a thunder risk.
foxsanantonio.com
Local businesses affected by inflation and Black Friday
Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, but is this year going to be different with inflation?. Shoppers News 4/Fox 29 spoke to, said yes. Many are planning out certain stores they go to, like Meadow Roberts, a college student who chose to stop by a popular Alamo Heights boutique, Chloe Rose.
foxsanantonio.com
Man who fatally shot ex-wife and another man on Thanksgiving turns himself in
SAN ANTONIO – A man turned himself in to the San Antonio Police Department after he fatally shot his ex-wife and another man on Thanksgiving. The shooting happened Thursday at around 9 p.m. at the 1500 block of Baggett Lane in Houston, Texas. Police say he broke into his...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man wanted for shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving night
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 24-year-old, Paris Shaw, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On Thursday, November 24, at approximately 11:50...
foxsanantonio.com
Man stabbed in the back during fight near Haven for Hope
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North San Marcos near North Frio Street and Haven for Hope. Police said two men got into a fight when one of...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after altercation led to shooting at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One woman is hospitalized after an altercation inside the Ingram Park Mall led to a shooting. Police were dispatched to the Ingram Park Mall near JCPenney at around 6 p.m. Officials say a fight occurred between two groups inside the mall. The fight escalated in the...
foxsanantonio.com
If you're trying to stay within your holiday shopping budget check out these options
SAN ANTONIO — It's the age-old debate, should I buy one more gift or stick to your budget?. Millions will be facing that question head on this holiday season as inflation continues to hit your pockets. It's the weekend more than 160,000,000 people have waited for. Black Friday, Small...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in leg while walking on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the North Side. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Pinewood Lane near U.S. Highway 281. Police said the victim was walking when he heard several gunshots coming from the access road before getting shot.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman dies after being impaled by metal pole following a horrific crash on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead and a man is in jail after crashing his vehicle while racing on the South Side. The deadly accident happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday off Southeast Military Drive near Texas 536. Police said the 31-year-old suspect was racing when he crashed into...
