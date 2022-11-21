Read full article on original website
Related
CCSO, BCSO looking to identify suspect in Ladson armed robberies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) are working to identify a person in connection with multiple armed robberies in the Ladson area. According to CCSO, the suspect walked into Sonny’s gas station on Highway 78 around 9:00 a.m. Sunday, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and […]
abcnews4.com
Pictures released of Ladson armed robbery suspect; CCSO asking for help
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are continuing to search for the perpetrator who carried out an armed robbery at a gas station in Ladson Sunday morning. Wednesday afternoon, CCSO released pictures of the suspect, who was described by an employee as a...
Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County detectives are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. Berkeley County deputies responded to 113 College Park Road (Family Dollar) on Nov. 14 at approximately 9 a.m. for a report of a robbery. The unidentified male suspect robbed the Family Dollar using a silver and black semi-auto handgun. The […] The post Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Man killed in Ladson-area shooting; Charleston County detectives investigating
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following a shooting in the Ladson area of Charleston County Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the Woodside Manor community after 6 p.m. for reports of gunfire on Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street, according to CCSO. They entered a home and found a man who had been shot multiple times.
live5news.com
Police search for person of interest in N. Charleston attempted murder, carjacking
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an October attempted murder and carjacking. Police say the incident happened at 1250 2nd St. North at approximately 1 p.m. on Oct. 29. Authorities say this...
live5news.com
$5,000 reward offered for information on abandoned puppy found in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for abandoning and injuring a dog. The shelter says the dog was found Tuesday in a crate by Charleston Police in the parking lot of Palmilla Apartments...
CCSO: Woman arrested after DUI crash injures one
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a woman on one charge of driving under the influence after a Monday evening crash injured one person. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to the 2900 block of Maybank Highway around 5:15 p.m. in reference to a collision. EMS and fire crews were already […]
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies 50-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car on Tuesday. Isaac L. Frasier, 50, of Mount Pleasant, was walking on Redbank Road in Goose Creek when he was hit by a car, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell.
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant man identified as pedestrian killed in crash on Red Bank Road
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the man hit and killed in a crash on Red Bank Road early Tuesday morning as Isaac L. Frasier, 50, of Mount Pleasant. Authorities say Frasier was walking along the road in Goose Creek shortly after...
live5news.com
N. Charleston Police looking for teen last seen Nov. 15
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are looking for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen last week. Michael Gadsden was last seen on Nov. 15 wearing gray sweatpants and a white Champion hoodie. Police say Gadsden has multiple tattoos. He stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 140...
abcnews4.com
Victim's loved ones respond to murder suspect out on bond
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County man accused of killing his girlfriend last November is no longer behind bars. County Circuit Court records indicate Billy Head III bonded out on Monday. Head is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Patricia Grooms but claims he did so in...
Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Red Bank Road In Goose Creek
The pedestrian, identified as 50-year-old Isaac L. Frasier of Mt. Pleasant, was walking when he was struck by a 2005 Lincoln Town Car. The post Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Red Bank Road In Goose Creek appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police searching for runaway 16-year-old
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a 16-year-old deemed a "runaway." Ana Lopez Mejia, 16, was last seen by family on Nov. 17. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-ft tall and weighing 154 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, grey jeans, and green/grey Nike shoes.
live5news.com
Pedestrian killed in overnight Berkeley County crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash shortly after midnight Tuesday killed a pedestrian in Berkeley County. The crash happened at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Red Bank Road, Cpl. David Jones said. Troopers say a 2005 Lincoln Town Car struck the pedestrian while traveling...
abcnews4.com
26-year-old charged with murder after shooting in North Charleston Sunday: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect was arrested early Monday morning after a shooting the night before left one person dead. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago, 26, was charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a violent crime. The charges come from...
abcnews4.com
Gun found in parking lot of Colleton County High School during K9 search, district says
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A gun was found Monday in a vehicle in the parking lot of Colleton County High School, according to the school district. The campus is seeing an increased presence of law enforcement officers due to "recent community violence that has affected the school climate and culture," a spokesperson for the district says.
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
abcnews4.com
Driver killed, another injured in early-morning crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person died Wednesday morning and another person was injured after a van collided with a tractor trailer in Colleton County, authorities say. The wreck happened on Highway 17 near Hope Plantation Lane at around 5:20 a.m., according to S.C. Highway Patrol. A 2003...
Troopers investigating deadly auto vs. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that killed a pedestrian in Berkeley County. Cpl. David Jones said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Red Bank Road when a Lincoln Town Car headed southbound struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
Comments / 0