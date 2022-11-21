CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following a shooting in the Ladson area of Charleston County Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the Woodside Manor community after 6 p.m. for reports of gunfire on Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street, according to CCSO. They entered a home and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO