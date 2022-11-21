ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

CCSO, BCSO looking to identify suspect in Ladson armed robberies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) are working to identify a person in connection with multiple armed robberies in the Ladson area. According to CCSO, the suspect walked into Sonny’s gas station on Highway 78 around 9:00 a.m. Sunday, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and […]
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Pictures released of Ladson armed robbery suspect; CCSO asking for help

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are continuing to search for the perpetrator who carried out an armed robbery at a gas station in Ladson Sunday morning. Wednesday afternoon, CCSO released pictures of the suspect, who was described by an employee as a...
LADSON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County detectives are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. Berkeley County deputies responded to 113 College Park Road (Family Dollar) on Nov. 14 at approximately 9 a.m. for a report of a robbery. The unidentified male suspect robbed the Family Dollar using a silver and black semi-auto handgun. The […] The post Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man killed in Ladson-area shooting; Charleston County detectives investigating

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following a shooting in the Ladson area of Charleston County Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the Woodside Manor community after 6 p.m. for reports of gunfire on Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street, according to CCSO. They entered a home and found a man who had been shot multiple times.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Woman arrested after DUI crash injures one

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a woman on one charge of driving under the influence after a Monday evening crash injured one person. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to the 2900 block of Maybank Highway around 5:15 p.m. in reference to a collision. EMS and fire crews were already […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston Police looking for teen last seen Nov. 15

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are looking for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen last week. Michael Gadsden was last seen on Nov. 15 wearing gray sweatpants and a white Champion hoodie. Police say Gadsden has multiple tattoos. He stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 140...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Victim's loved ones respond to murder suspect out on bond

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County man accused of killing his girlfriend last November is no longer behind bars. County Circuit Court records indicate Billy Head III bonded out on Monday. Head is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Patricia Grooms but claims he did so in...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston Police searching for runaway 16-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a 16-year-old deemed a "runaway." Ana Lopez Mejia, 16, was last seen by family on Nov. 17. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-ft tall and weighing 154 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, grey jeans, and green/grey Nike shoes.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Pedestrian killed in overnight Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash shortly after midnight Tuesday killed a pedestrian in Berkeley County. The crash happened at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Red Bank Road, Cpl. David Jones said. Troopers say a 2005 Lincoln Town Car struck the pedestrian while traveling...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

