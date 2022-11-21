ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Black Friday deals at Central Florida theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s theme parks are offering some deep deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Guests can find special offerings on admission tickets and annual passes. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom | Decades in the making: Twin...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

A Healthy Restaurant Option Is Coming Near Disney World Next Year!

And while there are plenty of great restaurants around Disney World, we’re talking about restaurants in your everyday life. There are lots of places to explore in Orlando around Disney World, and if you’re a fan of healthy eating, you’ll be excited to hear that a popular chain is expanding into the Orlando area!
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

New Filipino restaurant in Orlando promises casual fine dining. Here is what that means

ORLANDO, Fla. – Casual fine dining may sound like an oxymoron, but the minds behind the new Filipino restaurant Kaya don’t see it that way. “It just means that we want folks to come as they are. You know, there’s no pretension or having to feel intimidated by the restaurant experience. There’s not a white tablecloth, but it’s fine dining because of the attention to detail and the intention in our sourcing and our ingredients and in our service that is at the level of fine dining,” said Jamilyn Salonga Bailey, the co-owner of the restaurant.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

The tidal frontier: Sand sculptor creates NASA moon rocket replica on Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – This professional sand sculptor wasn’t too spaced out when she decided to recreate NASA’s mega moon rocket on Cocoa Beach. Thanks to Alabama resident Janel Hawkins, the Space Launch System rocket that launched a week ago on Nov. 16 as part of the Artemis I mission is not just among the stars. It’s among the starfish.
COCOA BEACH, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Orlando International Airport Predicted to Exceed Thanksgiving Holiday Forecasts

The number of passengers this 12-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period is expected to reach 1.75 million at Orlando International Airport (MCO). This is the same milestone reached previously in 2019, a record year. The airport anticipates approximately 157 thousand additional passengers over last year or about a 10 percent overall increase.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes

Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in  town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
WINTER PARK, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Labor shortages force 2 Orlando restaurants to close up shop

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most businesses are prepping for the biggest retail days of the year, but two Orlando staples are doing the opposite. Bikes, Beans and Bordeaux and P is for Pie are closing up shop, but not because of a lack of customers. Both businesses are making the difficult decision to close their doors because of labor shortages, inflation and product inconsistencies.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s where you could experience post-Thanksgiving travel trouble

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thankfully, for pre-thanksgiving travel, the weather was relatively quiet. But for return travel, it may be a different story with a large storm system diving into the southern Plains this Black Friday. Snow will develop in New Mexico and west Texas Friday which could make travel...
ORLANDO, FL

