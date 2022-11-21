Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
Related
Disney World raises Genie+, Induvial Lightning Lane prices to record highs
Less than a week after Walt Disney World announced higher ticket prices and more changes to the parks, Disney is raising its prices once again.
WDW News Today
Rita’s Italian Ice Giving Walt Disney World Cast Members Free Ice to Celebrate Bob Chapek’s Departure
In a Facebook post, the Lake Buena Vista location of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is offering Cast Members a free ice today only. It is safe to assume the celebration is regarding the news of Bob Iger replacing Bob Chapek as the company CEO. Someone did ask “what are we celebrating?” but no response was given.
travelawaits.com
Universal Orlando Announces 2023 Winter, Spring Travel Deal — Here’s What’s Included
Universal Orlando Resort is offering a huge discount to travelers from the United States and Canada, but you’ll need to stay five nights and travel on very specific days. The deal offers a 25 percent discount for admission to Universal Orlando Resort properties and a five-night stay at either the Cabana Bay Beach Resort or Aventura Hotel.
click orlando
Black Friday deals at Central Florida theme parks
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s theme parks are offering some deep deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Guests can find special offerings on admission tickets and annual passes. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom | Decades in the making: Twin...
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
disneyfoodblog.com
A Healthy Restaurant Option Is Coming Near Disney World Next Year!
And while there are plenty of great restaurants around Disney World, we’re talking about restaurants in your everyday life. There are lots of places to explore in Orlando around Disney World, and if you’re a fan of healthy eating, you’ll be excited to hear that a popular chain is expanding into the Orlando area!
click orlando
New Filipino restaurant in Orlando promises casual fine dining. Here is what that means
ORLANDO, Fla. – Casual fine dining may sound like an oxymoron, but the minds behind the new Filipino restaurant Kaya don’t see it that way. “It just means that we want folks to come as they are. You know, there’s no pretension or having to feel intimidated by the restaurant experience. There’s not a white tablecloth, but it’s fine dining because of the attention to detail and the intention in our sourcing and our ingredients and in our service that is at the level of fine dining,” said Jamilyn Salonga Bailey, the co-owner of the restaurant.
click orlando
The tidal frontier: Sand sculptor creates NASA moon rocket replica on Cocoa Beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – This professional sand sculptor wasn’t too spaced out when she decided to recreate NASA’s mega moon rocket on Cocoa Beach. Thanks to Alabama resident Janel Hawkins, the Space Launch System rocket that launched a week ago on Nov. 16 as part of the Artemis I mission is not just among the stars. It’s among the starfish.
positivelyosceola.com
Orlando International Airport Predicted to Exceed Thanksgiving Holiday Forecasts
The number of passengers this 12-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period is expected to reach 1.75 million at Orlando International Airport (MCO). This is the same milestone reached previously in 2019, a record year. The airport anticipates approximately 157 thousand additional passengers over last year or about a 10 percent overall increase.
Disney announces site of affordable housing development in Kissimmee
Disney has shared the location of a planned affordable housing complex near Walt Disney World. The entertainment giant contributed 80 acres of land for the project which is expected. to create 1300 units of housing near State Road 429.
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
click orlando
Solutionaries dives into Florida’s dying coral reefs, impacts of climate change
ORLANDO, Fla. – Climate change is an issue affecting everyone and just about everything. It’s also been affecting coral reefs off Florida’s coast. Coral reefs are dying at an alarming rate, threatened by disease due to climate change. “Those reefs basically act as barriers when hurricanes and...
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
6 hours to get food: In some parts of Orlando, access is more than an afterthought
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ellis White walked slowly to his front gate, holding back a dog that zealously guarded the back side of fence. He spoke softly, but confidently, not taking much time to think behind a face aged by years of stress holding a family together on the west side of Orlando.
click orlando
Labor shortages force 2 Orlando restaurants to close up shop
ORLANDO, Fla. – Most businesses are prepping for the biggest retail days of the year, but two Orlando staples are doing the opposite. Bikes, Beans and Bordeaux and P is for Pie are closing up shop, but not because of a lack of customers. Both businesses are making the difficult decision to close their doors because of labor shortages, inflation and product inconsistencies.
La Granja to Open Sanford Location
“La Granja Margate was opened in 1995 and since then we haven’t stopped."
click orlando
Here’s where you could experience post-Thanksgiving travel trouble
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thankfully, for pre-thanksgiving travel, the weather was relatively quiet. But for return travel, it may be a different story with a large storm system diving into the southern Plains this Black Friday. Snow will develop in New Mexico and west Texas Friday which could make travel...
click orlando
Turkey to go: Here are many of the Central Florida restaurants open on Thanksgiving
ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you’re trying to save yourself a day and a half of cooking or you’re doing it for the atmosphere, going out to eat can make for a valid Thanksgiving. Seriously! With changing tides in economics, rising costs suggest it could be cheaper this...
Comments / 0