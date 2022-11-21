ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Val Maria
5d ago

I am so glad and very sad you found him. The monster no where near a mother threw this beautiful baby in the trash. He was so cute and such a small a child, no way he knew his mommy would take his life, for what? Did she hate him so much that this was it. Why didn’t she just give him up, leave him at a hospital. I would have loved him. He will get a proper burial at least, he will rest in place, not in trash.

Michelle Youngblood
5d ago

This breaks my heart 💔 because he was such a cute boy. He looks just like my middle grandson. Praying 🙏 that the 😇 watch over him now. If the mom didn't want him why didn't she give him to his dad or put him up for adoption. KARMA will get the mom. She will probably be in Protective Custody because of her charges an to keep her safe from the other inmates.

Patricia Macklin
5d ago

So heart broken 💔 he's a cute lil.baby I am so glad they find his remains he didn't deserve to died like this I would love to have raised him and show him so much love DFC would have took him in to a good family smh some mother and father can be so nasty and rude to their precious little Angels but his mother should pay every price to be given and that's punishment to what she did to that precious boy everytime she close her eyes she should see him and SCARE HER CRAZY 😡👹👻 the devil had her lying about where her own baby was trying to cover up them lies now you WEEP WHAT YOU SOW 🙏🏼

