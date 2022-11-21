ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

List: Holiday light displays in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights below. Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights: Through Jan. 1Drive through three miles of holiday lights. Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds – 3311 South Old State Road. Details. 5:30 p.m. Columbus Commons Holiday Lights: […]
qfm96.com

SOLD OUT Ulimate New Year’s Eve Bash

Tickets to this event have sold out, but you still have ONE MORE CHANCE to win your way in with an exclusive VIP package for two! Head to any of the following participating Lion’s Den stores in Columbus by November 30 to get more details and register. 1055 W....
10TV

Lady, 40-year-old bonobo, dies at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a 40-year-old bonobo. The zoo announced on Monday Lady's health began declining and the decision was made to euthanize her. In 2017, the zoo said Lady had an aortic dissection, which is when there is a...
10TV

An inside look at Wexner Medical Center's new hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just like the famous line from the movie, “Field of Dreams,” goes, “If you build it, they will come.”. Co-leaders of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital anticipate they will be able to meet the medical needs of Central Ohio and beyond: from the Ohio River all the way to Mansfield and as far west as Springfield.
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Urban League teaming with local employer to diversify workforce

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pushing for diversity within the high-paying trade industry is a major focus of the Columbus Urban League. Local companies believe it's key to their future business success. A new program aims to connect Central Ohio organizations to their next line of business leaders. This project...
spectrumnews1.com

Volunteers renovating Huckleberry House, which serves at-risk teens

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Huckleberry House is used to caring for at-risk and homeless youth in the Columbus community. This time, it's the one getting the helping hand. Huckleberry House's second floor is getting a major makeover by volunteers. The last renovations were done in the 1970s. NARI brought the...
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Emilee Deutchman-Blaschke and Brian Blaschke

Nov. 20, 2021 | Emilee Deutchman-Blaschke and Brian Blaschke’s love story is not without its hiccups, but the couple overcame them all to finally tie the knot in an ultra-personal ceremony one year and one day ago. The pair met in January 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida (where they still...
cityscenecolumbus.com

Yellowstone, Desert Star and Moretti’s

Looking for some Italian comfort food? Look no further than Moretti’s, which for more than four decades has been providing quality Italian cuisine around Columbus. Head over to Moretti's Dublin location on Sawmill to get some pizza, pasta or cocktails. Looking for more food and fun?. November 28 is...
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today 1123 shootings

Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner …. Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner boxes for families in need. NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire, CME Federal Credit Union, McDonald's, CAS, 97.9 WNCI and 93.3 The Bus to hold the 44th annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1470 WFNT

Here’s Proof That You Can (But Shouldn’t) Stack Two Modular Homes

In honor of this weekend's Michigan v. Ohio State game, we thought we'd take a look at something that has been 'created' in Ohio that is sure to make you do a double-take. This home in Cardington, Ohio is proof that just because you can do something, doesn't necessarily mean you should do it. (The same rule applies to all-you-can-eat buffets.) Cardington is about 100 miles from the Michigan/Ohio state line.
back2stonewall.com

CALL TO ACTION: Proud Boys To Disrupt Columbus, Ohio Drag Story Time Event. COUNTERPROTEST! FIGHT BACK!

Via Right Wing Watch:: “A local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys plans to disrupt a Dec. 3 drag story event in Columbus, Ohio, just two weeks after the killings at a LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs. The Columbus Proud Boys announced their plans to disrupt the kids story time event held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Telegram last Tuesday. Advance Democracy, Inc., a non-partisan, non-profit research organization, first flagged the post. The emphasis of a “wild” protest is likely a reference to Jan. 6. Trump had called on his supporters to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, promising that it would “be wild!”
