ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

One shot in northeast Charlotte

A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
CONCORD, NC
qcnews.com

Vacant home catches fire in east Charlotte, officials say

Charlotte Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in the Elizabeth neighborhood Thursday morning, according to officials. Vacant home catches fire in east Charlotte, officials …. Charlotte Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in the Elizabeth neighborhood Thursday morning, according to officials. Coroner...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Dry & mild weather continues on Thanksgiving Day in Charlotte; rain moves in on Friday

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good morning and happy Thanksgiving! We are tracking another somewhat mild and warm day ahead of showers that will be moving into the region Friday. As we head into the first shopping weekend of the holiday season, we are tracking dry weather on Saturday followed by more rain just in time for the Panthers game Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, we are expecting more mild weather through Wednesday until a cold front will truly knock our temperatures back down to where they should be for this time of year.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy