FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
qcnews.com
Mexican officials say Shanquella Robinson died from ‘direct attack’; arrest warrant obtained
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman died from injuries sustained in a “direct attack” at a villa in San Jose del Cabo in late October, officials in Mexico confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors said Shanquella Robinson’s death was “apparently caused” by one of her friends while...
qcnews.com
One shot in northeast Charlotte
A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
qcnews.com
Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
qcnews.com
Vacant home catches fire in east Charlotte, officials say
Charlotte Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in the Elizabeth neighborhood Thursday morning, according to officials. Vacant home catches fire in east Charlotte, officials …. Charlotte Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in the Elizabeth neighborhood Thursday morning, according to officials. Coroner...
qcnews.com
Saturday Outlook: Beautiful day ahead, temps in mid-60s around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A beautiful day is ahead!. High pressure is in control today, so it’ll stay quiet and dry. Expect mostly sunny, and mild highs in the middle 60s. Rain returns tonight as our next storm rolls in from the south. Showers start while...
qcnews.com
Dry & mild weather continues on Thanksgiving Day in Charlotte; rain moves in on Friday
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good morning and happy Thanksgiving! We are tracking another somewhat mild and warm day ahead of showers that will be moving into the region Friday. As we head into the first shopping weekend of the holiday season, we are tracking dry weather on Saturday followed by more rain just in time for the Panthers game Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, we are expecting more mild weather through Wednesday until a cold front will truly knock our temperatures back down to where they should be for this time of year.
