(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good morning and happy Thanksgiving! We are tracking another somewhat mild and warm day ahead of showers that will be moving into the region Friday. As we head into the first shopping weekend of the holiday season, we are tracking dry weather on Saturday followed by more rain just in time for the Panthers game Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, we are expecting more mild weather through Wednesday until a cold front will truly knock our temperatures back down to where they should be for this time of year.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO