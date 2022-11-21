Read full article on original website
You Such
5d ago
This will be fun to watch. The police copter ran out of fuel and had to land in Marquette park once. Cops had a patrol on it so kids won't mess with it,FUN STUFF.
warricknews.com
Indicted Lake County sheriff asks judge to restore his ability to carry handgun in public
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants a handgun back on his hip. The county's chief law enforcement officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
WSPY NEWS
State Rep. thinks lame-duck session possible before new General Assembly takes office
Morris Republican State Representative David Welter thinks lawmakers may have one more chance to to vote on legislation before the new General Assembly is sworn in this January beyond the veto session. Lawmakers have been in Springfield for the Fall Veto Session and have a few more days scheduled for...
suburbanchicagoland.com
“It’s time,” says top cop
McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich to retire in June. Saying the time has come after 35 years on duty, McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich is planning to retire on June 30. Appointed chief in June of 2021, Svetich has submitted a letter notifying the village board of his plans. Svetich...
'PANDEMIC OF VIOLENCE': Lightfoot's record on crime at the forefront of Chicago mayoral election
The Chicago mayoral election features a number of candidates and comes amid a spike in crime as incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot seeks to retain her post leading the city.
police1.com
3 Chicago officers who died battling COVID-19 receive LODD designations nearly a year later
CHICAGO — This holiday season is a difficult reminder for Liz Huerta. “It’s starting to bring up all these emotions again,” she told the Tribune. Eleven months ago, her husband, José “Joey” Huerta, a Chicago Police officer for more than 20 years, died due to acute respiratory failure, pneumonia and COVID-19.
NBC Chicago
Precautions Advised as Chicago and Cook County Return to ‘Medium' COVID Alert Level
With Chicago and suburban Cook County back under an elevated COVID alert level, health officials are reiterating precautions to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, especially with more gatherings planned through the end of the year. Both Chicago and Cook County shifted from "low" to "medium" community level status Friday...
Berkeley firefighter made $700,000 over two years as department racked up overtime
(The Center Square) – Amid the pandemic, one city of Berkeley firefighter made gross pay of $702,941 over two years. That firefighter made $362,940 in 2020 with $213,708 in overtime and then grossed $340,001 with $181,726 in overtime in 2021. In 2021, 39 Berkeley firefighters made $200,000 or more....
Drivers could face $1,000 fine for parking illegally in handicapped space, officials warn
As the start of the holiday shopping season begins, the Illinois Secretary of State Police reminded Chicagoans to be respectful of disability parking spots at malls. Officials said investigators will be stationed at malls throughout Chicago.
cwbchicago.com
#51: Chicago drug dealer, free on felony bail, beat a customer to death in a vacant lot for paying him with fake money, prosecutors say
Chicago — On the northwest corner of Chicago and Ridgeway avenues in Humboldt Park sits a vacant lot. A Chicago Police Department surveillance camera hangs from a light pole next to a small hand-painted billboard that declares the corner a “safety zone” with no gambling, drugs, or guns allowed.
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County sees increase of influenza cases
The DeKalb County Health Department and Northwestern Medicine says they're seeing an increase in the number of influenza cases. Last year from October 31 to November 13th there were 78 reported cases. In the same time span this year there have been 181 cases reported. The health department is encouraging...
globalconstructionreview.com
FAA approves $7bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare
Contractors will start a $7.1bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport when the ground thaws this spring. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the all-clear for the project this week, following an environmental review begun in 2018. The airport’s owner, the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), will...
currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com
Language of Settlement Agreement Did Not Mention Any Compensation for Physical Injuries, So Entire Award Was Taxable Income
The taxation of legal settlements creates a lot of confusion, with taxpayers and their advisers not realizing that, most often, such settlements are going to be considered taxable income. One such recent case is that of Tillman-Kelly v. Commissioner, TC Memo. 2022-111.[1]. The facts that led to Mr. Tillman-Kelly’s award...
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity, Closes Entrances on Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers have stowed the stores at Chicago Premium Outlet in suburban Aurora. The Aurora Police Department said in a Tweet the mall hit full capacity at 12:46 p.m., forcing entrances to be closed off and traffic to be re-directed for a period of time. In an update posted...
Former police watchdog has law license suspended for 6 months
State court regulators have suspended the law license of a former investigator for Chicago’s official police oversight agency, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
wufe967.com
Chicago crime crisis: 7 carjackings reported in 1 hour on West Side
In just one hour, seven carjackings were reported on Chicago’s West Side on Friday morning, police said, according to FOX 32 in Chicago. The victims were reportedly held at gunpoint in some of the alleged carjackings, which took place on several streets, including North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen and North Claremont.
WAND TV
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
fox32chicago.com
Skokie Bank of America robbed
SKOKIE, Ill. - A Bank of America in Skokie was robbed Saturday morning, police say. Sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. the Bank of America located at 3328 West Touhy Avenue was robbed. Skokie police say no one was injured and no one is in custody at this time.
fox32chicago.com
19-year-old charged with murder after fatal shooting at Green Lake Woods Forest Preserve
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A 19-year-old was charged with the murder of a man from Lansing, Ill. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says Jaylen Lewis from Calumet City was charged for the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man. On Tuesday around 12:24 p.m., police responded to a report of shots...
blockclubchicago.org
County Enrolls First Recipients Into Largest Guaranteed Income Program In US: ‘This Is Not A Handout; It’s A Hand Up’
DOWNTOWN — Jailyn Brown might soon be able to invest in starting her own business. Clarence Schaffer is going to be able to keep up with bills to keep a roof over his head as he cares for his mom. The two are among the first to be enrolled...
