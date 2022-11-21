ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Cain Velasquez To Compete In Trios Match At 12/3 AAA Event

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide has confirmed that Cain Velasquez will compete at its December 3 event. On November 21, Velasquez, who was granted bail after he was charged with attempted murder in March, filed a motion for permission to travel to the show, which will be held in Tempe, Arizona. Judge Daniel T. Nishigaya redirected the decision to another judge who was more familiar with the case. The next day, Velasquez received clearance to travel for the event. The terms of his release stipulated that he must wear a GPS tracking device while he was under house confinement, but the judge temporarily lifted these conditions for the trip. However, Velasquez will have to take a police officer with him.
Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion

In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
AAA Officially Announces Cain Velasquez For Tempe, Arizona Show

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide officially announced Tuesday evening that former UFC Heavyweight Champion and pro wrestling star Cain Velasquez will be at its show in Tempe, Arizona on December 3. According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Velasquez will be teaming with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr. to face Taurus, Sam Adonis,...
Renee Paquette Is Candid About Jon Moxley's Post-Shield WWE Run

When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.
Cain Velasquez Looking To Return To Pro Wrestling While Out On Bail & Wearing GPS Monitor

Former UFC fighter and WWE wrestler Cain Velasquez was arrested on February 28th after shooting the stepfather of a man accused of performing an indecent act on his son. To extract retribution, Velasquez is said to have pursued and rammed the vehicle carrying the accused before shooting at him, his stepfather, and his mother. Subsequently, he was held without bail, although two weeks ago, he was released on a $1 million bond following a hearing that lasted two days. He is, though, required to wear a GPS tracker and is prohibited from approaching the victims.
MJF Teases Appearance At Big UFC Event

After an amusing back and forth on social media yesterday, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has continued to tease a confrontation between himself and UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett, who is 3-0 in UFC, is set to take on Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on December 10. Speaking to ESPN, MJF said he might just make an appearance at the event.
Madusa On Her WWE Run & Who Got Her Signed, Why She Was Released

Madusa was brought into WWE in the early 1990s to help revive the women’s division, and she recently discussed her run in the company as well as her release. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with The A2theK Wrestling Show for a new interview and talked about coming into WWE in 1993 as well as how and why she was let go in 1995. You can see some highlights below:
AEW champ MJF goes back and forth with ‘dollar store Conor McGregor talking’ Paddy Pimblett

Newly crowned AEW world champion MJF has always had the gift of gab and nobody — including UFC lightweight fighter Paddy Pimblett — is immune to it. On Tuesday, MJF took to social media to share a screenshot from an internet exchange between himself and Pimblett, where “The Baddy” challenged him to a “real fight,” which MJF seemed to accept when AEW heads to London for the first time in 2023.
Details Of ‘Unconventional’ Situation Between WWE Stars & NJPW

Further details of the arrangements between two WWE stars and New Japan Pro Wrestling have been revealed, including future plans. Following their return to WWE in October 2022, doubt had been cast over the ability of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to fulfil external bookings, particularly for NJPW where Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion.
Conor McGregor Has No Idea Who MJF Is

MJF is one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling. Few wrestlers are on his level when it comes to mic skills. He doesn’t shy away from confrontation and isn’t afraid to let others know precisely what he thinks of them. This recently caused a spat with a UFC fighter, and now Conor McGregor is weighing in.
The Young Bucks Update Bio Regarding AEW Dynamite in Chicago

– The Young Bucks have updated their Twitter bio taking note of how they’ll be wrestling in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of former AEW World Champion CM Punk. The Bucks and Omega will be in action on tomorrow’s Dynamite. It will be the second of the Best of Seven series against Death Triangle. If The Elite can win four matchups, they will regain the AEW World Trios Championships.
