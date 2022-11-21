Read full article on original website
Related
Judge rules Cain Velasquez can partake in upcoming Arizona pro wrestling event
Out on bail, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is once again an active professional athlete. On Tuesday, a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge ruled that Velasquez is allowed to travel to Tempe, Ariz., by plane to partake in an upcoming pro wrestling event for promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.
TMZ.com
Cain Velasquez Permitted To Wrestle In Lucha Libre Match, 1st Event Since Arrest
For the first time since he was arrested for allegedly trying to kill a man ... Cain Velasquez will be back competing in combat sports -- a judge just ruled he can participate in a Lucha Libre wrestling match next week. Velasquez -- who was granted bail earlier this month...
Yardbarker
UFC reportedly sets date for Jon Jones' heavyweight debut, but opponent remains unclear
Former light heavyweight UFC champion Jon Jones relinquished his title in May 2020, announcing his desire for the heavyweight scrap instead. But we're only now inching closer to finally seeing him back in the Octagon. On Tuesday, MMA Junkie's Nolan King reported that the UFC wants Jones' heavyweight debut to...
Cain Velasquez To Compete In Trios Match At 12/3 AAA Event
Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide has confirmed that Cain Velasquez will compete at its December 3 event. On November 21, Velasquez, who was granted bail after he was charged with attempted murder in March, filed a motion for permission to travel to the show, which will be held in Tempe, Arizona. Judge Daniel T. Nishigaya redirected the decision to another judge who was more familiar with the case. The next day, Velasquez received clearance to travel for the event. The terms of his release stipulated that he must wear a GPS tracking device while he was under house confinement, but the judge temporarily lifted these conditions for the trip. However, Velasquez will have to take a police officer with him.
411mania.com
Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion
In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
Judge Gives Cain Velasquez Permission To Compete In Pro Wrestling Event On Dec. 3
Cain Velasquez’s wish has been granted. Shortly after being bailed out from jail for $1M, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion requested permission to compete once again. And no, it’s not MMA. Instead, Velasquez wants to make his pro wrestling comeback at ‘Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide’ on Dec. 3 in Tempe, Arizona.
wrestlinginc.com
AAA Officially Announces Cain Velasquez For Tempe, Arizona Show
Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide officially announced Tuesday evening that former UFC Heavyweight Champion and pro wrestling star Cain Velasquez will be at its show in Tempe, Arizona on December 3. According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Velasquez will be teaming with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr. to face Taurus, Sam Adonis,...
411mania.com
Renee Paquette Says Jon Moxley Was ‘Going Through The Motions’ In WWE After The Shield
Renee Paquette is married to Jon Moxley, and she recently weighed in on what she saw of Moxley in WWE after his run in The Shield. Paquette recently spoke with Busted Open Radio and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On Moxley’s time in WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Is Candid About Jon Moxley's Post-Shield WWE Run
When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.
webisjericho.com
Cain Velasquez Looking To Return To Pro Wrestling While Out On Bail & Wearing GPS Monitor
Former UFC fighter and WWE wrestler Cain Velasquez was arrested on February 28th after shooting the stepfather of a man accused of performing an indecent act on his son. To extract retribution, Velasquez is said to have pursued and rammed the vehicle carrying the accused before shooting at him, his stepfather, and his mother. Subsequently, he was held without bail, although two weeks ago, he was released on a $1 million bond following a hearing that lasted two days. He is, though, required to wear a GPS tracker and is prohibited from approaching the victims.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Teases Appearance At Big UFC Event
After an amusing back and forth on social media yesterday, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has continued to tease a confrontation between himself and UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett, who is 3-0 in UFC, is set to take on Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on December 10. Speaking to ESPN, MJF said he might just make an appearance at the event.
411mania.com
Madusa On Her WWE Run & Who Got Her Signed, Why She Was Released
Madusa was brought into WWE in the early 1990s to help revive the women’s division, and she recently discussed her run in the company as well as her release. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with The A2theK Wrestling Show for a new interview and talked about coming into WWE in 1993 as well as how and why she was let go in 1995. You can see some highlights below:
Cris Cyborg set for next boxing match, faces former Bellator fighter on Crawford-Avanesyan undercard
As she maneuvers through MMA free agency, Cris Cyborg continues her delve into the world of professional boxing. In a press release Tuesday, boxing promotion BLK Prime announced Cyborg will face former Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in a four-round lightweight boxing bout. The “special feature” boxing match will take place...
MMA Fighting
AEW champ MJF goes back and forth with ‘dollar store Conor McGregor talking’ Paddy Pimblett
Newly crowned AEW world champion MJF has always had the gift of gab and nobody — including UFC lightweight fighter Paddy Pimblett — is immune to it. On Tuesday, MJF took to social media to share a screenshot from an internet exchange between himself and Pimblett, where “The Baddy” challenged him to a “real fight,” which MJF seemed to accept when AEW heads to London for the first time in 2023.
wrestletalk.com
Details Of ‘Unconventional’ Situation Between WWE Stars & NJPW
Further details of the arrangements between two WWE stars and New Japan Pro Wrestling have been revealed, including future plans. Following their return to WWE in October 2022, doubt had been cast over the ability of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to fulfil external bookings, particularly for NJPW where Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion.
ringsidenews.com
Conor McGregor Has No Idea Who MJF Is
MJF is one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling. Few wrestlers are on his level when it comes to mic skills. He doesn’t shy away from confrontation and isn’t afraid to let others know precisely what he thinks of them. This recently caused a spat with a UFC fighter, and now Conor McGregor is weighing in.
411mania.com
The Young Bucks Update Bio Regarding AEW Dynamite in Chicago
– The Young Bucks have updated their Twitter bio taking note of how they’ll be wrestling in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of former AEW World Champion CM Punk. The Bucks and Omega will be in action on tomorrow’s Dynamite. It will be the second of the Best of Seven series against Death Triangle. If The Elite can win four matchups, they will regain the AEW World Trios Championships.
Comments / 0