Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide has confirmed that Cain Velasquez will compete at its December 3 event. On November 21, Velasquez, who was granted bail after he was charged with attempted murder in March, filed a motion for permission to travel to the show, which will be held in Tempe, Arizona. Judge Daniel T. Nishigaya redirected the decision to another judge who was more familiar with the case. The next day, Velasquez received clearance to travel for the event. The terms of his release stipulated that he must wear a GPS tracking device while he was under house confinement, but the judge temporarily lifted these conditions for the trip. However, Velasquez will have to take a police officer with him.

