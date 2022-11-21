ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

HHS releases new report highlighting complexities of Long COVID from patient perspective

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
VIDEO: HHS releases new report highlighting complexities of Long COVID from patient perspective There are many challenges for those living with Long COVID and caring for them, according to a new federal government study.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — There are many challenges for those living with Long COVID and caring for them, according to a new federal government study.

“It gets to the point where I cannot breathe at all,” said Ashley Strobridge, Long COVID patient.

Experts estimate nearly 30 percent of those who’ve had COVID-19 may have Long COVID symptoms, as well. They say these symptoms can be mild, while others can be very severe and debilitating.

“There’s so much debt we’re having to incur just for the hope of being well one day,” said Cynthia Adinig, Long COVID patient and advocate.

Patient stories about Long COVID are the focus of this latest research released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The new Health+ Long COVID report was commissioned by HHS and produced by Coforma, an independent third-party design and research agency. In highlights personal stories from dozens of Long COVID patients and caregivers from over 1,000 hours of interviews, workshops and research.

“This is a way to bring in the patient experience. The person with Long COVID knows best, what the problem is, and how to describe it and explain it,” Rear Adm Michael Iademarco, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Science and Medicine.

The Washington News Bureau talked exclusively with Rear Admiral Michael Iademarco, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Science and Medicine at HHS, about the report findings.

“Long COVID is not one thing, it’s real. It’s not one thing, it’s many things and because it’s new, it’s difficult to rapidly understand,” said Iademarco.

The report outlines what it calls an “ideal journey” for someone with Long COVID showing the progression from initial symptoms and medical diagnosis to insurance coverage and treatment. But the actual journey described by patient stories reveals some of the barriers, frustrations, and setbacks. Iademarco said HHS is taking steps to address those challenges.

“When you read it, though, it’s very, relatively simple, and straightforward, but it’s quite long. And about half of it has to do with our approach to health and the health care system and not long COVID specifically,” said Iademarco. “The way the federal government at this point is focused on doing that is through coordination.”

HHS is leading this response through the Long COVID Coordination Council, which has leaders from 14 federal departments and agencies.

“It’s the coordination and this initial look and inventory of all existing federal services,” said Iademarco. “Now we have to go further, we have to understand the gaps and try to close those gaps through further coordination.”

This report also offers several recommendations. They include increased access to disability benefits and assistance programs, Long COVID guidance for schools and workplaces and updated plan guidelines from insurance providers that align coverage with medical treatments.

“That’s what we’ve been yelling and screaming for two years,” said Adinig.

Cynthia Adinig is a Long COVID patient and advocate who testified before Congress about her journey earlier this year.

She believes awareness about Long COVID hurdles should have come much earlier.

“But I feel like there hasn’t been the level of urgency in putting together these programs nor the solutions,” said Adinig.

As federal agencies work through recommendations, Adinig believes educating healthcare providers about Long COVID has to go beyond the initial diagnosis.

“We have to factor in education on biases and then we have to make sure that there’s some sort of monitoring, so that disparity doesn’t continue to go on,” she said.

Adinig also wants improved access to Long COVID care for children like her seven-year-old son, too.

“There was a six-month wait,” said Adinig. “He still has not seen the post COVID clinic, he still hasn’t even been there not one time.”

Moving forward at the federal level, Iademarco said the next major focus is prevention.

“With Long COVID we have an emerging health care approach and we need to strengthen the prevention approach and we need to develop the public health approach,” said Iademarco.

HHS is also requesting $750 million from Congress for Long COVID research, treatment, and awareness.

You can view the entire report, here: Health+ Lyme Disease Human-Centered Design Report (hhs.gov)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Related
Ars Technica

US hospitals are so overloaded that one ER called 911 on itself

Although COVID-19 remains in a lull, hospitals across the country are in crisis amid a towering wave of seasonal respiratory illnesses—particularly RSV in children—as well as longer-term problems, such as staffing shortages. Pediatric beds are filling or full, people with urgent health problems are waiting hours in emergency...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Boost in people seeking HealthCare.gov coverage, HHS says

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it’s seeing a big uptick in the number of new customers buying private health insurance for 2023 from the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace. Nearly 3.4 million people have signed up for coverage — an increase of 17% compared to the same time last year. The boost in enrollment comes as the number of uninsured Americans this year reached a historic low of 8%. “When you have a good product, people will buy it,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told The Associated Press. More than 665,000 new people have bought plans on...
MedicalXpress

Homelessness, hospitals and mental health: Study shows impacts and costs

Six years ago, U.S. hospitals officially received the ability to document patients' housing status, including housing instability and homelessness. The new "Z codes" reflect an increasing recognition of the role of housing as one of the key social determinants of health. A new study that harnesses those data reveals vast...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

At the Core of Care: How Compassion and Relationships Reduce Chronic Stress

At the Core of Care: How Compassion and Relationships Reduce Chronic Stress. In this episode, we hear about the impact of chronic stress on personal and community health from two longtime community health professionals, Uzuri Pease-Greene and Jeneen Skinner. Interviewed by Jillian Bird, Director of Training and Technical Assistance at the National Nurse-Led Care Consortium, Pease-Greene and Skinner share their experiences working at the community level along with the lessons they have learned and the importance of trust to relationship building.
NEW JERSEY STATE
KevinMD.com

The slow death of primary care: a Canadian perspective

Loss of autonomy, gaslighting, abuse, exploitation, and hypocrisy are all strong words. Just writing them brings to my mind the harsh reality of my experience and the collective experience of others who have dared to speak up. These words come to mind when I think about primary care in Canada. I recognize similar sentiments are heralded by my U.S. colleagues and those in the United Kingdom.
MedicalXpress

CPR mannikins used in instructive social media posts lack diversity, influencing patient outcomes and disparities

Investigators found that there is a marked lack of diversity in the mannikins depicted by public social media accounts of organizations that administer cardiopulmonary (CPR) education. Less than 10% represented Black or Asian individuals and none represented pregnant women. Their study is published as a Research Letter in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.
AMA

Creating “techquity” to bridge patients to health innovations

Despite the billions invested in medical technology innovations, health inequities continue to persist in the U.S., and the nation continues to experience the burden of chronic disease and high rates of death which could be avoided. A new report, however, suggests that a focus on creating equitable access, use and continued engagement with health tech could narrow these gaps.
The Associated Press

Eleanor Health Grows Executive Team With Addition of Chief Customer and Patient Engagement, Financial Officers

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Eleanor Health, the first outpatient addiction and mental health treatment provider built on value- and population-based payment models, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Hart as Chief Customer and Patient Engagement Officer, Scott Fries as Chief Financial Officer, Peter Bird as Chief of Staff, and Danica Patterson’s promotion to Chief of Markets. These key senior leadership hires will support the company’s continued growth and expansion of its population health care delivery model. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005522/en/ Elizabeth Hart, Chief Customer and Patient Engagement Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Apexon presents: Patient 360 enabling Precision Health and Medication Adherence

Apexon presents: Patient 360 enabling Precision Health and Medication Adherence. Patient 360 is a healthcare framework that consolidates patient and member data across the care delivery system to provide a unified view of patient, facilitating better outreach and improved health outcomes. Patient 360 data sources: Appointment and encounter details, Current...
verywellmind.com

How Does Inpatient Rehab Work?

Addiction is an issue that affects many of us. At least 10% of adults in the United States will experience substance abuse disorder at some point in their lives. Of those who do experience addiction, about 75% of them go untreated. These staggering statistics let us know that addiction is...
