DreamWorks has launched its debut channel in France. The DreamWorks 24-hour kids and family entertainment channel has kicked off on SFR linear and on-demand in the nation and is now available in 43 countries, having recently rolled out to Mexico, Chile and Brazil. NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer, which oversees the channel, said it is now available to 35M households worldwide, having also struck a number of affiliate deals in Hong Kong for Asia of late. “We are thrilled that DreamWorks is now available in over 40 countries, and we’re bringing our beloved DreamWorks characters to France with the first-ever channel...

