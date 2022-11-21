ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

World Cup logs more than half the record of scoreless draws

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The 0-0 draw between Uruguay and South Korea on Thursday was the fourth scoreless game of this year's World Cup — already more than half the tournament record through the first set of matches. The record for scoreless draws in the World...
Reuters

Soccer-Africa still awaits first win at Qatar World Cup

DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Two strikes from Ghana on Thursday broke the African goal drought at the World Cup but none of the continent’s five teams have been able to post a win in Qatar in stark contrast to their Asian counterparts.
Thrillist

Coffee Mate Will Pay You $5,000 to Skip That Thanksgiving 5K

Coffee Mate is intervening in your misplaced sense of self discipline this Thanksgiving. The company is looking to pay you $5,000 so you don't participate in your local 5K race, often called the turkey trot. Coffee Mate wants you to have a soothing morning routine, none of that early rising and cold weather to kick off what is supposed to be a restful and gluttonous holiday.
SB Nation

Alisson and Brazil “Confident” Heading into World Cup as Favourites

On Thursday, when Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign against Serbia, Liverpool’s Alisson Becker will be in goal for the tournament favourites having rightly enshrined himself as his nation’s consensus top shot stopper. For the 30-year-old Novo Hamburgo native, it’s a chance to help Brazil win its...
The Madras Pioneer

Looking Back: Through the Pioneer files - Thanksgiving Week

Thanksgiving brings a big turkey in 1972, School uses surplus land for experimental farming and education in 1947100 YEARS AGO November 23, 1922 A director of a London dairy company told a correspondent recently at a dairy show a circumstance illustrating a belief that existed not long ago in connection with a cow's milk. It was in the days when many London dairies kept a few cows at the back of the establishment, partly to give the impression that the daily milk supply was all derived from these cows, or to enable the proprietor to meet the wants of his...
marketplace.org

The FTX meltdown is a cautionary tale

FTX customers fear they’ll never get their money back from the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. They’re not wrong to worry. Could this further erode consumers’ trust in the financial system? Plus, mourners are grieving the victims of a deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Meanwhile, in Qatar, anti-LGBTQ rules are already being tested at the 2022 World Cup. Then, Kimberly makes us smile with a story about ice-skating and perseverance.
Recycled Crafts

Print and Play Winter Science Activities

Need some easy, fun activities for a cold day? These print and play activities from Science Sparks are low prep and easy for kids with good cuttings skills to make themselves or to do with a little help from parents. Activities include things like a penguin shadow puppet, using static...
Refinery29

A Week In Melbourne, Victoria, As A Startup Co-Founder On $0

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar. Anyone can write a Money Diary! Want to see yours here? Here's how. Today: a...
marketplace.org

Among the goals of Artemis I: launching the lunar economy (re-air)

Earlier this month, the highly anticipated launch of the Orion spacecraft finally happened at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The lift-off of that unmanned rocket was the first of a series in the agency’s Artemis missions, which aim to eventually establish a long-term human presence on the moon’s surface to begin building a lunar economy, including extracting precious metals and minerals to send back to Earth.
Deadline

DreamWorks Launches Kids & Entertainment Channel In France

DreamWorks has launched its debut channel in France. The DreamWorks 24-hour kids and family entertainment channel has kicked off on SFR linear and on-demand in the nation and is now available in 43 countries, having recently rolled out to Mexico, Chile and Brazil. NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer, which oversees the channel, said it is now available to 35M households worldwide, having also struck a number of affiliate deals in Hong Kong for Asia of late. “We are thrilled that DreamWorks is now available in over 40 countries, and we’re bringing our beloved DreamWorks characters to France with the first-ever channel...
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Florida Winter Craft Fun

Floridians can still enjoy traditional winter activities without expensive plane tickets and frigid temperatures. These crafts are easy enough to get the whole family involved and suitable for sunny weather. Hot chocolate is the perfect indulgence for winter, but no one wants to warm up after a day in the...
The Associated Press

Murata Set to Accelerate Widespread Adoption of Cooperative Safety With Advanced V2X Solution Featuring Autotalks’ Chipset

KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 20, 2022-- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001), leading electronics manufacturer, has been cooperating with Autotalks, a trailblazer in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication solutions, to introduce pioneering new technology that will facilitate progression towards cooperative safety and higher levels of automated mobility. This has allowed Murata to introduce a wireless module solution portfolio through which direct vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication can be supported. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221120005001/en/ [Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.] V2X modules (Photo: Business Wire)
Quartz

🌏 UK’s got a tough year ahead

The OECD delivered a grim outlook for 2023. Out of the G7 nations, the UK economy is expected to perform the worst, while global growth is projected to drop to 2.2%. Gazprom threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe. The Russian state-owned company claims gas traveling via pipeline through Ukraine is not reaching its intended client, Moldova. In Ukraine, blackouts are expected to last for months following heavy damage to its energy grid.
AFP

France, Germany, Italy agree on next-generation space rockets

France, Germany and Italy, the three biggest contributors to the European Space Agency, said Tuesday they have agreed to guarantee the future of the next-generation Ariane 6 and Vega-C rocket launcher systems. He also said the declaration means the countries recognise the "interdependence in the programmes where they have joint interests," whether for the France-led Ariane 6, Italy-led Vega-C, or micro and mini launchers being promoted by Germany.

